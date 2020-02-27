NEW DETAILS: Police investigate shooting in Fond Cole

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at 8:00 PM
The police have released new details of their investigation into a shooting incident which occurred at Fond Cole about 11:15 pm on Tuesday night (February 25).

Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector, Simon Edwards, indicated that three male individuals received gunshot wounds as a result of what appears to be an altercation.

The three injured individuals, who included one juvenile, were all transported to the Accident and Emergency Department of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.

The individuals were all attended by medical practitioners and the juvenile was discharged. The other two were admitted for further care.

Edwards had also stated earlier that one weapon was recovered by police.

When asked to confirm if there were any individuals in the custody of the police in relation to the shooting, he clarified that individuals were brought in for questioning but have since been released. There have been no arrests  at this point.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

1 Comment

  1. jamie
    February 26, 2020

    A moron just could not let carnival end peacefully.

