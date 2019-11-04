“PM Skerrit urges Dominicans living overseas to invest at home..”

Dominicans living in the Diaspora are being encouraged to invest in their homeland. That plea from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.
He told Dominicans living overseas at a meeting last week that they owe it to their country because their foundation rests there.
“I do not have and my team do not have all the answers to Dominica’s problems, I would be lying to you if I say so. We are soliciting your ideas, we are soliciting your suggestions, those of you who want to come back and invest there are generous physical incentives, packages for you,” he said.
The Prime Minister told those gathered at the meeting that they could be accommodated under the Citizenship by Investment Program should they desire to invest in the country.
“Those of you who may have a project and want to look at it, a hotel, a restaurant…We can engage you to build those things as we have done here with Sam Raphael and Jungle Bay,” he noted.
Skerrit added, “We can engage you but let us come with ideas, let us come with proposals and let us engage each other and let us help work towards building a more prosperous, a just and resilient Dominica.”
He gave his commitment that he will play his part as the Prime Minister of this country, “But we call on you to continue playing your part.”
21 Comments
I am a Dominican residing in the US and I am eager to invest in the land of my birth. But alas! I will not investment in a dime as long as we have corrupt leaders like Roosevelt Skerrit in office. Right now only wanted criminals that will come to Dominica to invest. No one with a right mind and good reputation will come do business here. In fact even banks Skerrit met are running out of Dominica and the way things are I don’t think it will be too long before the National Bank will be forced to run-out. Just ask Mel if you think I lying
How can any serious business person even think of investing when the country has shown no sign of progress? Business invest to make profit.
Another thing that is plaguing Dominica is that one never knows what the rules are. In order to get any concessions, you have to make Skerrit and his minions know that you are an active supporter. If they PERCEIVE you to be an opposition supporter, you will get nowhere. That is a fact.
Do you really think I would put my money in an economy with that level of uncertainty?
I have a lot of money invested, but I will not put a penny of my money in Dominica under these conditions. I will spend money to support my loved ones in Dominica. Dominica will be on the top of my list for vacations. As an investment destination? Nah.
When we start getting duty free and remove vat taxes we will invest skerrat mouse cat time for you to go we have listen to enough of your crap liar
Before anyone born on Dominica living overseas invests in Dominica Dominica needs new leadership it needs a new PM. The current leadership has failed the people for the last 18 years and have just enriched themselves while the people stay down with no hope or anything to look forward to. The only people benefiting are the crew now in charge.
When Skerritt does not demonstrate any level of respect and discipline and does not give a proper accounting of the country’s resources and it’s cash, how can he expect me to put my hard-earned resources into anything where he controls things? He must be mad. As long as he remains the leader of the country, my answer is go to hell.
Not me when your out of controlling the country i will,your a dictator,i do not support communism.
At what cost did that meet and greet at Jungle Bay come? How much poorer wi the treasury be as a result of Skerritt’s callous use of the treasury as his campaign ATM? The meet and greet was a political event. It was not a national event. What is the quality if the road leading to Jungle Bay? How many of our passports are in the walls of Jungle Bay? Other than Jungle Bay and Kempinski which hotel had opened its doors under labor party? What is the government’s contribution or offer to Castaway and the many other small operations that have not opened since Maria in 2017? Yes Jungle Bay looks fantastic, however what about other aspects of our development. Were you people satisfied that you had to take connecting flights to Dominica? How many of you arrived before you luggage? Should one of you had taken ill at Jungle Bay would you be satisfied that an ambulance had to come from Roseau to take you to PMH where there is an antique defibrillator? Hotel and health care go hand in hand!!!!
This a man who loves his country and her people, there is no doubt about it.
PM Skerrit Sir, once more I am advising to hold to your faith and trust in God; and let hope (the driver of Life) take you and us to the destiny of our desire in Love; which is the most outstanding character of God.
Mr. Prime Minister your government should be complimented on the limited effort placed on infrastructure. I will, however, posite that until an airport is constructed capable of accommodating international flights, you will not see the investment from the diaspora you so desire.
Those people are smart..They know you are a trickster. They should have asked you what about Ali Reza Zibahalat Monfarred Mr Skerrit?
Yeah, he was a Dominican with a serious diplomatic passport. My Dominica Trade House .Com. You did not even protect mister with that big money to invest but allow the Cubans and Russians to help take him to prison in Iran and that Dominican citizen now in prison for twenty years. Explain yourself partner.
Dominicans overseas, please stay away from this nonsense talk of Skerrit. You see him coming, run the other way because Skerrit appears spontaneous and has no long term plan that can be well picked by investors to undertake a challenge in Dominica to elevate it from the poverty and corruption that Skerrit has created in our Dominica to this day. Skerrit has no knowledge of the philosophy and preparedness for socio-economic application of our ailing economy and country.
We urgently need change in Dominica and the obstacle is failed Skerrit and this highly corrupted Labour Government who has failed us over 19 years. We have to move on, n this journey of cage towards development. Therefore that failed Labour government and its failed immature Prime (Odd) Minister must Go. We need to clean up their mess and move Dominica forward.
