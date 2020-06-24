POEM: Because of The Color of My Skin

Philanda John - Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 at 9:37 AM
I was born an African, and that I cannot change

But I have been despised, because of the colour of my skin

I have been called many names, such as Black and Sambo

Even African American, because of the colour of my skin

Due to the sun, my pigmentation becomes dark

But many do not accept me, because of the colour of my skin

Even many like me, do not realize the importance

Of the darker skin tone, because of the colour of my skin

It does not even matter, whether I am educated

Society has not acknowledged me, because of the colour of my skin

Even though I have invented, and have even discovered

It just doesn’t matter, because of the colour of my skin

I’m an athlete and a dancer, a song writer and a singer

But my contributions don’t matter, because of the colour of my skin

My ancestors originated, from the richest continent

But my worth doesn’t count, because of the colour of my skin

 Why should it matter, where I was born?

You will never accept me, because of the colour of my skin

You expect me to change, even my language and physique

Just to suit your expectations, because of the colour of my skin

I have been tortured, I have been burnt

I have even been spat on, because of the colour of my skin

I have been whipped, and I have been ridiculed

I have even been raped, because of the colour of my skin

For all of my inventions, you have taken the credit

Not even being truthful, because of the colour of my skin

In spite of your tactics, you just can’t prevent

Even your own politics, will not change the colour of my skin

1 Comment

  1. Roger Burnett
    June 24, 2020

    Well done Philanda. This is what poetry is all about: challenging concepts.

    Some years ago my daughter Tania wrote a poem on a similar theme. It was titled, “The Colour of Her Soul”.

