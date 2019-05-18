Police issue traffic measures for UWP meeting on Roseau Bayfront

Dominica News Online - Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 9:37 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The police have released information on the temporary traffic measures to be adopted from Saturday 18th May, 2019 to Monday 20th May, 2019 in relation to the public meeting of the United Workers Party (UWP) to be held at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard on Sunday.

Audio by Acting Superintendent Leana Edwards is posted below.

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

1 Comment

  1. Uu
    May 18, 2019

    I am hearing impaired ,… Cant hear The speech. Please write t out

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.