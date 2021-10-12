PM Skerrit reported to have signed contract for new university in Dominica during recent trip to Pakistan

At least four online publications in the South Asian country of Pakistan are reporting that Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has signed an agreement with Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS) to open Rawal International University Dominica here on island.
According to Pro Pakistani, an online business and technology publication, the prime minister and his delegation visited the Rawal College of Medicine and Dentistry at PIES Complex, Islamabad, during their two-day visit to Pakistan.
According to the publication, an event was held “in their honour” to celebrate the opening of the new Dominican university, a joint venture of RIHS Islamabad and the Commonwealth of Dominica.
Dawn Newspaper, reportedly the oldest English-language newspaper in Pakistan reported that Prime Minister Skerrit stated during an address, that he had a special interest in health education.
The paper also stated that Skerrit acknowledged the importance of the Rawal International University Dominica and “furthered his commitment for the project.”
According to a report in the dailyadvent.com, the Co-Chairperson of RIHS, Saleha Khaqan, highlighted the interest and confidence shown by the Dominican government in this new educational initiative while Co-Chairman, Khaqan Waheed Khawaja, gave Prime Minister Skerrit and his delegation the assurance that with the knowledge, skills and experience, his team will succeed in establishing Rawal International University Dominica.
None of those reports mentioned a date as to when this agreement was reportedly signed, however, the Pakistan Observer did post a picture of Skerrit accepting a plaque at the ceremony.
Other online media outlets have also confirmed prime minister Skerrit’s visit to Pakistan as borne out by a headline in E-paper, The Nation, published on Tuesday Oct 11), “Dominican PM inaugurates Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm in Islamabad.”
The story states that the Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm opened its office in the federal capital, Islamabad and among the special guests was “The Honourable Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit” who they also cited as “the chief guest.”
In its report, The Daily Pakistan said Skerrit cut the ribbon to inaugurate the office of the law firm which is the first company to introduce the concept of citizenship through investment in Pakistan.
It is expected that this relationship between Pakistan and the Commonwealth of Dominica will open new channels of investment and trade for the two countries, the report said.
“The Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm and the Dominican government are trying to create excellent business, trade and educational opportunities for the citizens of the two countries. This visit of the official delegation of the Dominican government will prove extremely helpful in highlighting a new positive image of Pakistan in the entire world,” the Daily Pakistan report stated.
On Tuesday afternoon, Skerrit confirmed his absence from the state (which had previously been reported via a press release from the Office of The Prime Minister) with a Facebook photo captioned, “I visited the Dominica Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai over the weekend.”
He has so far has not commented on the reported contract signing of the new university or his presence at the opening of the law firm in Pakistan.
Dominica News Online (DNO) has sought comment from Prime Minister Skerrit on his reported trip to Pakistan through Dominica’s Media Liaison Officer at the Dubai Expo 2020.
A spider weaves multiple webs of confusion, corruption, greed, theft, incompetence, secrecies, sales of a country, pockets poor peoples money, cares less about the constitution, controls the court system, hospital operations, POLICE FORCE, “evangelical churches and schools, holds prominent business people in his pocket, controls fuel and gas on the island….etc. etc. etc. What case could be brought against such Spider? This web is a maze without entrance and exits. So this is a very smart Spider. It would have to take only one web to catch such a Spider. Remember “Strongman” Manuel Noriega? Well, he got caught in a single web. He also, was a mightier Spider compared to this Slick Baby Spider who is walking straight into its trap.
When will that one-man rogue regime who occupies the office of the Prime Minister illegally as a French citizen, his dollybird dumb dull purchased wife a Canadian citizen and his children born Americans stop his foolishness He’s critical of West and the USA, chased a well established university of 40 years away, but will go to a country of disrepute to recruit a nonexistent university That rogue can’t attract any legitimate business, but just out to get involved in money laundering! He’s fooling his supporters while the island he wants to rule forever is not good enough for neither him or his wife to be a citizen of or his children to be born in The same USA he doesn’t like is good for his children to be born in, why not send his wife to give birth in Pakistan, Morocco and Dubai
You are so right!!
