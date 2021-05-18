PM Skerrit calls for a redoubling of efforts to fight CNCD’s in Dominica

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is challenging the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment to redouble its efforts to fight the scourge of CNCD’s in Dominica.
He was addressing a ceremony held virtually last week, where Dominica received certification as a country that has achieved the Elimination of Mother-to-Child Transmission (EMTCT) of HIV and Syphilis.
“I also want to challenge the Ministry of Health in Dominica to redouble our efforts to fight the scourge of CNCDs [ Chronic, non-communicable diseases] in our country,” he said.
Skerrit continued, “I see CNCD’s as being one of the major threats to our national and regional economies where so many young people are suffering from diabetes and the associated illnesses and also suffering from strokes and heart diseases.”
The prime minister is of the view that this can be prevented if proactive preventative measures are taken.
“We have to focus more on prevention rather than spending monies on treating CNCDs,” he stated.
Reports from WHO states that chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs) tend to be of long duration and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors.
The main types of NCD are cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes.
NCDs disproportionately affect people in low and middle-income countries where more than three quarters of global NCD deaths – 31.4 million – occur.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
24 Comments
Yes You Madam Elizabeth your script is irrelevant and in keeping with the Concept of meaningful development of our country. Your irrelevant thoughts and scripts that you pen makes no sense to us and our people. You have to, must admit that your Skerrit has been this failure, Idiotic of meaningful Development. I work as an Officer all over Dominica’ and it is sad to see the deplorable state and deprivation of our children, suffering unemployed Struggling Mothers and Father’s trying hard to put bread 🍞 on the table for their Families. Your BLIND Focus is on your incompetent Skerrit and The obvious Failure of this failed incompetent Labour Government. SKERRIT’s not of PRIME MINISTER material, it’s just a fanfare comical and a Pappyshow. We need trusted competent professional trustworthy reliable people to be our Government and PRIME MINISTER and No longer we wish to align ourselves to this failed incompetent LABOUR GOVERNMENT. GO Out.
We welcome Hon.Linton as PM and UWP As…
@Ibo Rance, there you go again with that foolishly broken record, such as: “time for good governance”. Where do you perceive it coming from, among the line-up, mainly the one you are supporting?
Your claim that vegetables–green, red, yellow, and other immune system-building foods are necessary for good health–of course, I said it my way, not yours, in that you separated vegetables from greens, which are the same–then I agree with you.
But there is no one in Dominica without a portion of fertile ground to grow the said foods, so where do you come off with: “So many can’t afford three decent meals per day; along with your loud elaboration about hunger among the people”. Man, why don’t you stop with your loud, unscrupulous exaggeration– there is no truth in you!
The mentality, you are painting on the minds of the young generation, is very dark; and the more they receive it, the greater that darkness in them is becoming. Now think about that!
@LizzyX
It’s as though I’m your favorite punching bag. You save the worst of you for me. Despite your strenuous efforts to sully my reputation and assassinate my character it will not dissuade me from telling the truth.
Why don’t you embrace the truth instead of involving yourself in this vitriol? You are in your sunset years and this fervent animus you harbor against me is unhelpful to you. In fact, it’s injurious to your health. Behave yourself! Be guided by your Christian principles. Stop the hate for as hard as you try you CANNOT get me to hate you.
To Elizabeth With LOVE
NCDs are rampant throughout the Caribbean region but an epidemic in Dominica. The main cause of these diseases are our dietary intake. Too many of our people are compelled to consume too much cheap starchy, sugary and cholesterol laden roads
It would be ideal if we eat many more vegetables, greens and other foods which are of great nutritional value and low in carbohydrates and fats. But how can many of us can do this when tens of thousands of us live far below the poverty line. So many can’t afford three decent meals per day. Hunger has become the constant companion of too many of our people.
Time for good governance; time for a vibrant economy to produce livable wages and salaries; time for a paradigm change in our mindset; time to chase our oppressors out of government. They are a MOMUMENTAL FAILURE.
Stupes always negative. When will you say something good?
@?????????????
I’m just elated to know that you are still around. I missed you. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. However, the TRUTH is a bitter pill to swallow. It might be an offence but not a sin. Stay safe!
@Ibo Rance, there you go again with that foolishly broken record, such as: “time for good governance”. Where do you perceive it coming from, among the line-up, mainly the one you are supporting?
Your claim that vegetables–green, red, yellow, and other immune system-building foods are necessary for good health–of course I said it my way, not yours, in that you separated vegetables from greens, which are the same–then I agree with you.
But there is no one in Dominica without a portion of fertile ground to grow the said foods, so where do you come off with: “So many can’t afford three decent meals per day; along with your loud elaboration about hunger among the people”. Man, why don’t you stop with your loud, unscrupulous exaggeration– there is no truth in you!
The mentality, you are painting on the minds of the young generation, is very dark; and the more they receive it, the greater that darkness in them is becoming. Now think about that!
Madamn Elizabeth, there you go again with your questionable Thoughts. It’s not getting you nowhere, not getting your failed Labour Government anywhere and most of all definitely NOT getting your failed incompetent Questionable Prime MINISTER anywhere. It is what it is and where it is if this failed leadership and failed Labour government remains in our Government doing absolutely nothing of substance and meaningful Development.
