Police investigate shooting in Fond Cole

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at 9:43 AM
One person is in custody following a shooting incident which occurred at Fond Cole on Tuesday night (February 25).

According to information from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Inspector Simon Edwards three persons were injured.

However, he said there were no deaths.

Edwards went on to say that one weapon was recovered by police.

Investigations continue.

DNO will provide more details in a later publication.