ROSS University school of medicine was an American institution and world wide people know how highly rated the American health sector is. Now after the double doctorate dude facilitated the departure of ROSS from Dominca and he promised that it would be easy to replace them he goes to Parkistan to try to bring a no-name medical school from a no-name country to try to fill the void. This sounds like a desperation move so he can point to his base that he kept his promise to replace ROSS. ROSS had been in Dominca for 40 years and was growing. I don’t see many people running to Dominca to attend a no-name medical school. Branding is very important and a no-name medical school is not it. Couldn’t he have gone to Canada, Europe, Australia, or the USA to find a suitable replacement? This is a pie-in-the-sky move. Mediocrity at best.
Skerrit has won 6 out of 7 elections.UWP has won 1 out of 7 and you call Skerrit an accident?You must be posting comments from a mental institution.
By extension, you are an accident as well…
I dont have much confidence in those jokes….look at that airport…how many times we have been promised….that project is for next election to campaign…look at that geothermal project…for another five years to come true…look at moving the cruise ship berth to canefield….will that ever come to happen…i am feed up with those bra and anansie …these are just to make us laugh
To present the Saad Ashan immigration law firm as a new development in the marketing of our CBI programme would be misleading. In fact they appeared on the Dominica Government list of authorised agents of 15 Oct. 2020 i.e. a year ago (between Roots Law firm LLC of Amman, Jordan and Savory and Partners of of Dubai, U.A.E.). The Prime Minister of Dominica would have had to give his approval of this appointment.
The reason for turning this into a prominent P.R. Excercise, attended in Lahore, Pakistan by mr. Roosevelt Skerrit is anyone’s guess.
Perhaps because of all the Covid thing, this is just being formalized now. My take on this
That guy with the green tie next to Skerrit look like a praying mantis.Is he.
He is a member of Skerrits entourage and a such is already praying for heaps of passport money to flow in their direction. What a corrupt bunch.
Pretending to be humble always fooling the People while they line their pockets
What date that place opening uncle? so we can set a reminder in our phones and hold you accountable when you don’t deliver.
While you at it, give us a date for completion of the airport!
Never before have I seen people of a country talk so bad and wish bad for their country . Dominican is the worst all around the world people wishing their country well but not Dominican. They have so much hate in them that they will do and say anything to bring their country down. Which ever party is running the country we should be behind them. when it come to election time is something different right now is time to try to build up our country not tear it down.
We don’t talk bad and wish bad to our country at all. Quite the opposite in fact. We talk and wish bad to that imposter that calls himself PM. We want to get rid of him so our country can prosper again! I feel very sorry for you so called ‘patriots’.
They are all UWP bums. It is pointless responding to them. Anything Skerrit’s government does or say they always have something negative to say and it will never end. They would like to see ugly Lennox Linton in that hot seat but, it is not going to happen not on this earth.
Your vocabulary is extremely limited. ‘BUMS’! That’s the best you can do? You truly suffer from verbal diarrhoea and mental constipation. Go and read a book to expand your razor thin vocabulary.
Can you tell us if those two degrees were online or in-person classes? Someone pointed out you obtained them from a ghost university.
Do not trouble trouble unless trouble troubles you.
Wallace, is not us that pulling the country down. Why we so vexed and sad is because is Roosevelt Skerrit doing all that by himself without our help. Making our country look ridiculous, putting it in a bad light only to serve his ego. Because of him and his shenanigans I’m feeling embarrassed today to tell people I’m Dominican. Honestly, that man has no shame.
“The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Wednesday served notices to different private and medical colleges across the country over complaints of demanding hundreds of rupees under different pretexts and irregularities in the interview process.
The commission issued notices to all such medical and dental educational institutions after receiving complaints from aspiring doctors, a spokesperson shared on Wednesday.
It was learnt that the Rawal Institute of Health and Sciences (RIHS) started enrolling students without publishing a merit list while the Sahara Medical College, Narowal allegedly did not conduct interviews in a transparent manner.”
https://tribune.com.pk/story/2286101/pmc-issues-notices-to-medical-colleges
Always some questionable organisation this PM trying to bring to Dominica!
Are you surprised? It is well documented that illegal occupant of the office of prime minister frolic with international crooks, bandits and fugitives of the law.
So Skerrit got rid of the American Ross University that was here for 40 years, and he brought in Communist China and the Chinese influence is very strong in Dominican, now, he bringing in a Pakistan university, which means the possibility of terrorists, groups like the Taliban and al-Qaeda might be some of the students and probably they will be armed with Dominica cbi passports, and a new nonstop American Airlines flights from Dominica to the US, is Skerrit surrounding himself with enemies of the US to make sure the US stays far from him?
