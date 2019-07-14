Police arrest two in $2M ‘alleged drugs’ heist

Police have arrested two male Dominicans on suspicion of drug trafficking in drugs heist worth more than two million dollars.

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Simon Edwards said the arrests were made when the fishing vessel which the men occupied was intercepted at sea at about 12:20 pm on Friday 5th July, 2019.

“343 pounds of alleged cannabis weed and 15 kilograms of alleged cocaine were found on the vessel. The men, vessel and alleged drugs were taken into police custody,” Edwards reported.

He revealed that the estimated street value of the alleged cannabis is EC1,716,541.00. The estimated street value of the alleged cocaine is EC$405,000 amounting to a total value of EC2,121,541.00.

Edwards said investigations are ongoing.