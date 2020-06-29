Police investigate fatal accident on Fond Cole public road

Dominica News Online - Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at 11:59 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Scene of the traffic collision on Fond Cole public road

The Dominica Police are investigating a traffic collision on Saturday which resulted in the death of 19-year-old Jahrun Pascal of Stockfarm.

According to Police PRO, Simon Edwards, the accident occurred at about 540 pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020, on the Fond Cole public road in the vicinity of the Fond Cole bus stop.

He said the collision involved Nissan Xtrail registration number PR 585 driven by Bianca Toussaint, female, 30 years of Mahaut and Yamaha scooter registration number 825 with Pascal as the rider.

“According to information, the collision occurred when the rider and scooter were travelling in a southerly direction on the Fond Cole public road and the Nissan Xtrail was travelling in a northerly direction of the same road. The impact threw the rider of the scooter where he sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body,” Edwards stated. “Pascal was transported by ambulance to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.”

He said the body was transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home where it is awaiting a post mortem.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.