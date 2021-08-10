PM Skerrit higlights Kalinago contribution to Dominica’s social and economic well-being

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has recognized Dominica’s indigenous Kalinago people for their “tremendous contribution to the country’s economic and social well-being” and for being at the forefront in efforts towards the emancipation of slavery and to gain independence for Dominica.

The Prime Minister’s statement was part of a congratulatory message which he extended to all indigenous people around the world – particularly those in Dominica – on the celebration of International Day of Indigenous People.

The celebration was held globally held on August 9th , 2021 under the theme ‘Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract’.

“They fought to defend our patrimony and for this, we will be eternally grateful to them. Clearly, the indigenous people of Dominica have made tremendous strides and we can see the contribution and feel your contribution in virtually all spheres of our social and economic landscape,” Skerrit stated.

He said they continue to be immersed in communities throughout the country and various institutions and believes that Dominicans owe the indigenous people a debt of gratitude.

He said the Kalinago people’s special circumstance as a territory also holds tremendous significance.

“I can say to them in respect to the social contract and the theme of this year, that I endorse fully what is being proposed and certainly, we here in Dominica are ahead of the international recognition of the circumstances of indigenous people,” he remarked.

“What we need to do in Dominica is to strengthen this and of course with the creation of the Kalinago fund, the Ministry of Kalinigo Affairs and having a minister representing the Kalinago people in the cabinet and parliament, all of these things are working very well for the benefit of the indigenous people,” Skerrit noted.

The Prime Minister hopes that with COVID-19 being behind Dominica next year, he looks forward to have a proper celebration on International Day of Indigenous People.