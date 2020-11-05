POEM: Waitukubuli

Marcellina John - Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at 2:50 PM
We have always been proud of our beautiful island

Never are we devoid of her beautiful sand

A place so pristine and so many wished

They could just cling to this natural niche

It is known to be the nature isle

And it is true to see as many stay for a while

Through the dense interior exists lush vegetation

No plants are inferior they are beyond explanation

Under the blue sea reveals the most spectacular

Schools of fishes so free taking your breath to a bar

Known for many rivers as we have been told

To the ocean they meander their clear water to behold

Unfolding your culture that’s continuously kept

We continue to treasure your beauty with no regret

Because of the peace you provide to your people

There’s no other place like our unique country

United we’ll stand to preserve our nation

We’ll join hand in hand to continue that fusion

Let’s continue to lift our voices very high

May we not go adrift but continuously rise

In conclusion let’s stay committed to the call

And let us not sway WAITUKUBULI you remain tall

1 Comment

  1. En Ba La
    November 6, 2020

    Dno who wrote this.

    ADMIN: The author is Marcellina John it is listed just below the headline.

