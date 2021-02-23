PM Skerrit takes his first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit took his first jab of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine at approximately 8:30 am on Tuesday, February 23rd 2021.
He was joined by several other government ministers and senior government officials. Staff members from the Office of the Prime Minister were also vaccinated.
“It was a very simple prick; the nurses were very experienced and we should all avail ourselves to this opportunity,” PM Skerrit said after taking the vaccine.
He reiterated his advice to the Dominican public to not wait until other countries imposed the requirement of having to take the Covid-19 Vaccine on us.
“The vaccine is for our own protection. The signs have shown that it will help in the fight against the Covid-19 and it will minimize against the chance of getting very ill and for death,” the prime minister stated.
He urged citizens to set aside their fears and turn a deaf ear to the various conspiracy theories and “be guided by the signs.”
Is it real, or fake? Remember my people, it is up to you to make up your own mind.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pt8GdUuHuOI
Watched it live. He took it. The nurse did it very quickly, but it was all in one action.
As to if it was the vaccine or water, who knows. But level of scepticism is pointless.
It matters not if he took it or not or if it was real or not. Its everyone’s choice to decide. It was important that the leaders of the country took it.
Had he not, then other people would be complaining saying they not taking it until he does.
People really need to stop politicising every single thing. That video going round is just another example of us causing damage to our country then complaining about lack of development.
What does that mean for people who have taken both doses of the vaccine and wanting to visit the island? Can we be offer home quarantine?
These blind Political followers are buried in ignorance that is beyond comprehension… Goodness.. Gracious…. show some dignity and humility.
Dignity and humility is EARNED not bought. It’s as simple as that. Go talk to your PM on this and evading Nonsensical thoughts in attempting to protect people who are devious of the truth and decency in politics and good Governance.
We have a long way to go in developing our Dominica. And we therefore need good sound mature trusted committed visionary leadership.
In that way our people will be engaged in this journey and not be abused by and insulted through the devious, Insulting Bobolistic behaviour Red Clinic deceptiveness for fame. Our upcoming young people need leadership and discipline just like their parents bestow on them and not buying loyalty through corrupted deceitfulness behaviour through this corrupted Red Clinic Bobol to buy fame and votes. This is shameful behaviour and Nonsensical thoughts of any Prime Minister.
The leadership of any Government especially DOMINICA’S, must be disciplined, honest.No Red Clinic Bobol Insulting & buying our unemployed suffering…
DNO, you have deleted TWO of my comments so far. I know you are going to deny doing that, but I know you have done that. There are ALWAYS worse posters/comments than mine, yet, you constantly delete my comments. WHAT is YOUR STRESS???
ADMIN: We welcome your comments. However, we wish to refer you to our comments policy.
Viewsexpressed,you are a continuous JACK A.Thousands of people were renting,now they are now living in houses rent FREE is that poverty.Before Skerrit there was no NEP,.NEP is in existance for 8yrs with 3400 employed are they poorer than when they were not employed under UWP?Skerrit brought CLEAR HARBOUR to Dominica,834 employed,are they poorer than under UWP?2,700 people are getting $300 monthly,this was not so under UWP,are they poorer?According to the traffic dept.there are 37,000 registered vehicles in Dominica,not so under UWP,are Dominicans poorer.About 300 are benefiting from YES WE CARE,under Skerrit,are they poorer and starving?More police,teachers,firemen,nurses are employed under Skerrit,than when UWP was in power.Ask them if they are poorer.That is why with LIARS,CROOKS,TRAITORS,LAZY people like you UWP will NEVER win an election.The majority of Dominicans are not blind.You and your kind CANNOT tell Dominicans about corruption.UWP WAS KICKED out of office for CORRUPTION.JA.
You will always be a clown.
Lin Clown you are even a bigger simpleton that I can even imagine. These people who are allowed to borrow these government apartments will remain dispossessed. They have nothing to pass on to their children as the tenants will NEVER own these buildings.
Just like the Red Clinic, NEP is not sustainable with this comatose economy. The people on NEP will remain impecunious in abject poverty.
Lin Clown, IGNORANCE Is not bliss. My humble advice to you, make sure your brain is properly connected before you write.
Thanks for the compliment. I endure you to continue reading and responding. It’s helpful and will help you address matters of concern in this failed government leadership.
Our people do not have to qué up in vast numbers with their children to receive meagre cash from this failed Prime Minister…. In any other Democratic country the Prime Minister will be kicked out of office and arrested for …, where that responsibility rest in the hands ✋ office of the Welfare Division. That is their role and responsibility and not your failed Incompetent Labour Skerrit.
