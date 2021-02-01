Police investigate the Pichelin road fatality

Police have identified the victim of a road fatality which occurred on the Pichelin Public Road on Friday 29th January, 2021 as Denon Alexander of Grandbay.

According to a report from Inspector John Carbon, the collision occurred at about 5:10PM and involved truck registration number TJ109 which was being driven by Nassief Lloyd of Grandbay and motor scooter registration number TP427 which was being driven by Denon Alexander also from Grandbay.

Carbon said the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions.

“According to the report, the driver of the motor scooter was overtaking another vehicle when he collided with the truck head-on and fell to the ground, and sustained serious injuries,” the police officer stated.

He said Alexander was transported to the Grandbay Health Centre where he was examined and then taken to the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Alexander’s body was brought to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home pending a post-mortem.

Investigations are ongoing.