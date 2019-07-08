PM Skerrit lauds CBI as robust; former Antigua govt senator disagrees

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that Dominica’s current Citizenship By Investment (CBI) program is a very robust one which can stand the test of scrutiny from any independent arbitrator.

He said the newly-reopened Jungle Bay resort at Soufriere, which is fully financed by the CBI program, is a testament to the benefits that are being derived from this program.

“This is going to create jobs for us citizens of Dominica directly and very importantly, indirectly. I think it is very important for us as Dominicans to recognise that there are some things in our country, while we will always have questions about – constructive criticism to and for – there are certain things like the CBI, we protect it, we promote its positive image to ensure that we can see a continued benefit of this program to our citizens,” the prime minister argued.

He said, speaking as Dominica’s Minister for Finance, that had it not be for the Citizenship By Investment program, after Hurricane Maria the country would not have been where it is today as a nation.

“For several months we received no tax revenue and I have not met not one single Dominican who has ever said to me that I would like to pay more tax in Dominica. Everybody who I have met has said look: ‘Skerrit can you take out this tax, can you give me duty free’ and so on and I am a proponent for the reduction in taxation and therefore had it not been for the Citizenship By Investment program which demonstrated its resilience because literally, days after the Hurricane, within 90 days after the hurricane, we were back in business in respect to the CBI program,” Skerrit explained.

He said that the CBI program was able to generate revenue to repair homes, to build homes, to drench rivers, to protect lives and properties and to restore the economy.

The CBI has generated a significant amount of revenue for the country during the tenure of the current administration. According to figures published by the Official Gazette of the Commonwealth of Dominica, 3,961 CBI applications were approved for Dominica during the period August to December 2018, alone. This figure represents a total monetary value of $396,100,000 which entered the government’s coffers (at a cost of $100,000.00 per passport) earned in just five months.