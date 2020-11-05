POEM: Waitukubuli

We have always been proud of our beautiful island
Never are we devoid of her beautiful sand
A place so pristine and so many wished
They could just cling to this natural niche
It is known to be the nature isle
And it is true to see as many stay for a while
Through the dense interior exists lush vegetation
No plants are inferior they are beyond explanation
Under the blue sea reveals the most spectacular
Schools of fishes so free taking your breath to a bar
Known for many rivers as we have been told
To the ocean they meander their clear water to behold
Unfolding your culture that’s continuously kept
We continue to treasure your beauty with no regret
Because of the peace you provide to your people
There’s no other place like our unique country
United we’ll stand to preserve our nation
We’ll join hand in hand to continue that fusion
Let’s continue to lift our voices very high
May we not go adrift but continuously rise
In conclusion let’s stay committed to the call
And let us not sway WAITUKUBULI you remain tall
