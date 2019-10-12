PM Skerrit promises 21 constituency administrators if re-elected

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has revealed that in the new term of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), twenty-one constituency administrators will be appointed.

He made that statement while addressing a DLP meeting held in the Colihaut constituency on Thursday night.

Skerrit said it’s the ruling labour party that’s responsible for creating the ministry of constituency empowerment and it also allowed parliamentarians to have constituency offices.

“In the new term we will be appointing what is called a constituency administrator in every constituency and that constituency administrator will help the Parl Rep [Parliamentary Representative] in the administrative management of the constituencies,” he said. “When the Parl Rep says she is going to do this, that person will follow-up and ensure that it gets done and it gets done in a timely fashion.”

According to him there is also a housing day when the administrator will go to every home and ensure that the contractors are doing their work, then report to their Parl Rep.

In addition to this the Prime Minister said his government will be creating constituency boards where persons can serve as advisors to the Parl Reps who can discuss the programmes, challenges in the constituency and come up with plans and programmes to be implemented in the constituency.

Furthermore, Skerrit said a constituency budget of $400,000 will also be made available to help the Parliamentary Representatives to deal with emergencies.

“If we have a sewing programme in a constituency to teach people to sew or a cake making programme the Parl Rep can use those funds to train the people in the constituency and have some programmes going on,” he stated.

Skerrit believes that these things will help enhance the abilities of Parl Reps to better represent the interest and the concerns of constituents.