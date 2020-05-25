PM Skerrit urges AID Bank to move quickly on small business loan facility

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit wants the AID Bank to move with haste and provide much-needed loans from the new loan facility to small businesses on the island.

The Government of Dominica, last week, signed a $5 million loan agreement with the AID Bank to assist small businesses that have been impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Just to say to the AID Bank, I don’t think you guys want me to say anything publicly that is negative about the AID Bank and so I am hoping that Madam manager you can tell your staff that they have to be diligent; they have to be respectful; they have to be responsive and if is 5 documents somebody needs to bring and they have these 5 documents, don’t send them home for something that is not required. If is 5 documents the person has, let’s roll,” he advised.

Skerrit continued, “This back and forth that we have in Dominica, come back tomorrow; you come back with the same documents they tell you, you have the wrong date. Next week, they will tell you that you have to bring your driver’s license. You bring it, they ask what about your Social Security card, you bring it, they ask for a passport, you don’t have a passport, you have to go and apply for a passport.”

He added, “People need the help; let us get the help to them as quickly as possible.”

The prime minister said prudent, responsible issues of good governance and accountability and transparency should be maintained, “but at the same time, we have to be responsive…responsive meaning we have to be diligent and we have to be efficient so that people can get the help that they need to sustain their small businesses.”

Skerrit said he is looking forward with excitement, to hear the good news of people receiving both the income support and the small loan facility.

He said businesses can apply for the loan immediately.

However, the prime minister indicated that it will take a day or two to do the evaluation of the documents, adding that the application form is very simple and the supporting documents required are very straight forward.

“It is a one-pager,” he stated.

The information required includes the name of the individual applying for the loan, business place, telephone number, home address, business address and some supportive evidence of the business being registered in Dominica before March 22nd. `