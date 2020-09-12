Police in St. Kitts and Nevis to enforce penalty for face mask breaches

Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry noted that some persons have been playing cat and mouse with law enforcement – putting on their masks when police are nearby and then taking it off when the officers leave the area.The two-island nation is preparing for a phased reopening of its border in October and according to the Chairman of that country’s National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, the time for action is now.

“We started with education, advising you to wear your mask, and then we moved on to enforcement,” St. Kitts and Nevis Government Informatin Service (SKNIS)quotes Samuel as saying. “They mean business now and … by next week when the police start to issue the $500 tickets for not wearing the masks, I hope there is not a public outcry.”

The chairman added that the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States had designated St. Kitts and Nevis as a destination with a “very low risk” of COVID-19 transmission. He added that officials would continue to work hard to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus in the coming weeks and months but added that everyone must play their part.

The call is for everyone to practise proper hand hygiene, maintain social distancing and to wear facemasks when in public areas.

These measures are outlined in the Saint Christopher and Nevis Statutory Rules and Orders No. 39 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 14) Regulations. This means that they are not just advice from health officials, but they are the laws of the land.