Our struggling and unemployed people, lets wake up and get rid of this failed Labour…
Skerrit is the person that will lie with the Bible in his right hand and kneeling on another Bible. The man is just a professional liar and deceiver.
So isn’t Dr. Dale Dangleben a Dominican doctor residing in the US? Is he allowed to invest in Dominica especially in his field as a traumatic surgeon? Does he and other Dominicans in the DIASPORA have to buy a diplomatic PASSPORT to be able to do business here? To me it is clear that when Skerrit is referring to Dominicans in the DIASPORA he is referring to the likes of Alireza Monfared and those international crooks and fraudsters he has sold our passports to because the last 15 yrs they are the only ones investing in Dominica
Skerrit and your failed corrupted Labour Governemnt, let it be known that as long as you are this failed, incompetent Prime (Odd) Minister of our nature isle Dominica, you will not receive any cash nor investment from we Dominicans overseas.
We will first need a comprehensive audit from you re the past 19 questionable years that you have had and that we are concern of states funds indiscrimatley dished our over the years. You have insulted ur people, you have killed our farmers revenue/cash re bananas and agriculture. You have insulted and stained the name our passport and our Isle of beauty Dominica.
When we have this change of government in our Dominica we will reflect strongly and see what happens, as we believe in and trust our Leader of the Opposition, Hon Lennox Lincoln and his highly professional United Workers Party. Skerrit There is too much said and in the open of your poor questionable governance…
Let’s not forget that Satan is a list, a diciever, the father of lies and when he opens his mouth he opens it to tell a lie because there is no truth in him. We talking about the Satan in the Bible that Jesus warned us not to believe.
Now to the article above. DNO based on the 15 years track record of Skerrit and based on what Ian Douglas, one of his favorite Minister’s told us about Skerrit, I CANNOT believe anything that man says. Not even Ian Douglas believes him because Skerrit says one thing in the audience of a group of people and if they take a bathroom break Skerrit will say something completely different to another group of people
Skerrit, stop making yourself this fool with this blind statement above. You seem to be desperate as you many not have raised the resources, financial and otherwise to take our Dominica higher to a place of good socio-economic development. Recall sir, you are the one who has killed our Dominica where we no longer see the many jeeps and trucks parked outside Fond Cole with their bananas and produce for foreign exchanged. That you have killed and you are now engaged in the secret plan of selling our passports to numerous people we know not of and we are asking where is our damn earned money? We need answers as to why our nature Isle is not this begging bowl as our people are now in deep poverty and you either don`t care or you are blind and ignorant to the disciplines and proceedures of socio-economic development. Get the hell out of our Prime Ministers office and make way for decent people.
We know Hon Linton & UWP…
As an investor I would like to see a decent rate of return and I resent the suggestion that we owe something to our country of birth. That is emotional blackmail and does not work for me. I love my country but that is not a sound basis for making an investment decision. As long as Roosevelt Skerrit can decide who shall be licenced to be a CBI agent, who shall qualify for duty free imports, while he keeps the bulk of his own assets overseas I will come and spend money in Dominica on family and with local business but think twice before making an investment that must have the blessing of Skerrit. If that sounds harsh it is also realistic. Happy independence.
I was investing in Dominica until I see what’s going on. Bad health care, people don’t care about country, and the amount of money Dominica has received by now it should be one of the best islands of the the Caribbean. I will stay where i work for years and enjoy my life until the good lord call me home🙏
“PM Skerrit urges Dominicans living overseas to invest at home”. Give me a break, this is a real big lol…lol…lol. Is Skerrit serious? I, (many others), will not nor have any mission to invest in Dominica as long as this obvious failed Corrupted Labour Government, under this failed Skerrit is in government. Skerrit and corrupt Labour government must first be out of our parliament and our government before we, I put money to invest in Dominica. Mr. Skerrit, over 19 years we the people of Dominica, overseas and at home have attempted to be a partner with any government in Dominica to help, assist in investing meaningfully in Dominica, but you and your government are too immature, because after 19years there is nothing meaningfully that shows change or socio-economic development in our nature Isle that you and your corrupt labour government has destroyed and failed us. Too much Bobol in government: Bin RED & Fertilizer Bobols is a state abused, on our people.
You Skerrit Get Out…
All this one-man rogue regime prime mistake can do is make con-speeches! When sam another con wasn’t giving support to his roguish style of bad-governance,sam was being treated as a traitor! Sam had to deviate from what he believed in and grovel to he the one-man rogue regime prime mistake in support of his roguish sale of citizenship/passports to be aided!!! While the one-man rogue regime prime mistake is making those promises, there are professionals on island like the Doctors he’s penalising he refuses to allow to perform their duties and services to the State!!! Continue to make those empty promises to those diasporans so that you can entice them to support you!! Most of them,if not all, will never step foot to live on that slave plantation mentality island you that one-man rogue regime prime mistake continue to create!!!