Police launch investigation into possible death of individual with Dominican connections

*Editor’s note* Our earlier article indicated that Arthur James was a Dominican who had reportedly died in Antigua. However, while he seems to have had a connection to Dominica, his nationality to this point remains unconfirmed. According to Antiguan authorities he is also still considered missing.

An investigation has been launched into the possible death of an individual who has been described as having connections to Dominica.

The burnt-out car belonging to , Arthur ‘NotNice’ James with an unidentified boy in the trunk of the car were discovered in Freetown, in the Willoughby Bay area on Saturday.

At about 11:00 am on Saturday 30th October, Antigua police discovered what appeared to be the charred remains of a human body inside the trunk of a burnt-out motor car which belonged to James.

James has been missing since 28th October and while his phone was found in the vicinity of the burnt vehicle police are still working to identify the body. According to reports the body was burnt to the point where investigators could not determine whether the deceased individual was male or female.

In August, Dominican national Richardo Christmas was shot and killed in Antigua.

According to reports, Christmas, who is from Marigot, had just come from work and was reportedly playing domino with his friends, when the gunman came on foot, unmasked and fired several shots at him.

Sources say it was a case of mistaken identity and the killers were actually looking for Arthur ‘NotNice’ James.

Police say their investigation into the murder of Christmas continues.

The family of the Marigot-born Christmas has offered a reward of $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those who killed him.