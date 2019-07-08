PM Skerrit lauds CBI as robust; former Antigua govt senator disagrees

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that Dominica’s current Citizenship By Investment (CBI) program is a very robust one which can stand the test of scrutiny from any independent arbitrator.
He said the newly-reopened Jungle Bay resort at Soufriere, which is fully financed by the CBI program, is a testament to the benefits that are being derived from this program.
“This is going to create jobs for us citizens of Dominica directly and very importantly, indirectly. I think it is very important for us as Dominicans to recognise that there are some things in our country, while we will always have questions about – constructive criticism to and for – there are certain things like the CBI, we protect it, we promote its positive image to ensure that we can see a continued benefit of this program to our citizens,” the prime minister argued.
He said, speaking as Dominica’s Minister for Finance, that had it not be for the Citizenship By Investment program, after Hurricane Maria the country would not have been where it is today as a nation.
“For several months we received no tax revenue and I have not met not one single Dominican who has ever said to me that I would like to pay more tax in Dominica. Everybody who I have met has said look: ‘Skerrit can you take out this tax, can you give me duty free’ and so on and I am a proponent for the reduction in taxation and therefore had it not been for the Citizenship By Investment program which demonstrated its resilience because literally, days after the Hurricane, within 90 days after the hurricane, we were back in business in respect to the CBI program,” Skerrit explained.
He said that the CBI program was able to generate revenue to repair homes, to build homes, to drench rivers, to protect lives and properties and to restore the economy.
The CBI has generated a significant amount of revenue for the country during the tenure of the current administration. According to figures published by the Official Gazette of the Commonwealth of Dominica, 3,961 CBI applications were approved for Dominica during the period August to December 2018, alone. This figure represents a total monetary value of $396,100,000 which entered the government’s coffers (at a cost of $100,000.00 per passport) earned in just five months.
Meantime, a former government senator in Antigua and Barbuda, is calling on Caribbean leaders including Dominica, to stop selling passports through the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.
Anthony Stewart said, while delivering the feature address at the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) election reform rally held in Roseau recently, that the CBI programme is creating a “lazy man’s” economy.
“Our leaders must stop the selling of passports. These passports are creating what is called a lazy man’s economy. If the other economic drivers are not working it means that the money that comes in from selling passports will be used to pay government workers…government workers will have money to spend in the economy but many of the persons living in Dominica will have no work…to get money to spend,” Stewart stated. “Our leaders must ensure that when they are elected, they go and work and make sure our economies become more reliant.”
Stewart is of the view that this programme can damage the reputation of a country.
“How many citizens have we created by selling passports? Can this new citizen be a deciding factor in our elections or worst yet can a CBI citizen decide that he or she wants to become the Prime Minister of Dominica and use his money to mobilize all those thousands of CBI citizens?” he asked.
Stewart equates the selling of passports to “the selling of souls of our nations” which he said will lead to our destruction.
“We see the reputational damage being conflicted on the islands by the many crooks. Visa requirements imposed by certain countries like Canada and the difficulties now in getting a visa when you go to Barbados is nothing in comparison with what is roaming on the horizon if our leaders continue to sell our souls,” he warned.
He pointed out that global institutions can cut off access to Dominica’s local banks because of the risk of money laundering and terrorist financing, created by selling passports and cautioned that if this programme isn’t discontinued, Dominica will not be the same.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
17 Comments
Looking at all those people who listen and agree with someone from outside who is very destructive is mind bogging.
I wonder who is paying him to make us hate each other for something that is to all Dominicans benefit. I see him as a traitor who would never make such a speech in his own country, but is stabbing us in the back. But our own people are helping him.
Where are the patriot values they keep talking about.
Maybe they did not want us to recover from Maria and remain in shambles. That sure is twisted thinking.
Tthere are at least 88 countries in similar programmes and in the USA alone there are about 900 agents.
Now we see agents of people who want to take the CBI from small countries like Antigua and Dominica coming out with all kinds of speculative negatives to destroy us.
I remember when sugar was king in the Caribbean (West Indies from Jamaica to Trinidad ).
Dominica’s citrus (limes) was # 1 in the world. Do you know why Chikita was able to killed our bananas and that of Jamaica and the whole Windward Islands including Dominica ? Our own people like enemy of state helped the USA corporation to destroy our livelihoods. Let me name a few more and you negative posters will see what I mean. Dominica also shipped mangoes, coconuts, vanilla, cocoa, avocado and coffee to the USA all that was banned on the advise of these same corporation with their Dominican agents assistance.
