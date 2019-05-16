PM Skerrit says selection of new hospital CEO will be transparent

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that there will be a transparent process for the selection of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to assist in the management of the new China-Dominica Friendship Hospital.

The $40 million China/Dominica Friendship Hospital is being funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China.

“There will a transparent process of the selection of a CEO. So, it will be properly advertised and anybody in this country or in any part of the world who believes he or she is adequately qualified to hold that position could apply,” Skerrit remarked following a recent site visit of the new hospital.

“If there is somebody from within who thinks that he or she is qualified for the job and he or she goes through that process and is selected, great. we will be certainly happy for that,” he said.

He added that his government is working with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in developing the term of reference for the position, “and our hope is that we can start the process very soon.”

“I would like for the CEO to be on board now, not wait on the completion of the hospital…,” Skerrit noted. “So the person can assist in steering the transition.”

He said it is a difficult transition to make, from an old facility to a new one.

Skerrit also mentioned that his government has identified a Canadian firm which will be formerly engaged to assist the government in managing the transition because there are “a number of complications.”