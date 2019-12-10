Police investigate fatal shooting in Roseau

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at 1:37 PM
The shooting occurred on Great Marlborough Street

Police are investigating a shooting death which occurred in Roseau on Saturday 07th December 2019.

A release from the Police Public Relations Officer states that the incident occurred at about 1:30 on Great Marlborough Street in the vicinity of the Three Dollar Mega Store.

“The lifeless body of Julien Thomas alias “Cube” male 28 years of Portsmouth was lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper portion of the body,” the release continues.

It added that Julien’s lifeless body was transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where it was examined and pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The police report added that the deceased was brought to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

1 Comment

  1. Darling
    December 10, 2019

    Ur memory remains here with us

