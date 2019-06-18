PM Skerrit attends meetings of OECS Authority and OECS Assembly in Antigua

Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit was among regional leaders who attended the opening of the 67th Meeting of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority and the Fourth Sitting of the OECS Assembly in Antigua and Barbuda.

The official meeting, which began Sunday evening and ended last night, at the recently opened Royalton Resort, where government leaders and high-ranking politicians from the OECS convened to address issues facing member states.

It focused on the official handing over the Chairmanship of the OECS Assembly from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Antigua and Barbuda.

During his speech, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister Browne focused on two critical issues: the continuation of LIAT in the region and the establishment of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus.

Browne noted that LIAT is “quintessential” and “irreplaceable” to regional transportation and connectivity.

“Although, it has been the beating-post of many, LIAT has served us well…LIAT may be based in Antigua but its benefits are spread across the region,” he said.

“Antigua and Barbuda is determined to keep Antigua and Barbuda in the Caribbean skies where it belongs and in which it has earned its place,” he said, adding that it was time that the OECS take collective ownership of the regional airline.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, OECS Director-General, Dr. Didacus Jules focused on the challenges which continue to face the sub-region.

“More than ever before, diplomacy matters and the outreach to non-traditional partners that we have started in the thrust to Africa, the strengthening of our diplomatic coordination in the entire European theatre and the heightening of our battles against economic dictation, arbitrary blacklisting, and de-risking will be intensified under PM Browne’s leadership,” Dr. Jules stated.

He also noted the goals that the organization hoped to achieve by 2021, including advancing sub-regional trade and business within the OECS and the easing regional travel for citizens.

He stated, “We pledge Mr. Chairman that, by 2021, the OECS will enable trade and business anywhere in the OECS to operate everywhere in the OECS and to enable every citizen of a Member State to travel freely and without hassle withy family for work, leisure or residence anywhere in the OECS; that we will be better able to adapt and recover quickly from adversity in climate and the environment, economic and social systems; that we will create avenues of fairness and impartiality, use our cultural richness and turn our language differences to advantage; use our international friendships to advance our development agenda; and that the OECS Commission will work smarter, reach further and deliver better.”

Dr. Jules also spoke about some of the achievements under the leadership of Chairman Gonsalves, including “preparation of a suite of free movement bills that will ensure the provision of contingent rights, lay the basis for free circulation of goods and create mechanisms for short term benefits,” deepening of Intra-OECS Cooperation and enhancing of the institutions like the OECS Commission.

Speaking on behalf of the outgoing chair, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning, Sustainable Development, and Information Technology for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Camillo Gonsalves.

He said that at the 38th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Basseterre, the OECS has remained a standfast standard of regional integration.

“Despite its well-chronicled shortcomings and frustrations, the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States remains the most successful and far-reaching integration movement of sovereign island states and overseas territories in recorded history.

“Amid the changing tides and shifting winds of globalization, the OECS has endured as a bright beacon on the hill, lighting our shared path and drawing us closer together in the interests of our collective movement,” Gonsalves said.