PM Skerrit encourages celebration within family bubble for Christmas

Due to COVID-19, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is encouraging the public to socialize and celebrate within their ‘family bubble this Christmas.

“Many of us are in mourning due to the passing of loved ones, taken from us this year due to complications of the pandemic and apprehension over the future is exacerbated by socio-economic impacts being experienced worldwide, such as income loss, business closures and health concerns,” the Prime Minister stated during his Christmas message.

He also noted that the new variants of the coronavirus are causing anxiety about the eventual return of our children to the physical classroom and our ability to work and earn a living in the long-term.

“Excitement for the festive season is usually driven by the prospect of being with family and loved ones; but for a second season our interactions are limited by the presence of the coronavirus and we are encouraged to socialize within our ‘family bubble’….,” Skerrit said. “The Government of Dominica has been focused on safeguarding livelihoods and public health through an aggressive pandemic response defined by effective disease surveillance, procurement of equipment and services and a vaccination programme rollout which ensured citizens had quick and equitable access to life-saving vaccines.”

According to him, the government has cushioned the economic impact of the virus by helping small and medium-sized private sector enterprises continue operations and sustain jobs and in the face of adversity, they are responding to the needs of people with compassion and efficacy to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

“We thank those who continue to work diligently on the frontline of this battle to protect the health of our nation. Our healthcare workers and other staff within the government service have distinguished themselves as caregivers and protectors of our collective health in the face of immense and unprecedented pressures. We salute their heroic efforts,” the prime minister stated.

He said as we look to a new year filled with “hope and expectation”, people can take inspiration from the conscientious work of his government to secure prosperous futures for every Dominican citizen.

“ We are proud of advancements in the health sector, particularly the construction of primary healthcare facilities and the acquisition of life-saving, diagnostic equipment; investments in the Digital Economy and education to empower our youth with valuable skills, critical to their professional success; and progress in the areas of infrastructure, housing, agriculture, air access and tourism,” Skerrit declared.

He expressed gratitude for “our gains and successes over the past year” and said the holiday season presents an opportunity to think about all that is good in our lives, and the possibilities which exist to improve our circumstances as a people and a nation. He said the challenges we face require a collective response driven by love, respect and loyalty to country and people.

“Let us draw on our successes, renew our commitment to each other and to country, and build for the future. My wish for you is that you enjoy this season. Take the time to connect with family, but remember to keep Christ at the center of all you do,” Prime Minister stated.

On behalf of his family, the Dominica Labour Party and the Government of Dominica, he wished every Dominicans a very Merry Christmas, filled with hope, positivity and joy, and a blessed New Year, 2022.