Our Dominica’ needs planned Social Development and not corrupted deceitfulness activities to gain fame and loyalty. This is shameful of you to condone this deceitfullness Nonsensical Red Clinic Bobol. Skerrit thoughts are useless and he needs highly professional people to advise him in respecting our people and our states tax resources.That Clinic Bobol is not elevating our people to be independent.
Failed…
Happy to know that Dominicans who wish to receive a vaccine against the Covid-19 virus can now do so. Thanks to the generosity of the government of India. Why isn’t the nurse who is administering the vaccine wearing gloves? It’s time we start acting like a modern, educated society.
Who cares whether these UWP COONU take vaccines?Bunch of no brain.These overeducated coonu will always stay buried UP to eyebrows in BS.
Thanks Lin Clown 🤡🤣 for your illiterate dumbfounded stupidity thoughts. I hope that you have taken your vaccine that will protect you from corrupted thoughts. Keep on reading and listening to the professionals. Skerrit is not able to advise you, he’s all over the place and you’re nowhere to be seen nor heard.
Go do some reading in politics, good governance and the respect of our people’s states resources and finances.
Madam Lin Clown 🤡 please be advised that no one understands nor comprehend what on earth you have penned there. It makes no sense to us the people of Dominica. Try understanding the bigger picture of the ugly state of our government, our people and our Dominica under this fake failed incompetent Skerrit of yours. Open your eyes 😂 and stop being this blind Labour politically blind bat. Wake up and smell the coffee 😡 and go visit our villages and tell us what you see and how many of our suffering families with children unable to feed their children and families and unable to buy books and uniform to consistently go to school🏫to enjoy the concept of education and learning.
So you Lin Clown stop being this Boom Fly of this fake failed incompetent Skerrit of yours and his failed questionable incompetent Labour government.
We are in government, we know what’s happening and you hide your face and in denial of the abuse of our States funds by this failed Skerrit and his Labour government.
Nonsense Ibo France, NONSENSE. What is so statesman about PM Skerrit and Opposition Leader Linton receiving the jab together? Who is fooling who? Have you seen any other world leader do such a thing with their opposition leader? Wishful thinking on your part to believe that this one act would tone down the political atmosphere in Dominica. It’s going to take a whole lot more to achieve such a goal.
But then, it is clear from your article that reassuring the public of the importance of receiving the vaccine was never your intention but rather for UWP and Mr. Linton in particular, score some political points. As a start, stop looking at all matters from a political lens but rather focus on the more serious challenges facing the country. I believe we will all be better off if we quit all the “silly side stuff”.
Mr. Linton can also take the vaccine publicly if he so wishes to add more credence to the process.
I’ve been seeing a clip of the ‘injection’, and it seems that he did not actually take anything….can someone clear this up?
There is a video going around, showing that his syringe had little to nothing in it.
If the syringe had nothing in it he would die because of air in his veins
No Evidence COVID-19 Vaccines Will Block Spread of Coronavirus
1) In an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla acknowledged he didn’t know if the BNT162b2 vaccine would prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. “I think this is something that needs to be examined. We are not certain about that right now with what we know,” Bourla said.
2) Moderna’s chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, MD. In an interview with Axios on Nov. 23, Dr. Zaks noted, “When we start the deployment of [the mRNA-1273] vaccine, we will not have sufficient concrete data to prove that this vaccine reduces transmission
3) “These COVID vaccines are preventing clinical disease, we don’t know if they prevent transmission [of the SARS-CoV-2 virus],” says infectious disease expert Chris Beyrer, MD of the Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.
4) According to vaccines expert David Diemert, MD of George Washington University, it is not known if the COVID-19 vaccines will prevent…
so much for frree speech…if dno dont agree, then they dont publish your comments
Many Dominicans are very skeptical about whether Skerrit truly took the vaccine. I think he missed an opportunity to help restore the confidence of Dominicans in his honesty. Oh well!!, Probably on the second dose he can actually have the Opposition Leader take his first dose and verify that he Skerrit truly took the vaccine.
Political hate and distrust is pervasive in that little country. The leaders must work to improve this situation. Skerrit particularly in his position as PM can lead the way in this regard, and this is a perfect opportunity to start.
Life and Death, don’t bother yourself and us, Skerrit is a waste of time and is mainly focused on his Red Clinic … activities. Rather than he works in planning opportunities for our unemployed young people he’s out there gaining fame from his faiied Prime Ministership tasks and Incompetent Labour government.
Please do not take this failed fake incompetent Skerrit seriously as Prime Odd Minister and his visionless Incompetent Labour government.
It’s our people who suffer from Skerrit’s Immaturity and failed Labour government.