The US also funds Pakistan to help reduce terrorism & gain intelligence in many ways by creating double agents. However this could be very dangerous fir us how long can our government continue to take such high risk it takes one major incident. This cbi is also facilitated by the international community all funds end back in their trillion-dollar system so corrupt.
I know Skerrit said he has always been interested in health and a medical school but since his university is from Pakistan I wonder if Skerrit would also consider putting an aviation class together, so his university students could at least learn to land a jet plane on any US building, if needs be. Remember the aviation school in South Florida where some of the pilots of 911 just wanted to learn to land a jet? Oh by the way most of them were from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia?
Just before election King Liar (Skerrit) and his band of crooks will be back in the skies to Beirut, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan where crooks and vagabonds dwell. Open new college my arm. I hope a copy of the contracts will be readily available for all to see and the so called Pakistanis are not wanted men and women.
Another My Dominica Trade House dot Com to blow up in our faces! Like Diamantaire Mehul Choksi and Antigua kidnapped and beaten to Dominica! When it blows up in their faces Dominicans like to pretend and act like they did not know! But I ask you, what good can come out of establishing such relations and such deals, even to sell Dominican passports in the regions of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran? In case you do not know, this is the neighbourhood in question! But when the bomb burst you all will pretend and blame the Opposition, or blame OJ, or blame Aljazeera, blame diaspora, or blame anyone else but this Dominican Prime Minister bringing the country down with every deal that he makes selling Dominica out – sell out! Dominicans sit back and watch their country sold as garbage! For what? So they can share some turkey and whiskey, Dominicans 30 pieces of silver for betraying our island home Dominica! Wosh la!
No matter how much you all complain here Mr. Skerrit will continue to dominate Dominica’s politics because those who oppose are not ready. The UWP refuse to realize that there is an issue with its leadership. I have said for years, Mr. Linton’s approach is not working. In addition to this, Alex Bruno formed the APP for all the wrong reasons so we see where this is heading. Finally, the media aspect which was instrumental in improving the UWP situation in 2014 is dead. Loftus is criticizing the government for being intolerant and heavy handed and he does the same thing on his show. If you are not sharing his opinion you are cut off. Generally, the shows have lost their shine. The Hot Seat is no longer a talk show, but rather a string of business promotions. I was an ardent listener but I listen no more. I prefer to listen to a real talk show from St. kitts or Antigua.
You are a garçon while Lennox Linton is a man.
A loosing man with no future in what he does. This is why you all don’t progress. The real people in the movement knows who I am and my contributions financial and otherwise but little joebere and kaka wat like you want to prevent me from speaking.
I 100% respect your sentiment. You get a real talk show with Darren on observer radio, and on St. Kitts ZIZ and even Klass Fm in Anguilla. This so called talk show on Q95 is tick toc. A Blue Blue, a Blessing etc. etc. Same nuisances every day. And hosts who cannot give a 1- minute monologue on the issues. But without a doubt there is only ONE journalist in Dominica and he is Lennox.
Lennox Linton is a bona fide journalist. The others are just mediocre, self-opinionated, repetitious talk-show hosts. Mr. Linton is fearless, articulate, astute, well-read and digs deep to unearth the facts.
Let me repeat this. Fearless journalism and a robust media are essential for a strong and healthy democracy.
Well, I can see one Indian man appear to be clapping his hand; whereas some other black clown in a green tie seems to have his hand claps prying to Mr. god doctor punjab Roosevelt Skerrit.
“Roosevelt Skerrit has signed an agreement with Rawal Institute of Health Sciences (RIHS) to open Rawal International University Dominica here on island.”
Another election ploy; if you already have veterinary school in Dominica, graduating dog, and sheep doctors from all over the world, how on earth you bringing a medical School into the country to teach people how to treat animals.
If that is true that is conflict of interest.
Call that another corrupted joke!
Francisco, apparently has only been in existence since 2012 and is not accredited outside Pakistan. Where are their students coming from. Surely not from Pakistan, which is so far away from Dominica but right next to Afghanistan. I see another money laundering or passport selling operation in the making, or perhaps both.
Show us the signed contract, Skerrit. I challenge you. On an other note, are you going to self isolate on return from all those covid hot spots or are going to simply continue to pass covid on to the citizens of DA?
