Police issue traffic measures for UWP meeting on Roseau Bayfront

The police have released information on the temporary traffic measures to be adopted from Saturday 18th May, 2019 to Monday 20th May, 2019 in relation to the public meeting of the United Workers Party (UWP) to be held at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard on Sunday.
Audio by Acting Superintendent Leana Edwards is posted below.
I am hearing impaired ,… Cant hear The speech. Please write t out