PM Skerrit to present 2020-2021 budget of over $900 million to parliament

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, will present a national budget of $942,179,940 million to Parliament.

This amount, which is more than 70 million dollars less than the 2019-2020 budget of $1,02 billion, represents expenditure for services for the year ending June 30, 2021.

The total recurrent expenditure is $514,931,535 million.

The Ministry of Finance and Investment will receive the largest chunk of the Budget amounting to $154,555,266 million, Housing and Urban Development – $117,443,156 million, Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment – $61,812,002 million. Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment will receive $59,875,856 million, Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy $52, 521,131 million and the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence $11,086,217 million. An amount of $37, 166, 122 was allocated for the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.

The total capital expenditure is $427,248,405 million.

The Prime Minister will seek authorization from Parliament for a sum not exceeding fifty-six million, five hundred Eastern Caribbean dollars (ECD$56,500,000) required to meet Central Government’s current overdraft requirements and a sum not exceeding five million Eastern Caribbean Dollars (ECD$5,000,000) required to meet guarantee of overdrafts to statutory boards and public corporations.

He will also seek authorization from Parliament for a loan amounting to $EC 125,000,000 million from the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) required to provide bridging finance for general operations including rehabilitation expenses and Covid-19 Pandemic response measures.

Screenshots of the full estimates of expenditure are posted below.