Hope it’s not this one: https://nation.com.pk/23-Apr-2019/pmdc-de-recognises-rawal-medical-college
deja vu all over again. I’m reminded of the cake cutting and signing activity and my Dominca trade house. We all know how that went. It turned out to be a total flop. The puppet master, double doctorate dude, seems to think that sufficient time has passed so it’s time for “take two”. Skerritt thought that replacing ROSS University would be seamless and there wouldn’t be much falloff for the economy. With the hammering that the country has taken due to Covid-19 pandemic, I’m sure he wishes that ROSS University was still in country to help ease the economic shock at this time. How many new medical schools so far has the honorary doctorate gone after? You think it’s easy? Next time learn to cherish what you’ve got. Skerritt announced that he was going to take ROSS to court and I’m wondering what became of that.
Correction: If Pakistan is in, guess who else is in and who is out? The Saudi’s , the Talibans and al-Qaeda will also be in. Who will be out : American airline for sure. Wait for the announcement
I never believe anything Satan himself says or what his servants say on his behalf. I just simply treat what they say as another lie, another propaganda and another effort to bring passport money from wanted criminals down legally, so it could go through the banks as a legal tender.
Now to your article DNO. I don’t have much to say to Skerrit and his delegation except to tell them that FBI was able to plant their agents in the January 6 insurrection, so they better be careful because I know the world is following them and they don’t know
But what the fork is this nuh? How the hell a sitting prime minister cutting ribbon at the opening of a law office in another country? And the man say he going Dubai and now he in Pakistan? Well, well, well. Welcome to the University of DA (Dam As.es)
Again I call on Roosevelt Skerrit to make known to the world and Dominican people what the hell is in that MOU he signed with China almost 15 years ago.
Since he is not telling us I have a right to speculate and I would not be surprised the departure of Ross is in there. Somehow I see the finger print of China all over this. By the best as Skerrit was seen in photo without mask, in a country with 1.28 cases of COVID-19 and over 28 thousand covid related deaths, let’s remember that former US president Donald Trump said coronavirus was born in China and today, CNN just reported that all evidence of the birth of Covid points to Wuhan China, but the government is blocking information. We talking about a government that is very close friend of the mask less Roosevelt Skerrit.
The picture above reminds me of Macau China, in 2015, when Skerrit was in a group of four signing deals. You remember he was seen with NG lap Seng, the late John Ashe and a couple more? You all would remember two weeks later everyone in the group was arrested and charged for corruption, Fraud and other crimes except Roosevelt Skerrit that escaped simply because he was head of state? Although the date was different but it was a time when Erika was causing havoc in Dominica.
Well there is no Erika this time but heavy rain is again pouring in Dominica as we speak, and this time the mask less Skerrit is seen in another group from Pakistan. One thing I want to say to Skerrit is that he might have foreign friends following him and they might not be angels. Dominicans don’t be surprised when the news will break this time. All I will say is, the Macau exposure was a warning but next one will not be a warning
Skerrit what the hell are you doing? This is total madness. The entire world is running from this country, you are welcoming them and furthering ties with them? Strat selling dominica passport to these people. With these people you do not know who is terrorist in disguise. The entire world is blocking them, you are welcoming them? Just look at their passport index number. The third worst passport in the world. Yet you want to give them ours. The level of corruption in that country starts form the head and trickles down to people working in homes as maidd thats how bad they are. And this is coming from someone who lived in that country for years. So I know what the hell I’m talking about.
The only thing you don’t have to pay a bribe (yet) to do in certain parts of the world, is to take a breath of air.
Tell me again about how the acutal payment they will demand for our passports is the price agreed on with our government…Tell me again how those who smile with us in person are not laughing loudly behind our backs….Tell me again how people who cannot find Dominica on the map really want to be fine upstanding Dominican citizens…Tell me again… (a la Paul Keens Douglas)
Now here is my take. So if it is true that Skerrit signed a contract with a Pakistan University, will that not have negative implications on American airline that is supposed to start flying here come December 8? Let’s be blunt about it, I for sure would not fly American to Dominica because that would bring 911 fresh to my mind. Also does Skerrit understand the risk Skerrit would be putting on Dominican? The truth is even cricketing nations are cancelling tours to Pakistan. I won’t say much yet because I really don’t want to believe Skerrit would be that sold out to do evil
@ My Little take, as a person of colour living in America, you should be more fearful of the white supremacists and racist police you live with every day, rather than trying to label all Pakistanis as terrorists. Stop with your xenophobia. You watch too much Fox fake News.