Skerrit ought to know by NOW that his long tenure in Government Office has been a Scandal and be a BIG Pappyshow fanfare and this Failure. It’s time that our Dominica, our Government and our People are desperately in need of the disappearance of this Failed incompetent Skerrit, who is NOT leadership skills material and understand the concept of Socio-Economic Development. His Best prize of His Brutal Red Clinic is one of the worse despicable feat of a sitting Failed Government. Embracing our people in need will not acknowledge your Failure. Welcome Hon…
lbo is correct; do you know that less than a pound of chicken in Dominica is more than EC$8.00; US$2.97.
Remember sometime ago on the blog we had I featured meat sold at J Astaphan where less than a pound of meat; a matter of ounces wrapped on display was selling for almost a hundred dollars.
I still have that on a file in my computer.
Elizabeth, there was a time because of poverty, I eat some boil Bananas, and drank a cup of sweetened lemon bush tea and went to school, these days one have to be careful with the bananas grown in Dominica, they no longer produce suckers since they are all genetically altered.
Life in Dominica is not as you knew it, people are suffering!
Until you have to send money home monthly, or every second month to feed your love ones, you will not know what’s happening; there are people in Dominica at the point of starvation!
Ibo, well said, well thought of. We hope that our people do educate themselves with the appealing messages that you pen for all to read. Thanks Much. It is indeed time for the practice of good governance in our Government and our Dominica in the interest and benefits of our people and our families.
Too much RORO begging and poverty going on in this country especially with the deceitfull Dogmatic behaviour of this so called “Red Devious, Dubious disgusting Corrupted, insulting Red Bobolistic LABOUR GOVERNMENT Clinic operated by this failed incompetent Prime Odd Minister and its failed incompetent Questionable Labour Party failed visionless Government. The leadership of this Labour government is weak, lack knowledge in the Concept of Socio-Economic Development the reason why this Government 🤬 is a failure ably supported and promoted by this Failed incompetent immnature Labour Party UWP PRIME Odd MINISTER. Our Country, Dominica desperately need that change. Skerrit OUT. Welcome LINTON.
GOODMESSAGE, BAD MESSANGER!!!
CNCD’s also arise when one is unable to buy the necessary things (foods) to maintain a healthy diet.
When one solely depends on a little pittance from evil Skerrit’s Red Clinic, can he/she eat properly? When you are hungry do you have the energy to exercise?
When the cost of living is so high can you eat properly?
So Skerrit knows this, but the wicked soul speaks about it, when he is the main contirbutor of CNCD’s on island.
He was the only one to get a package during Covid $64000.00 a month.So he can eat well.
So really the message is good but the messanger is a wicked imposter!
Stupes! Again? When will you all stop the hate etc?
Skerrit, you are having a court case to answer and that’s why you are broadcasting your propaganda on a daily basis. What we, the citizen of DA call for: fair elections without treating, accounting for the CBI funds, accounting for your travel and personal expenses etc. So stop your putting up of smoke screens. By the way, how is that new car of yours performing? You know that Jeep that you had imported from London.
I wonder if he paid all the appropriate import charges and duties on the vehicle, or did somebody in the customs department perhaps ‘treat’ him?
Rumours are he declared it as a gift!?
When you read the above story does this sound like propaganda, is this how propaganda is disseminated by a Politician lol. The above story comes from a repeated address made by The PM at a ceremony celebrating a very important achievement for Dominica. DNO saw it worthy of a news story and presented it to us, which coincidentally addressed major issues concerning the health and wellbeing of Dominicans, is this propaganda, wow
Your failure to distinguish what propaganda is, leads me to question your understanding of the issues you brought in your comment. Yes. The PM will have his day in Court and also The Plaintiffs, I’m looking forward to hearing their EVIDENCE. When this case is all over, Dominicans will know who are the true perpetrators of propaganda and mischief.
You are so full of it, it’s untrue. Crawl back under your rock in Skerrits back garden.
What is untrue, come June 8, and we will all know what is untrue. Wake up, stop deceiving yourself.
@Gary
Gary stop crying for an evil soul that is pillaging Dominica..Stop being an accomplice of evil. Have you sold your soul to evil Skerrit or has it fled to brutish beast?
Shame on you brother. Wonder if is greed that have you so bro.
It seems you love to use the E word, repeating it three times, evening attributing it to The soul, wow. You definitely need some education as it regards to the living soul that God created with the breath of life making man a living soul.
Why do you feed your mind with canned chatter and use it to describe people, it’s only one reason, you are possessed by your political partisan beliefs using such belief to make judgments, very sad.
Gary, this should be a major concern for all the mature people in Dominica; those with a good source of wisdom, understanding, and knowledge of Life around them.
I perceive a huge number of young people, roaming around with cell phones, laptops, Ipads, and any other communication device of this age and time, that all they know, about the device that they are using, is how to use its keyboard.
Those young people do not know how hard their ancestors worked to put them where they are today; and the opposing parties of government are not helping them, by feeding the grounds of their minds with darkness, negativity, and the seed of mental death.
No wonder they choose to call themselves all sorts of foolish names, because that is the state of their mind. After all, why expose that dumb state of mind?
Xavier, you are a hypocrite. Why are you hiding in Canada when things are so fantastic in Dominica?
If you truly knew how hard your forebears worked to put you where you are today, you would not support a villain who is selling his country’s birthright to the highest bidder.
Your mind has to be warped or you deliberately suspend common sense to make the statements you frequently do. Before you refer to anyone as dumb take a good look in your mirror.
Encore? And you dare call yourself Accountant. Counting ants.
Stop those negatives!