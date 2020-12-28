Police investigate Roseau road fatality, shooting death in Grand Bay

Dominica police are investigating a fatal accident and a shooting death which occurred on the weekend.

According to police PRO Inspector John Carbon, a Grand Bay man is dead following a shooting incident on Saurday.

“On December 26th, 2020 the police responded to a report of a shooting incident which occurred at Tete Morne Grandbay about 2:15 AM,” he stated.

Carbon said that the information suggests that Donaldson Alcendor, male 22-years of Tete Morne was involved in an altercation with another young man when Alcendor was shot in the chest region.

He was taken to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he was pronounced dead sometime later.

His body was then transported to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home pending a Post-Mortem.

One man is being sought in relation to this shooting.

Meanwhile, police are carrying out investigations into a road fatality on the E.O Leblanc Highway which claimed the life of a 33-year-old Police officer, Philsbert Williams from Portsmouth on December 26th, 2020.

Police PRO Carbon said the incident occurred at about 2:27PM.

“The collision involved motorcycle registration number PN313 and was ridden by Philsbert Williams, male 33 a police officer from Portsmouth and Suzuki car registration number T0976 and was driven by Jeno Joseph of Boyd Avenue, Roseau,” Carbon explained.

He continued, “The collision occurred while the car was traveling northwards and turning East onto Charles Avenue and the motorcycle was traveling south along the highway.”

Carbon said the three occupants of the car, along with Williams, were transported to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where Williams was pronounced dead.

He added that the occupants of the car were treated and discharged.

Williams’ body was then taken to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home pending a Post-Mortem.

Investigations are continuing.

