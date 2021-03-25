Police investigate stabbing of Joshua Francis

The Police are conducting an investigation into a stabbing incident which took place at Belfast, Mahaut, today, March 24, 2021, involving former parliamentarian and Deputy Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Joshua Francis.

According to a report by Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector John Carbon, about 11:20 a.m., Francis sustained a stab wound to his right shoulder blade region allegedly inflicted by a female at his house.

“He was transported to the Mahaut Health Center where he was treated and then transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) where he is being treated and is presently in stable condition,” the Police PRO stated.

Inspector Carbon further reported that the alleged female assailant is being sought by the police as they continue their investigation.