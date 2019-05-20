Pointe Michel man fined ten grand for grievous bodily harm

Malory Dover of Pointe Michel has been fined ten thousand dollars after he was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on September 2, 2015 to Favian Constance in Pointe Michel.

Dover was fined five thousand dollars to be paid in 3 months, in default, 2 years in jail. However, he had to pay two thousand of that amount forthwith before his release. That fine was paid. He was further fined five thousand dollars as compensation and in default, 12 months in jail.

The facts of the case:

Favian Constance told the court that on the day in question (September 2, 2015) he left Carib Sand and Stones located under the Pointe Michel cliff between 5 and 6 pm to go to Chemen Nef in Pointe Michel for his money since he was a construction worker. On his way, he saw the accused sitting with Alfred “Quick Sliver” Frank, He said he passed closed to them – about 8-10 feet – and then felt something hit him at the back of his right side and his left forearm.

“I felt a bit dizzy and then ran to the village and when I reached L’autre Bord, a lady stopped me and spoke to me, I felt some cuts and saw bleeding in my forearm and head,” he said.

Constance said he was transported to the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) where he was treated and admitted to the Alford Ward.

“I spent a week there. I had to do surgery on my left hand because my hand was cut and the bone was fractured. My left hand was placed in a cast for six weeks. Since I left PMH, I have been feeling pain in my head,” he told the court.

Constance said that prior to the incident, he had no problems with Dover.

The state called nine witnesses in the matter.

Dr. Curlson George said he examined the patient at PMH and he had a laceration measuring 7 centimeters on the ulna aspect of the arm. “I noticed that there was bone involvement, meaning that there was a fracture; there was damage to the muscles in the area. The bone presented mild active bleeding and because of that, the patient needed to go to surgery,” Dr. George said.

He was taken to theatre where surgery was performed, the doctor told the court.

Attorney-at-law, Dawn Yearwood Stewart represented Dover in the matter.