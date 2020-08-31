UPDATE: Police investigate stabbing death of young man

One person is in custody and is assisting police with their investigation into the death of a young man, Denzel Avelyn Lennon James age 24 of Newtown/Citronier following a stabbing incident in Roseau.

According to police, an incident occurred about 11:30 a.m on 29th August on Great George Street where James had sustained a stab wound to his back.

He was subsequently transported to the Dominican China Frienship Hospital via private vehicle at approximately 11:45 am where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by a Medical Doctor.

The body was escorted to the Lyndhurst Funeral Home at Rockaway awaiting a post mortem examination. One man is presently in police custody who is assisting in the ongoing investigation into the death of James.