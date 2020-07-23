PM Skerrit to present 2020-2021 budget of over $900 million to parliament

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, will present a national budget of $942,179,940 million to Parliament.
This amount, which is more than 70 million dollars less than the 2019-2020 budget of $1,02 billion, represents expenditure for services for the year ending June 30, 2021.
The total recurrent expenditure is $514,931,535 million.
The Ministry of Finance and Investment will receive the largest chunk of the Budget amounting to $154,555,266 million, Housing and Urban Development – $117,443,156 million, Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment – $61,812,002 million. Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment will receive $59,875,856 million, Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy $52, 521,131 million and the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence $11,086,217 million. An amount of $37, 166, 122 was allocated for the Ministry of Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture and National Food Security.
The total capital expenditure is $427,248,405 million.
The Prime Minister will seek authorization from Parliament for a sum not exceeding fifty-six million, five hundred Eastern Caribbean dollars (ECD$56,500,000) required to meet Central Government’s current overdraft requirements and a sum not exceeding five million Eastern Caribbean Dollars (ECD$5,000,000) required to meet guarantee of overdrafts to statutory boards and public corporations.
He will also seek authorization from Parliament for a loan amounting to $EC 125,000,000 million from the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) required to provide bridging finance for general operations including rehabilitation expenses and Covid-19 Pandemic response measures.
Screenshots of the full estimates of expenditure are posted below.
Hey DNO, is the budget coming live? Can you tell us which medium will be carrying it. Are you going to carrying it live or on video after the fact.
ADMIN: We carried it live and it will be available here on youtube:https://www.youtube.com/c/DominicaGovernmentGIS/videos
The budgeted expenditure as stated is $514,931,535, but you only listed (6) six ministries totaling $318,193,925. The ministries of Agriculture and Tourism are important and were not listed. For public information, please list the budget for all the excluded ministries which should add up to $196,767,907.
ADMIN: This is the information we had at the time of publishing. We are attempting to get more detailed information
I too am concerned about this $125 million NBD loan, which apparently is serviceable at 4%. It’s approval by parliament is a foregone conclusion given the government’s de facto majority holding (direct and In combination with the DSS shares). This is a very advantageous rate but not as good as it appears when one understands that in the U.K., for example, house mortgages are available for considerably less and banks pay a derisory 0.01% on deposits. This tells me that our government finds it difficult to access outside financing, or if it is available it will be at an exorbitant rate. Either way, it paints a poor picture of the creditworthiness of the government and reflects the precarious state of its finances.
Lloyd’s Bank U.K., five year fixed mortgage rate 1.35%
A BUDGET is an estimate of income and expenditure for a set period of time. The national budget of Dominica is for a fiscal year which lasts for twelve (12)months (1July – 30 June).
A government mainly gets its revenues from taxes and fees. This money is usually spent on infrastructures (roads, airports, electricity, etc.), education, healthcare, salaries of public servants, etcetera.
In Dominica, Chinese companies finance almost all infrastructural developments (hospitals, roads, bridges, etc.). What is done with money generated by the CBI program, taxes and fees collected by governmental entities is guess work, as there is no transparency nor accountability from those in charged.
What we have seen under Skerrit’s tenure is that government ministers, and those who are well connected, becoming stunningly wealthy while life for the common man is hellish and deteriorating by the day.
A shameless, heartless, dishonest bunch of rogues making life a living nightmare for most.
That’s a lot of money for a small population that is not producing a lot. How can the country afford it?
Maybe I am extraordinary dunce: I don’t know for anybody else, but the way the figures are written, perhaps it is deliberately intended to confuse people.
I don’t understand if the amounts are in billions, or millions; since the word million follows every written amount.
I wonder if some mathematical genius would write each amount out is words simply for clarification, so that the none mathematical mind like me can understand.
Alyou know how I doh can count, in Dominica terms eh!
The Prime Minister will seek authorization from Parliament for a sum not exceeding fifty-six million, five hundred Eastern Caribbean dollars (ECD$56,500,000) required to meet Central Government’s current overdraft requirements and a sum not exceeding five million Eastern Caribbean Dollars (ECD$5,000,000) required to meet guarantee of overdrafts to statutory boards and public corporations.
He will also seek authorization from Parliament for a loan amounting to $EC 125,000,000 million from the National Bank of Dominica (NBD) required to provide bridging finance for general operations including rehabilitation. Parliament should not approve until skerrit give account for passport funds and all other funds used in state activity including to that spent by Chinese firms and earned by Chinese firm.
EC$125 million loan from the NBD!!! I don’t recall a government borrowing such a large loan from the NBD to fund general operations of the government. This is very interesting. It suggests the government revenues are in poor shape. I hope this large loan does not overexposed the bank to the government.
How large is our deficit?
That is a very good question. I was the budget made provisions for statistical data even in index form on:
GDP
Population
unemploy rate
trade deficit
budget deficit
bank overdraft
number and cost of diplomatic
missions
A state of the economy in all
sectors
Why is it our budget is always greater than our income?
Our GDP went down 4% in 2020 and that in itself is an understated percentage.
This 4% drop for just the first half of 2020 will drop our GDP to about $561M compared to 2019, yet our budget is $900M. That’s a discrepancy of $339M. Can someone please explain to me what is going on?
False and deceitful attitudes and behaviours are at it again!
Why a loan for 125 million from NBD?? Where is the CBI money. Why taking loans when the government is swimming in passport money? Or has the passport money, as some of us feared, disappeared. Fellow citizens, let’s hold this so called PM/Finance minister accountable!