@ Eagle- Eyed, I am a Dominican by birth and I have a damn right to express my concerns and fears concerning what is talking place in my damn country ok. Be it known that I will not allow neither you, Skerrit and the rest stop me from expressing my concerns over my country
You are a hypocrite, why would you choose to live in the land of white supremacists when you could instead live in that island of milk and honey ruled by the black dictator Skerrit? Yo are full of s..t.
What the hell you doing then in America Eagle Eyed. You a misogyst or something.
thats how many unnies it have in possie now? and all of them sharing ross uni building yuh
Just pure nonsense. The American students won’t come, the British students won’t come and the Canadian students will not come. Pakistan is the biggest supporters of the Talisman. What the hell is stupid Skerrit doing in Pakistan? Can someone please enlighten me?
Dr.Chandraraskan,you think we stupid.America gives us nothing.The spent 20 years in Afghanistan,they spent over 1 billion dollars to build an air force base and at the dead of night they abandoned the base.America has MURDERED more innocent people than any other country.IBO the JACKA said the STADIUM was a white elephant,it said the Roseau hospital was a pie in the sky.Now it talking about geothermal and international airport.Shame THAT doe have.It have a DON KEY leading it.As for that fakeDr Chandraass America is leading the world in the murder of innocent women and children,so F America.
So what about the 3 or 4 universities liar Skerrit said were waiting on the horizon to replace Ross??. This clown must be the greatest liar and the dumbest leader in the western hemisphere..Why did Ross leave our shores? Lisa Wardel the then CEO of Ross told us, Skerrit (the government), did not have a bias for education and health. At the time the liar’s preoccupation was to see to it that Isaac crossed the floor….not Ross!
Remember the liar, Skerrit, was also seen some years ago cutting cake with Monfared and signing a document…This man is not just an embarrassingly bad leader and an inveterate liar, his forte is showmanship and brainlessness as well…
Was he on a passport selling mission in the terrorist hotbed of the world? Remember the first country to embrace the TALIBAN was Pakistan.
LIAR!!!!
Mr. Skerrit has no respect for the citizens of Dominica. His overseas travels and signed agreements on behalf of the people/country should be in the public domain before they happen. This is one of the hallmarks of good governance.
By the way, can the media enquire as to the price tag of this trip by Roosevelt and his entourage to this distant corner of the globe. Can the country get an update as to the cost to tax payers for travel overseas that has been made for this fiscal year by ministers and other government officials?
‘Journalist’, come on, do your job. Too many of you sit in your air conditioned offices just being nothing more than stenographers. Enlighten the citizenry with the hard, cold, irrefutable facts. An enlightened citizenry stengthens our democracy.
so they tried India now they are trying Pakistan to fill Ross building hmmm, I don’t have any problem with the Pakistan people though, just the government…
By elections coming up so we need some talking points. The personnel from Ross indicated that our leaders did not show a bias to education and as a result left. Any idiot with 1/16 a brain would know that if you have an established client that is contributing significantly to your economy you do what it takes to keep them. Letting Ross go i think was deliberate because a large presence of US citizens is not good for any dictatorship bent on mischief and manipulation of population. Remove the excuse the US will have for intervention. If that is not the case then Skerrit is the biggest fool in the western hemisphere to now try to bring in same business you already had established. No institution leave all they invested so easily. Yet they born labour they die labour even while the leadership show they do not care about the people. Pakistan and India are sworn enemies and skerrit is showing how desperate he is for lack of any vision or ideas after 20 years in government. Sick mind.
This is precisely what this guy does well. He manipulates media headlines. Everything he promises or signs never materializes. It’s just headline grabbing stunts. Listen to the local and regional media outlets tonight and tomorrow for this news item to feature prominently.
There was a big song and dance about geothermal energy; international airport; cruise ship village: four universities to replace ROSS; Byron’s electoral reforms; revitalization of Roseau. All these are somewhere in the sky (pie in the sky promises).
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.
De people love pies in the sky; so he’s giving them what they love. One day, they will be hungry enough to do something to improve their lot.