Our people, children adults upcoming Dominicans have no knowledge as to where they are going when qualified from school and college as decent prosperous students able and willing and prepared to honour and elevate our in coming students towards Socioeconomic concept of our government and our ailing Dominica under failed incompetent Skerrit and his failed questionable Labour government.
Skerrit must get out. He has failed us. We welcome Hon. Lennox…
Is that Skerrit?
No, sign of the beast you seeing there.
You remember Mark 3:23 when Jesus said this: ” How can Satan cast out Satan”?. In other words they are the same. My question is, what is Skerrit trying? We all know Covid was born in China and Skerrit is owned by China. So he trying to give the impression that he needs to take the vaccine to protect him from the Chinese sickness? Give me a break Skerrit. China wouldn’t do anything to hurt you and yours because you and China are one. Just a show you putting on
I guess it’s reassuring to know for his fellow citizens that he did not opt for the Chinese vaccine. I wonder how he is going to explain that to his friends in Beijing.
How you know which one he is getting? If any?
I don’t believe anything this hypocrite and profound liar says or pretends to be doing. Satan is a liar and deceiver so I can’t believe him.
Dominica is fiercely divided along political fault lines. If Mr. Skerrit were a statesman, he could have used this opportunity to try and bury the hatchet with his political rivals in an effort to achieve some form of social cohesion.
As an astute leader he would have invited the leader of the parliamentary opposition to take the jab with him. What a powerful image! Then make a joint statement that both of them may be rivals but not enemies.
He (Mr. Skerrit) could then engage in good governance practices (fair and sensible electoral reforms, constitutional reforms, equitable distribution of public resources, abandonment of the frivolous political court cases, transparency in government, etc.).
Sad to say that this is just wishful thinking. Mr. Skerrit is too narcissistic, devious, hateful and fearful to make that paradigm shift.
How many times has Rosevelt Skeritt extended invitations to the Opposition. We can easily remember Erica, where the opposition after accepting an invitation to work with the government withdrew for no good reason. At the time Lennox even hinted at accepting a cabinet appointment if it were offered to him.
Skerrit is scared having intellectuals around him. It’s pretty obvious that Skerrit is not of the same intellectual as Our Hon. Lennox Linton, prominent distinguished experienced and commited trusted Leader of the Opposition, United Workers Party. HON. Linton has built up a formidable decent reliable trusted United Workers Party (UWP).
That is the fear of Skerrit and this faiied Questionable Labour Party Government.
Skerrit and his Team has failed us and there are too many questions to answer to relating to the management or lack of it of our States funds (Red Clinic) where our unemployed suffering people and families have no jobs where the parents are unable to support their children to school and other complimentary activities to raise their profiles and education to become the incoming leaders of our country Dominica.
Overall, currently we recognised our Hon. Lennox Linton and his trusted competent professional formidable decent reliable United Workers Party (UWP). So true.
Unfortunately there is no vaccine for psychopathy.
Ibo, Skerrit is NOT a visionary, nor is he sufficiently matured to undertake the role and responsibilities of our States Government. This office surpasses the role of being a Prime Minister or a Parliamentary Member to apply the conditional Skills to lead the role to elevate our people from begging, poverty and to gain fame and loyalty that our suffering people continue to be in poverty and has been reduced to begging by incompetent Skerrit where he has abused the States Funds and for fame and loyalty called our unemployed suffering parents and families to come to his Abused Clinic to receive open cash from the states financial resources. Skerrit has abused this system of his offering hard cash to receive votes to stay in government. Skerrit is not visionary nor sufficiently intelligent or matured to understand and comprehend that bigger picture of Socioeconomic development concept, meaning he’s openly illiterate and visionles of how-to manage a poor Struggling people. He’s a…
Ibo, good observations and well pointed out. You are so right, we have observed many years ago that Skerrit is a failure and openly a pappyshow running our government, failing or has failed the Development of our country,our people and our Socioeconomic development.
This man Skerrit, failed Prime Minister has failed us and reduced our struggling people to begging and pleading for Handout cash thru Skerrit’s Devious Red Bobolistic Clinic deceptiveness Bobolistic Red devious Clinic.
Skerrit, we have seen over 20Yrs in this office as this Odd Minister. Our Dominica has been reduced to a political pappyshow and a gimmick coming from an this by failed in responsible po politically Immature visionless Incompetent Labour party leadership and failed Odd Prime Minister. Our nature Isle has been reduced to begging and has our Struggling people Qué up as beggars at the devious Red Clinic managed by the Failed incompetent Fake Labour party Government under this incompetent Questionable Skerrit.
Accidently clicked on no, it should be “YES”