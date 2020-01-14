PM Skerrit announces reclassification exercise for police salaries

A reclassification exercise to address salaries for police officers is on cards.
That’s what Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told police recruits at the 34th graduation and passing out parade last week.
“We know there are issues relating to salaries. Though I know you ask for fifteen, fifteen, fifteen but I believe most of us believe that the root to go to addressing the issue of remuneration through the police force. is through a reclassification exercise and this, in our mind, will in a systematic manner, address the issue of remuneration,” he explained.
Skerrit said he intends to meet with the Police Welfare Association and members of the police force, to engage in conversation.
“This is our country and therefore we have to recognise that we all need to work together to make this country what we all would like it to be and the question is, what is going to be our individual and collective contribution to this endeavour?” he asked.
The Prime Minister also called on police recruits to uphold law and order at all times and asked police officers to question themselves about trustworthiness.
“You will have to ask yourself whether you can be trusted to serve in a sensitive unit in the police force; you will have to ask yourself whether sensitive information can be shared with you. You will want to ask yourself whether you can be assigned to a special unit in the police force,” he said
Skerrit said if law and order are not maintained, the officers are putting themselves and the country at risk.
“If you do not maintain law and order in the manner in which you have to, you are not only making the whole country unsafe but yourself as a citizen of Dominica. Your family members will be impacted by this and so do not be narrow-minded in the actions in which you have to take to uphold law and order,” he advised. “So I am hoping you the twenty-eight men who are graduating today can recognise those very important elements and to be 28 shining examples.”
Pay the officers and stop the hand out you have to work to earn bread so pay police and close the red clinic
What determines sensitive information is the laws. And police should follow one thing and one thing only. The law. The law by the way is not according to the PM or some layers interpretation. It is according to the parliament that established it intent and when not clear the courts application and clarification. So skerrit can run his Asset how he want who goes in which unit is determined by individual competency and abilities and police incharge. Every officer is there to serve and protect. Skerrit has made a tonton macoute and mongosse gang style kinda force. Why were police officers used to pick up british con artist at airport to plant false evidence at lintons home. Who ordered? We seem to have lespwi poule.