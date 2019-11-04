“PM Skerrit urges Dominicans living overseas to invest at home..”

Dominicans living in the Diaspora are being encouraged to invest in their homeland. That plea from Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

He told Dominicans living overseas at a meeting last week that they owe it to their country because their foundation rests there.

“I do not have and my team do not have all the answers to Dominica’s problems, I would be lying to you if I say so. We are soliciting your ideas, we are soliciting your suggestions, those of you who want to come back and invest there are generous physical incentives, packages for you,” he said.

The Prime Minister told those gathered at the meeting that they could be accommodated under the Citizenship by Investment Program should they desire to invest in the country.

“Those of you who may have a project and want to look at it, a hotel, a restaurant…We can engage you to build those things as we have done here with Sam Raphael and Jungle Bay,” he noted.

Skerrit added, “We can engage you but let us come with ideas, let us come with proposals and let us engage each other and let us help work towards building a more prosperous, a just and resilient Dominica.”

He gave his commitment that he will play his part as the Prime Minister of this country, “But we call on you to continue playing your part.”