Ibo go to this site: https://en.dailypakistan.compk/11-Oct-2021/saad-ahsan-immigration-law-firm-opens-office-in-islamabad-dominican-pm-attends-opening-ceremony
I guess you will see the origin of the news so what’s your point media manipulate.? It is high time you guys stop these foolish things. This PM is a Dominican. If he is appreciated, well-liked, or call it what you like, we should be happy, not having fits of envy or jealousy. I am awaiting your picture in France or wherever you are with a feat worthy of mention on the media and to be showcased as well on DNO & /or local media.
Stop this, concentrate on doing something. Your last comment carries no weight for I do not know if you are really in Dominica. There are no pies in the sky – Geothermal on, Electoral reforms on maybe not in the way you want it to be, Roseau revitalizing slow but sure. (apparently, you are in a part of the world where you are not au courant with present happenings -Covid & did u remember 4 years…
You have been bitten badly by that red mosquito. My god, one really has to wonder! Geothermal on, e-reform on, Roseau revitalisation on…? Has somebody s..t in your brain and forgot to flush??? You are as mad as a spring hare.
You very much remind me of people who feed into the propaganda on FOX channel in the US.
Your daily consumption of Skerrit-DLP red potion has numbed your brain cells. It makes no sense to even attempt to reason with you for you’re no longer rational. Continue to imbibe your poisonous, mind altering cocktail.
Another bulls**t from that guy so-called Ibo, idler and Schizophrenia delusion person.
Dog Man, glad to know you are alive. The only sad thing about your return, is that, you are back with the same idiocy. Thought you went away to have brain reconstruction.
A kid in a candy story is how I would described this accidental PM- All you can eat buffet style Roosevelt using Dominica’s name and its fortunes on his gallivanting trips with his very ‘good friends’ in far away, controversial and trouble spots. They even gave his a plaque- for what may I ask? But the question is: Is this sustainable and if so, for how much longer?
The Dominican people will have to answer that question sooner or later. But in the mean time Skewo, let the good time role- ‘Keytay bon tai wollay’
Campaign in full swing. A contract in just a two days visit? America is watching closely.
I don’t understand what you mean by a contract in just a two day visit. Do you think that this was initiated when Mr. Skerrit went to Pakistan? No. These things are prepared over months and after much negotiations. The signing is just the formal part of the agreement. And this America thing you all always come up with. Dominica is a sovereign country America cannot dictate with whom they associate. Stop it. I have no issues with the US. I live there and work for the US government but they cannot tell Dominica what to do. They should focus on all there issues up here. We need to end this backwardness. It’s the likes of you who come here and make these people think they are superior to us. Pas mwen.
When will this horror movie end?
@Moi Las – It appears a certain segment of the Dominican populace like horror movies – especially those horror movies where the main character has a dimpled smiley face.
It is ‘frightening’ to see how gullible some Dominicans are and how easily some of them can be manipulated.
What horror movie? Stop wasting your time disliking, envying, jealous. You can do great things too. Start now. This is no campaigning. One has to do what he has to do. Just like you should look to do something using your God-given talent. Your talent is not to criticize nor hate, envy, jealousy. Your talent is to see what you can do with the life God has given you to glorify & honor who gave you life. Stop wasting it by looking at what others are doing whilst you stand idly by, procrastinating, not seeing what your purpose is.
I await a more positive outlook on your life. Winston Churchill once said, ” do not ask what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country”. Speaking about those who are utilizing their time, effort & money whilst you seat idly and criticize all that is being done without giving any input or suggestion is terrible indeed. WOOLAY. Woolay. Get moving and groove, do something before something happen to you. We are just passing thru.
When we decide to hit the streets collectively and stay until he is gone. You see, there are many ways to skin a cat and Dcans know everyone of them but they rather cry in the dark and pretend to be happy in the daylight. Weatayy lah!
A very good question you have posed; a question that should evoke thoughts and ideas. We all need to realize that the country is in deadly trouble and needs immediate rescue. How do we achieve this end? Everyone who is concerned needs to form a massive group with leaders who can be trusted by the masses, leaders who can command the people’s respect, and who can get the people out in the streets when it is necessary.
We cannot go on like this. we have lost the country, and the results of a failed government will soon manifest in even worst ways. I have asked you on here before to read the genesis of gangs and violence in jurisdictions such as Trinidad and Jamaica. To give you a hint, government corruption and kickbacks played a major role.
Please let’s do something. There is nothing I want more than to return home when I retire. I can’t stay out here. Home is home. However, more importantly, my people who live there deserve a society where there is equal opportunity.