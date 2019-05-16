PM Skerrit says selection of new hospital CEO will be transparent

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said that there will be a transparent process for the selection of a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to assist in the management of the new China-Dominica Friendship Hospital.
The $40 million China/Dominica Friendship Hospital is being funded by the Government of the People’s Republic of China.
“There will a transparent process of the selection of a CEO. So, it will be properly advertised and anybody in this country or in any part of the world who believes he or she is adequately qualified to hold that position could apply,” Skerrit remarked following a recent site visit of the new hospital.
“If there is somebody from within who thinks that he or she is qualified for the job and he or she goes through that process and is selected, great. we will be certainly happy for that,” he said.
He added that his government is working with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in developing the term of reference for the position, “and our hope is that we can start the process very soon.”
“I would like for the CEO to be on board now, not wait on the completion of the hospital…,” Skerrit noted. “So the person can assist in steering the transition.”
He said it is a difficult transition to make, from an old facility to a new one.
Skerrit also mentioned that his government has identified a Canadian firm which will be formerly engaged to assist the government in managing the transition because there are “a number of complications.”
A Canadian firm again? Come on Medad, you mean there is no Dominican firm or a Dominican (local or abroad) that is capable of managing such a transition? Give me break man. STOP selling our jobs for kickbacks by employing foreign firms who have a million ways of giving kickbacks in very covert ways.
Dominicans enough is enough REJECT any foreign firm or big name BowTia that man appoints to lead the hospital transition. He is again telling the world that we are just a bunch of “Mouton Batalie” and not capable of anything except accepting handouts. I know quite a few Dominicans who can undertake such employment and do a fantastic job. SHAME ON YOU SKERRIT!
Put a microphone in front his mouth and the Parrot sings to his heart content. By him saying that, he is telling us that all other appointments he made were not transparent , but wait, “This one will be.” Fool me once , but you will never fool ma again, because I will vote you out.
Its time for change !
I think Roosevelt Skerrit is confused, his brain muddled because transparency is the antidote to hypocrisy, they mix like oil and water.
Anybody in any part of the world…… Skerrit has his person already and as usual its a foreigner even if we have many qualified people here. I I I I skerrit alone doing everything, he is CEO, Human Resource,, PM ministry of everything and the ballsless men sitting there and letting this happen. Why is it even his job to check PHO for terms of reference. Isnt there a permanent sec or somebody in some ministry to deal with this? No preparation for anything he just wake up one mornign and bam!
When you see mister speaks using these DELIBERATE ambiguous, innocent-looking terms dere, WATCH OUT.
Aren’t such employment searches and selections especially of this nature always supposed to be done through a transparent process? Roosevelt, are you just reminding us of this (“oh how nice of you”) or ……… or are you putting that statement out there early for another reason?
(Hmmmmm………………………………..)
As we speak, is the hospital currently without a CEO? If so, why?
Who will do the vetting of the potential candidates?
Is it possible the CEO could be of Chinese descent selected through the ‘transparent’ process?
Stay tuned y’all…
Even a blind person can see that the only thing that is transparent in Dominica these days is Saran Wrap.
The Skerrit’s administration is not known for transparency nor accountability. They throw all the blame on the opposition for everything that has gone awry but take credit for the few and rare accomplishments. Has the government even bothered to address the nurse’s multiplicity of complaints and concerns? How will they deal with the shortage of nurses and resources? Will China provide these too? Everything under this regime’s control is done so haphazardly that nothing is thoroughly done in the end. The country needs a new dispensation, nothing less.
When a PM have to say that a particular process will be transparent that’s a problem. It’s a problem because outside of highly confidential issues where state or national safety is at risk everything should be transparent.
But for 19 years very few things were transparent why should we believe you now? Suddenly as elections are on the horizon you want to be transparent? For how long? Till you curenay your people sufficiently to put you back at the helm?
de deputy PM is giving us a clear birds eye view into de seriousness of this announcement by his dear leader.
Don’t be fooled by our outgoing PM.
sleeping dogs can’t bite!!!!!!
The section where you speak of anyone in any part of the world is a giveaway to your normal thought process…….non Dominicans will be given more priority……i won’t be surprised if de Chinese install their representative (skerrit don’t have powers to undo that)
when you mention working along with PAHO you appear to give this some international credit…..by de way our very own DR. Ettienne is still secretary general if i am not mistaken…….what difference will that make?
