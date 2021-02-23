PM Skerrit takes his first COVID-19 vaccine shot

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit took his first jab of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine at approximately 8:30 am on Tuesday, February 23rd 2021.

He was joined by several other government ministers and senior government officials. Staff members from the Office of the Prime Minister were also vaccinated.

“It was a very simple prick; the nurses were very experienced and we should all avail ourselves to this opportunity,” PM Skerrit said after taking the vaccine.

He reiterated his advice to the Dominican public to not wait until other countries imposed the requirement of having to take the Covid-19 Vaccine on us.

“The vaccine is for our own protection. The signs have shown that it will help in the fight against the Covid-19 and it will minimize against the chance of getting very ill and for death,” the prime minister stated.

He urged citizens to set aside their fears and turn a deaf ear to the various conspiracy theories and “be guided by the signs.”