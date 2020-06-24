POEM: Because of The Color of My Skin

I was born an African, and that I cannot change
But I have been despised, because of the colour of my skin
I have been called many names, such as Black and Sambo
Even African American, because of the colour of my skin
Due to the sun, my pigmentation becomes dark
But many do not accept me, because of the colour of my skin
Even many like me, do not realize the importance
Of the darker skin tone, because of the colour of my skin
It does not even matter, whether I am educated
Society has not acknowledged me, because of the colour of my skin
Even though I have invented, and have even discovered
It just doesn’t matter, because of the colour of my skin
I’m an athlete and a dancer, a song writer and a singer
But my contributions don’t matter, because of the colour of my skin
My ancestors originated, from the richest continent
But my worth doesn’t count, because of the colour of my skin
Why should it matter, where I was born?
You will never accept me, because of the colour of my skin
You expect me to change, even my language and physique
Just to suit your expectations, because of the colour of my skin
I have been tortured, I have been burnt
I have even been spat on, because of the colour of my skin
I have been whipped, and I have been ridiculed
I have even been raped, because of the colour of my skin
For all of my inventions, you have taken the credit
Not even being truthful, because of the colour of my skin
In spite of your tactics, you just can’t prevent
Even your own politics, will not change the colour of my skin
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Well done Philanda. This is what poetry is all about: challenging concepts.
Some years ago my daughter Tania wrote a poem on a similar theme. It was titled, “The Colour of Her Soul”.