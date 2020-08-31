UPDATE: Police investigate stabbing death of young man

One person is in custody and is assisting police with their investigation into the death of a young man, Denzel Avelyn Lennon James age 24 of Newtown/Citronier following a stabbing incident in Roseau.
According to police, an incident occurred about 11:30 a.m on 29th August on Great George Street where James had sustained a stab wound to his back.
He was subsequently transported to the Dominican China Frienship Hospital via private vehicle at approximately 11:45 am where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor.
The body was escorted to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home at Rockaway awaiting a post mortem examination. One man is presently in police custody who is assisting in the ongoing investigation into the death of James.
10 Comments
They investigate lots of crimes. Strangely we get very few results or prosecution. As I said before on numerous occasions it’s not a police force, it’s the private protection unit for a paranoid PM.
End of suffering, end of pain, may his soul rest in peace. Any human being, whosoever, kill another human being must be put to death. Had it happen in another country, the alarm would have been because he is black. This goes to show blacks have bad attitude. Soon the culprit will be on bail and given a lawyer. Is that fair on the dead person. who is next. Compare to Corvid-19
Just so sad
RiP Denzel. You did not deserve to die like this..so sad
Deepest condolences to your Parents brothers and rest of the family. Will always remember your beautiful smile
I’m guessing that provocation has ended!
I understand what you mean. The who, why, when, what where is missing in action.
On an other note, we forgot that we are told ” thou shall not kill”. This has no precondition or excuse.
Also we read about instructions to “kill and eat.” An interpretation may mean kill only what you can eat.
Denzel, rest in peace. I knew you as a man of few words, kind and humble. Your life was cut short unexpectedly. May your family and friends find comfort in the heavenly father during this difficult period. It’s not going to be easy to get over what happened but in all of us your memories will live on. Gone too soon.
“near a business place on Great George Street in Roseau” …. 0_0
Great reporting. Which one?
Most profound sympathy to the family of the deceased. Every homicide , unless it’s self defence, should be roundly condemned. Every human life is sacred.regardless of one’s social status. May the soul of the deceased rest in everlasting tranquility.
@Ibo France, You are a hypocrite saying one thing today and preaching violent the next against Mr Skerrit, you are not to be trusted like a two heads snake.