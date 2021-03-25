Police investigate stabbing of Joshua Francis

The Police are conducting an investigation into a stabbing incident which took place at Belfast, Mahaut, today, March 24, 2021, involving former parliamentarian and Deputy Political Leader of the United Workers Party (UWP), Joshua Francis.
According to a report by Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector John Carbon, about 11:20 a.m., Francis sustained a stab wound to his right shoulder blade region allegedly inflicted by a female at his house.
“He was transported to the Mahaut Health Center where he was treated and then transported to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) where he is being treated and is presently in stable condition,” the Police PRO stated.
Inspector Carbon further reported that the alleged female assailant is being sought by the police as they continue their investigation.
this man’s conduct should be invesigated.As a lawer he has done some questionable things and has renegaded on his responsabilities no maintainence ? no mortgage? someone should should speak up and stop shielding this man
Why are my comments not being posted?
ADMIN: As far as we can see, your comments have been approved. Check again if you still do not see them let us know.
I wish Mr. Francis a speedy recovery. May the matter be fully investigated and justice served.
The footage of the Mr. Francis being brought down the flight of stairs was painful to watch as the EMT struggled to guide the wheelchair step by step. I can only imagine how agonizing it must have been for the victim who was already in pain from his wound.
I will leave it up to the medical and EMT experts to determinec if there is any process improvement opportunity as it pertains to Mr. Francis’ transport.
I share the same sentiments..really painful to watch..I know they would never treat a ref minister in such manner…I can’t say dismiss them becuz is skerrit people..no hurt for a painful man.. alas first time I see so called professionals handle a.patiwnt like this. Heart breaking..I pray he makes it in china friendship hospital
I noted your observation and said how shortsighted the designer/builder of this house was. When people build homes with raised foundations requiring steps to get to door, they should thing of building a small ramp so to accommodate wheelchair use in times like these or when you are old and must be wheeled around. I only hope this is being done in public buildings to accommodate disabled people.
Sounds like a crime of passion…!!!
That Lin Clown, you will never know when yours will arrive.
We are living in a troubled society.
Wishing Mr. Francis a speedy recovery..
it is not rite to hit on a Man when he is down. At the same time, Joshua F’ domestic problems have been showing him up in a negative way. Don’t get me wrong, some will say that Joshua F should have known better and just walk away, getting stabbed certainly means that physicality was involved. Today is a shoulder stab, tomorrow might be your life, is it worth it?, some years back Francine had this song imploring Women to run away, Joshua is in the very same position. Some Men go through the very same abuse as their Women counterpart, hiding the effects through chronic Alcoholism. 2 male Rats or Crabs can never live “in De Same Hole”, Saving self might be the best option for Joshua F at this time.
I heard a story by Matt Peltier on Q95 this morning, apparently related to him by Joshua Francis from hospital, casting casting doubt on the sanity and mental state of the alleged perpetrator with the victim saying that he will not prefer charges. I don’t know how to read this. Matt is normally so circumspect in laying blame, so why proceed with what sounds like a plausible explanation in defence of Joshua in this case. He should not have reported like this at all. There are always
two sides to a story and I would think the young lady in question should be heard also before we jump to any conclusions. I have a feeling we have not heard all in this case yet.
I support this woman.The Police should NOT investigate SH.UWP should respect WOMEN.They had a press confrence ,with the guy destroying the reputation of his wife.UWP said the DLP had BRIBED the wife into destroying JF.UWP has been supporting the ABUSE OF WOMEN.IBO FRANCE,VIEWWSEXPRESSED % and the rest.WICKED,LYING,CROOKS
Sounds sick please think first.
This is exactly what I expected of you. You sure haven’t disappoint! This is precisely the sort of dubious, moronic, dim-witted, inane characters the DLP attracts.
Imagine how progressive Dominica will be without mentally sluggish and morally challenged people like Kid On The Block, Dog Man, Lin Clown and Gary. These men should stop the world from rotating and jump off.
Ibo, you have a bloody nerve talking the way you do Francisco, Viewsexpress, Linton, % and many more like you are all a bunch of disgusting clowns and losers!!!
Tell Reginald Austrie, Rayburn Blackmore and your PM to respect women. We all know how these 3 especially have disrespected them on various levels.
Was this attack staged? He was stabbed by an assailant at his home!!! Obviously, this was not a fight and womanising could not be an explanation, since one would have thought that the stabbing would be frontal, but from the back< give me a break..
Could it be a case where he assaulted the woman by touching where he should not have touched and she responded in this manner? The volume of blood loss would suggest that the stabbing was sufficiently serious and may have been an emotionally driven act. There also seems to be some dressing of his left palm and contrary to the reported stabbing over his right shoulder blade, the picture suggest that the stabbing was actually over the left shoulder blade.
Let us await the results of the police enquiry, we hope that they do not choose political correctness over the truth!!
So people have lost their ability to resolve problems by talking it through?
My brother need some help. MI is a serious issue that must not be taken lightly. I hope that the police apprehend the suspect and that the matter does not cause any further disruption to his family life. “Somebody help my brother for me.”
#OneLoveDominicans #OLD
Good Lord! A female (person) in your own house stabbing you to the point that you need medical treatment is a grave offense.
Mr. Francis, I hope that all will go well with you and you will be able to settle your situation with peace and tranquillity. Take your troubles to God through sincere faith and trust in Him.
Which is it Belfast or Morne Daniel
ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. The incident occurred in Belfast, the photo caption originally mentioned Morne Daniel we have since corrected this error.
This is confusing and conflicting. If the stabbing occurred at his home, at Morne Daniel, how could it have taken place simultaneously down the road at Belfast? Something doesn’t add up. Anyway, I hope he is ok.
Since the police are seeking to locate the whereabouts of the female assailant why not release her name so that the public can assist in the apprehension of this lady?
lmaooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo never rains but it pours
This is odd Ibo. Mr. Frances knows the woman and knows where she lives. Since she had a toddler with her when she visited him, according to Matt Peltier’s report, she can not be far from her habitual place of residence. Joshua, this morning you told Matt on the radio that you have no story to tell but you put your trust in God. I don’t know brother but all that makes me feel a bit uneasy. You got your own problems and I really hope you make no efforts to silence this lady. Clarity of the incident would be helpful for your own good.