Skerrit also mentioned that his government has identified a Canadian firm which will be formerly engaged to assist the government in managing the transition because there are “a number of complications.”
So basically after 20 years of leadership citizens of Dominica particularly in de health service and human resource development areas are unable to manage de transition from PMH to de finished structure……don’t be surprised if de same canadian firm gets de job eh.
Just look at the mien on Kenneth Darroux face . He knows that lazy Skerrit, the outgoing PM, is not transparent.
Darroux boy the Petite Savanne constituency is swaying Workersssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssdsdsssssss for the first time since1990, see what you can do to consummate Rozanna’s work as Parl Rep …What are you doing here after you have been discarded by lazy Skerrit?
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
But see that you boy, the Prime Minister is talking his usual nonsense but both microphones are in front the Chinese as if he is the one directing the press conference or, he is in charge of the head table. Seriously are we looking at our future president? The Chinese sure looks like the one in control no matter what Skerrit says
Even the looks of Darroux shows he doesn’t believe Skerrit. But to make things real and simple, no matter who is the next CEO, we already Know the permanent CEO of the China/ Skerrit hospital is going to be a Chinese. What we don’t know as yet is the date.
This is a big fat lie. We all know that you’ve already rewarded one of your big “Red Supporters” with the job. All this public song and dance is just a charade. We can judge by the state of things in Marigot and elsewhere, just what you and the boys think about healthcare on island. You guys fly out on private planes and helicopters for medical treatment, so you do not care about the ordinary citizen.
Back to the Public Service Sector. I see the nurses and other stakeholders on island fighting the good fight. They are in driveways holding health fairs, while identifying citizens with chronic illnesses and encouraging them to seek further medical treatment. Now that the first phase of the new hospital is finally coming on stream, it will lack innovative, cutting edge leadership in the new CEO. Despite the bluster from Skerrit, the new CEO will be another partisan hack, ill-suited for the job. Those on island with innovative ideas will be shunned, unless they dress in “Red” and profess their love for the PM and shout five more years.
DNO
I am worried about one of our most prominent statement, a one Mr Francisco Dodds telemaque; is he alright! We have not had any of his brilliant comments in a long while.
Mr Telemaque, please let me know that you are ok by firing a few of your ‘bullets’ on the recent developments in DA.
as in easy to see where the favoritism, insider trading and cronyism will take place. wait for it.
Skerrit from 2004 you have never been transparent to Dominicans! Where is the MOU lazy you and buffoon Austrie signed with China? Give us a list of our diplomats! Where is the $$$$$ collected from the Haitians? Have you sold diplomatic passports? To whom?Why so many overseas sojourns without being accountable to us? Where is your campaign money coming from? It’s none of my damn business? Who owns Dominica Strong? Why did Ross University fly away to Barbados? Was the stalled truck coup something that happened only in your mind? What about the more than
US 100 000 000.00 debt forgiveness from Venezuela? Is the Moroccan hotel really funded by Morocco?
There are 1000 000 other questions to ask you.
Your bad intransparent leader!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
LAZY Skerrit Must Go Now
See how the Darrouxs looking at the PM; Like, “TRANSPAWHAT?”…lol
Now how did you decipher from this photo that it was at that time that the Prime Minister said this and that was actually what Darroux was thinking in his head?. i really want to know how you arrived at that conclusion. I’m being serious, i really want to know.
Parasite % and know it all. I am grateful for the strides that is being made under the DLP. Nurses you took the oath of saving lives and not being the mouthpiece of your party. With a great heart, we say thanks to the Chinese and the DLP. As manner was given to those in the wilderness, they continued to ask for more and more, eventually they got too much and it rotted on them. Mr. % we won’t face 💰 payless pay day anymore. Stop going to the big cities and begging, but go down south to see how people are living without running water and electricity. Go to the shelters and see entire families that have nothing to call their own. Poverty isn’t a crime and life in DA couldn’t be better. I ❤️ 💗 DA
This is a lack of planning. The prospective CEO should have been in place at this point. There is an expected handing over in the next couple of weeks, yet there is no CEO and we are now just starting a search and getting PAHO to assist in setting terms of reference for the job. This showcases the lack of foresight of this government.