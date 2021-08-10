PM Skerrit higlights Kalinago contribution to Dominica’s social and economic well-being

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has recognized Dominica’s indigenous Kalinago people for their “tremendous contribution to the country’s economic and social well-being” and for being at the forefront in efforts towards the emancipation of slavery and to gain independence for Dominica.
The Prime Minister’s statement was part of a congratulatory message which he extended to all indigenous people around the world – particularly those in Dominica – on the celebration of International Day of Indigenous People.
The celebration was held globally held on August 9th , 2021 under the theme ‘Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract’.
“They fought to defend our patrimony and for this, we will be eternally grateful to them. Clearly, the indigenous people of Dominica have made tremendous strides and we can see the contribution and feel your contribution in virtually all spheres of our social and economic landscape,” Skerrit stated.
He said they continue to be immersed in communities throughout the country and various institutions and believes that Dominicans owe the indigenous people a debt of gratitude.
He said the Kalinago people’s special circumstance as a territory also holds tremendous significance.
“I can say to them in respect to the social contract and the theme of this year, that I endorse fully what is being proposed and certainly, we here in Dominica are ahead of the international recognition of the circumstances of indigenous people,” he remarked.
“What we need to do in Dominica is to strengthen this and of course with the creation of the Kalinago fund, the Ministry of Kalinigo Affairs and having a minister representing the Kalinago people in the cabinet and parliament, all of these things are working very well for the benefit of the indigenous people,” Skerrit noted.
The Prime Minister hopes that with COVID-19 being behind Dominica next year, he looks forward to have a proper celebration on International Day of Indigenous People.
11 Comments
As the President of the kalinagwada association in Guadeloupe i thank you for recognizing us the kalinago people and we do hope that the theme for this year “leaving no one behind, Indigenous people and the call for a new social contract. ” resignates in the minds of the décision makers that the kalinago people have a say, they have a voice that needs to be heard and therefore need their place in décision making as well.
Juliana, good thought. I commend your fully on your comments. Well said, well thought of.
I would like to recommend to the Honourable Carib Chief and his Carib Council committed members/Councillors of your Kalinago Territory and Designated Council committed to their People in the Kalinago Territory.
Please stay focus at all times upon your people and their needs. This is extremely important for the Upliftment of your people who are Not only Kalinago People whom we are proud of their commitment and dedication to their Nature Isle
Dominica. Keep up raising it’s profile. Be this Distinguished Kalinago People at all times and raise focus always be on developing the profile of your people and your prestigious Kalinago (Carib) Territory. Gods Blessings 🙏 and Guidance. Go for it, stay focus and be disciplined and Honourables at all times. Your People will be exceptionally proud and honour You. Good Luck.
Skerrit, have you told the Kalinago what happened to all their money that’s gone missing over the years? Of course you haven’t but instead you come up with a dose of cheap propaganda. Sir, you are working on a very narrow path…
KGirl, We are happy to read your comments. Thanks Very Much. It’s Right and honourable to work hand ✋ in hand with your people as a professional focused Committed Team at all times. Good Luck 🤞 at all times.
I tell you, there are some things that they have not learned from their ancestors. Their bow and arrow are held way too low. They couldn’t shoot me if I stood before them. And you don’t lean on your arrow – Eye must be fixed on arrow between the bow. Yep….my grandma had that blood. Also, the women didn’t shoot bow and arrow. They mixed that all up to fool Skeritt who doesn’t know crap.
Nice comments, well put. Be strong & focused on your journey 💪☺️ Ignore Skerrit, he’s NoT Prime Minister material. To be honest he’s Immature and NOT visionary but Appears to buy loyalty through Fake, corrupted, BOBOLISTIC Red CLINIC fanfare that appears to buy loyalty and friendship. This is definitely NOT Good Governance, nor does it not respect and represent the RIGHTS and DIGNITY of our growing Youth, Families and Professionals.
Our Children must grow up to witness the decency (?) Of the head of government and this PM that is in office whom we know has failed us big time, WHY?, Because there is no concept of decency in politics coming from this Highly Immature Visionless Failed incompetent Prime Minister and this Fake outdated LABOUR Party Government. We desperately need Skerrit Out of our government. He is just NOT PRIME MINISTER material. It’s a big joke. We need Skerrit his failed questionable OUTDATED incompetent Questionable Government OUT.
WELCOME UWP Hon. LENNOX LINTON.
DNO when you post such flowery speeches by the despotic leader also publish the unvarnished truth.
In this article you have advertised fanciful excerpts given by Skerrit about what his administration has done for the Kalnago people. You should juxtapose this with the present living realities of these suffering people. This would give your readers the objective truth.
Mr. Skerrit has to be fact checked every time as the man is a notorious flip flopped. He has an aversion for the truth..
This is so true…….we have no thoughts of what SKERRIT’s Leadership and vision is for the people of Dominica and our Nature Island.
The concept of Socio-Economic Development appears to have no thoughts of Knowledgeable Experienced that’s Commited to the obvious development of our people, villages, city etc. This is just this ongoing Fanfare and Red Devious CLINIC that appears to gain blind Loyalty from people who themselves are in Poverty and need of jobs and development to see be their children and Families gain fortitude to move on to a standard of employment and stability to EARN their money to be independent and NOT Subjected to SKERRIT’s RED CLINIC BOBOL DECEITFULLNESS Nonsensical Ridiculous Thoughts. This man is NOT Leadership nor developmentally focus on meaningful Socio-Economic, but a fanfare of gaining loyalty through this devious Red Clinic deceptiveness. Shameful behaviour.
Our Dominica, Government needs to be focus on the upliftment of our people and Families.
Mr. Skerrit, your actions are so deafeningly loud that I don’t hear you when you speak. Your words and your actions are at odds.
Can you ACCURATELY account for the US $10 000 000 that former Venezuela President, Hugo Chávez, gifted to the Kalinago people? The Kalinago people are bedeviled by joblessness, lack of proper housing, infrastructure,, healthcare, education and many other shortcomings due to your regime’s negligence and dereliction of duty.
You are so predictable. It’s International Day of Indigenous People so you come with your headline grabbing, disingenuous, prepared speech. Nice sounding speeches would not change the southward trajectory of these long suffering people’s lives, timely and positive actions would surely do.
Stop being a phantom advocate for these original owners of Dominica and give unto them their rightful share of the country’s resources.
“They fought to defend our patrimony and for this, we will be eternally grateful to them. Clearly, the indigenous people of Dominica have made tremendous strides and we can see the contribution and feel your contribution in virtually all spheres of our social and economic landscape,” Skerrit stated. Skerrit is the one whose party is responsible for the systematic victimization and discrimination of us Dominicans, in order to force us into political support of Labour Party along with selling our patrimony (citizenship, lands, culture etc.) and leading us into slavery under the Chinese with Anthony Haiden as our new masters, total opposite of what he claims the Kalinago represents. Kalinago should take note of what this man is doing to our society, making us weak as a people and society!
This man lies about everything. The most dangerous thing about it, is that, he believes his own fairytale stories. He would put you into a snake pit and call it a zoo.