Now they are after the CBI money.Poor islands should remain in the cycle of persistant poverty…
Where CCM go and get that former Senator to come and talk so much rubbish nah????
“worst yet can a CBI citizen decide that he or she wants to become the Prime Minister of Dominica and use his money to mobilize all those thousands of CBI citizens?” he asked
i know our system is First Past the Post meaning they will have to be leaving on island and register to vote in a constituency etc.. so that suggestion is far fetch!!!!
I guess this is what is happening in Antigua right now.
So that is what the uwp gang paid him to say. To spread fear in Dominica. Well besides Hitler fear never got anyone into power since 1939.
“For several months we received no tax revenue and I have not met not one single Dominican who has ever said to me that I would like to pay more tax in Dominica- What months were those? Because even though import duty was waived on building materials and barrels, customs was still collecting charges on behalf of the state.
Magwe sah, you mean all this money coming into D/ca yet the roads are filled with potholes, dangerous bridges, and slippage. Development my friends starts with building a safe, attractive and effective infrastructure. Everything in Dominica seems to be … backwards. Build a strong platform for growth and watch DA flourish.
I went to the financial center to look for my cookout this morning and I saw something that really stunned me. Boy I saw a former cabinet member in the PJ administration that’s been residing in Canada for many years, upstairs of the financial center waiting for his cookout to. Boy when I saw Me I had to leave for him because to me if that’s what CBI doing to people and the country I don’t want to be part of it anymore.
Alas, When will Dominicans realize that Skerrit is a really poor administrator. That man has no acumen for critical thinking.
Dominica is not last in the OECS by accident.
In any scam especially like those we have here, is only the scammer and members of the gang that benefitting. Just look around you and you will see is only a few that becoming millionaires while the majority of us have to beg for our cookout.
WHY can’t he focus on Antigua.
I persinally treat everything mister says as a scam and to me when he opens his mouth I already know is another scam that coming. Now listen tio this: “This is going to create jobs for us citizens of Dominica directly and very importantly, indirectly.” I would like to ask the scammer is, how long since CBI has been in existance and how many jobs has it created for us in Dominica? Also how many villas, hotels, how many mansions, trucks and heavy equipments and how many memberz of that scam that becamw millionaires?
The lazy Prime Minister likes the program which creates lazy citizens. He likes to give handouts to hose in red whilst neglecting others. His wife has become a philanthropist, and she hasn’t worked long enough in Dominica to have accumulated any substantial amount of money to be a benevolent giver. So not only is Skerritt creating lazy Dominicans, so also is his wife and party colleagues. What a state of affairs that has been created for the country. No wonder he has his kids born in a foreign country rather than the one he is the leader of.
We must refrain from backwardness and avoid the naysyers. Whereas Stewart has his strong belief about the damage which can be wrought on our island state by CBI, his views seem narrow and simplistic. I agree that wholesale selling of passports to whom so ever wishes will carry with it the concerns which Stewart verbalizes. So I guess that he is right, nonetheless to ask for the program to be stopped as opposed to make suggestions on how it can be improved is disturbing and reflects the small mind from which the suggestion arises. Nothing he suggest that can go wrong is irreparable. My view is that Stewart’s opinion does not have to be realized if stringent stream lining processes are effected to ensure that there are strict criteria in place to determine who qualifies and ensure that the necessary due diligence is done on the would be citizen before he is granted his citizenship. The availability of Money should not be the only qualifying requirement.
Who cares what Stewart thinks? He is not a Dominican therefore our business is not his. I do not support Skerrit and the manner in which his uses of CBI funds, but the program’s international ranking are satisfactory.
Concentrate on cleaning up Antigua, or better reviving the dead UPP which made you a senator.
I am sure Joseph john thinks that CBI is the perfect way of growing the ecomony.Not tourism, agriculture, manufacturing etc just sell passport. In Joseph john’s corner are mammy,simmeon,gee Joseph, melo mills, roselia magloire,kid on the block and the gang of clappers and noise makers.as long as they receive their cool out to hell with economic growth
MR is just a fool< why he doe tell the USA to stop when they have the same program.
Tell the lazy Dominicans sir