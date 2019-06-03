PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit will visit the U.S. Virgin Islands on June 4 to meet with Dominicans living there, according to online publication, the Virgin Islands Consortium.
The news outlet is reporting that, according to a release issued last week in the U.S.V.I, Skerrit will meet with Dominicans who reside in the U.S.V.I “to provide progress on recovery and development projects in the commonwealth following Hurricane Maria’s devastation to the island.”
The report said that the prime minister who’s the leader of the Dominica Labour Party, will appear at a town hall meet and greet at the Living Word Ministries Convention Center in Smith Bay, St. Thomas on June 4 at 6:30 p.m.
He will be on St. Croix the following day for a similar event at the Drive Inn in Estate Grove, at 6:30 p.m., according to the report.
13 Comments
Why is he visiting the Virgin Islands? To have a jolly at state expense? To distribute cash amongst Dominicans that live there to encourage them to come and vote Red?
dont come back. best you stay there.
Hold his feet to the fire. Ask him probing questions. Why the stubborn resistance to electoral reforms to make our democracy stronger? The economy is in a tailspin, where are the new economic initiatives to reenergize it? What is going on with the CBI monies? Why so many desperate people have to trample one another at the Red ‘Beggar’s’ Clinic? How did you move from Beggar’s status to become so filthy rich from a civil servant’s salary? Why did yo discard so many of your current Ministers from participating in the upcoming elections? What criteria did you use to select so many political infants to contest the next election? What goods does your wife bring to the political table? What is the current percentage of unemployment specifically among the youth population? Do you think a filthy tongue can heal the splintered country? Dominica is at the last rung of the ladder in the OECS after nineteen straight years of DLP rule, why should any Dominican still vote DLP? Serious…
Skerrit has the right to visit anywhere he wants to. But my question is, what is he going to tell Dominicans living in the USVI? Why can he not tell Dominicans residing in Dominica what he wants to say in the USVI? They are Dominicans no doubt but they are enjoying life in the USVI which is not the case with us residing in DA. Is he going to tell them that after 20 yrs of DLP and 15 years as PM he failed Da? Will he tell them that he came into office poor and 15 years later he is the richest PM in the Caribbean? Will he tell them that his government enjoyed more money than any administration and yet nothing to show as progress? Is he going to tell them how he killed our banana industry, destroyed the Coconut products, Bello, failed to build an international airport for which lands were already purchased and drawings made? Is he going to tell them how he continued his insult on DA by allowing Ross University to leave us for Barbados and replaced Ross with the Haitian infestation?
Visit for what,to continue fooling the people,and to get his list together for who he has to give tickets to come and vote,Skerrit is a scam,i hope you know you cant stop people from protesting in the USVI,WHAT A SCAM OF A MAN.ALSO WHILE YOU VISIT TAKE A LOOK @ THE AIRPORT AND SEE THAT THE USVI DOES NOT NEED AN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TO GET VISITORS AND ALSO THE CRUISE SHIP PORT,SKERRIT YOUR A COMPLETE SCAM.
Since when, in all your time in office you never visited the U.S.V.I to meet with us. We had Dominica celebrations in St.Croix and not even representative who you had here came. What a shame to little to late skerrit. Catch a vote time is a waste.
You all never had the U.S.V.I on you all chat time to go.
Dominicans live in many parts of the world that the PM never visited. Which PM have visited all the countries in the world. Which PM has visited the V.I.. We have diplomatic relations with both England and the USA. We have diplomatic missions in both. Both have missions in Barbados accredited to Dominica so what are you making slight remarks about. There are channels of communication and intervention available to Dominicans living overseas so whats your beef.
That’s all you guys can do, insults and personal attacks.
Is the USVI that took Ross University from us then? He needs to go to Barbados since is Barbados that took Ross from us, along with 2500 employees and a GDP of 30%. Go and shake you bag where you bought your coal. Is your Barbados gangsters and advisors that helped you to cause Ross University to go, after 40 years here. I can never appreciate Bajans again not even those that playing for west indies.
De desperation of de Prime Minister sees him campaigning even before stopping parliament…..basically using de engines of government to run his campaign!!!!!
that is shows his confidence and how popularity of Skerrit is dragging slowly.
in de past de PM would be boldface and announce de date on de platform before even closing parliament…..thinking he was catching de opposition off guard….this time around de PM advisers not that confident either
skerrit is fighting for his life ……..literally
How nice of the PM to travel to the USVI to “report on progress of recovery”..What about the others in the other islands? Or maybe just post the progress on a web portal, that’s might be cheaper and easier..lol..
Skerrit going to fish more votes, that’s what this is really..
Dear Sir PM, Don’t expect to get anything but a warm welcome to GrandBay #2. You’re going to visit a place flooded with your “we have it in the bag” grandbay pople, what do you expect? I hope some of them are acutally listening to your speeches and start to smarten up a bit. I wonder how long people will settle for your “I” did this, “I” did that and “I” am going to do this and that, craziness in Dominica. oh and by The way, we all you YOU RUN THINGS IN DOMINICA, you did not have to remind us, a businessman run things in his business, since he is the one with the money, so please tell us something we do not know. Dominica is your money making business so you have to run things there. Nice one Dominicans, Nice one.
Yes he likes to take all the praise. They all do but the rest cannot open their mouth after he talk. Power is a hell of a thing. Last night he said “I run things in Dominica”. when talking about the appointed public servant and meeting with the Unions. In the end, he still ended up doing what the unions told him to di in the first place, which was to appoint public officers in acting positions. Fool. Next you will hear him talk about minimum wage like it is his idea in the first place. In short, i wonder what power do the people really have? how do we force these fools we elect to make laws and policies. for example skerrit acts like he has the final say as to what goes and stays here regardless of what the people want. citizens need to start pressing their parl reps hard and making them work instead of making Skerrit think he is Jesus Christ. Empower your Parl Reps and they will begin to work for you, and Skerrit will have less power over them as they will realize the power is…
Could well be his last visit to those countries as PM…
The outgoing PM knows that!!!!
Lazy, inept ,incompetent and buggy!!!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now