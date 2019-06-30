PM Skerrit wants people mobilized nationally to help eliminate hazards

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he hopes to have a national mobilization of people in communities by the end of this week to help in the elimination of hazards in times of disaster.

Skerrit made this announcement at a meeting of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) last week.

“The initiative we were seeking to implement in quick order, and I hope that it can be done before the end of next week, is to have a national mobilization of people at the community level to help eliminate the presence of hazards in those villages and those communities,” the prime minister stated.

He continued, “For example, we have the national empowerment programme. I would like for us to use that national empowerment programme allowing village councils, disaster communities, community-based groups to engage ourselves as a nation, in the elimination of hazards in the communities. The clearing of drains, small ravines all of these things. If we don’t pay attention to them, can pose serious threats to lives and properties.”

Skerrit reminded that a simple drain can be turned into a major water flow and said it is therefore essential, to take this course of action.

The prime minister said that he is hoping to get support from various individuals and organizations in the communities to help implement this effort and reminded the public that if action is not taken against these hazards and threats, families and lives will be impacted.