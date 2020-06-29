Police investigate fatal accident on Fond Cole public road

The Dominica Police are investigating a traffic collision on Saturday which resulted in the death of 19-year-old Jahrun Pascal of Stockfarm.

According to Police PRO, Simon Edwards, the accident occurred at about 540 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020, on the Fond Cole public road in the vicinity of the Fond Cole bus stop.

He said the collision involved Nissan Xtrail registration number PR 585 driven by Bianca Toussaint, female, 30 years of Mahaut and Yamaha scooter registration number 825 with Pascal as the rider.

“According to information, the collision occurred when the rider and scooter were travelling in a southerly direction on the Fond Cole public road and the Nissan Xtrail was travelling in a northerly direction of the same road. The impact threw the rider of the scooter where he sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body,” Edwards stated. “Pascal was transported by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.”

He said the body was transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem.