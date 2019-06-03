PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will visit the U.S. Virgin Islands on June 4 to meet with Dominicans living there, according to online publication, the Virgin Islands Consortium.

The news outlet is reporting that, according to a release issued last week in the U.S.V.I, Skerrit will meet with Dominicans who reside in the U.S.V.I “to provide progress on recovery and development projects in the commonwealth following Hurricane Maria’s devastation to the island.”

The report said that the prime minister who’s the leader of the Dominica Labour Party, will appear at a town hall meet and greet at the Living Word Ministries Convention Center in Smith Bay, St. Thomas on June 4 at 6:30 p.m.

He will be on St. Croix the following day for a similar event at the Drive Inn in Estate Grove, at 6:30 p.m., according to the report.

