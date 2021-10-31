Police launch investigation into possible death of individual with Dominican connections

*Editor’s note* Our earlier article indicated that Arthur James was a Dominican who had reportedly died in Antigua. However, while he seems to have had a connection to Dominica, his nationality to this point remains unconfirmed. According to Antiguan authorities he is also still considered missing.
An investigation has been launched into the possible death of an individual who has been described as having connections to Dominica.
The burnt-out car belonging to , Arthur ‘NotNice’ James with an unidentified boy in the trunk of the car were discovered in Freetown, in the Willoughby Bay area on Saturday.
At about 11:00 am on Saturday 30th October, Antigua police discovered what appeared to be the charred remains of a human body inside the trunk of a burnt-out motor car which belonged to James.
James has been missing since 28th October and while his phone was found in the vicinity of the burnt vehicle police are still working to identify the body. According to reports the body was burnt to the point where investigators could not determine whether the deceased individual was male or female.
In August, Dominican national Richardo Christmas was shot and killed in Antigua.
According to reports, Christmas, who is from Marigot, had just come from work and was reportedly playing domino with his friends, when the gunman came on foot, unmasked and fired several shots at him.
Sources say it was a case of mistaken identity and the killers were actually looking for Arthur ‘NotNice’ James.
Police say their investigation into the murder of Christmas continues.
The family of the Marigot-born Christmas has offered a reward of $25,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of those who killed him.
8 Comments
It is so sad to see how the blood of Dominicans is being sacrificed all over, no matter how they die. In recent times we saw that in Grandbay with a State funeral, we saw it Roseau when Melissa’s Snipper said a young man jumped into a rough overflowing river; we saw that in Pitite Savan, then we saw that with the murder of Businessman Norman Rolle and here in Antigua with a Dominican. This thing just reminds me of when PM Skerrit warned us during a Wesley meeting, in 2014 of blood of Dominicans…. Well Lennox Linton and UWP did not win but we sure seeing a lot of blood of Dominicans all over
It is really true, that the further away the human generation comes from since God destroyed the first generations of Adam and Eve, the further away is that generation from the Holy God of Life in Love.
The World has become a place where man is walking with a dead conscience, hence a mind (mental) condition that is completely alienated from God, in that Love for brotherhood means nothing to them. The beast of the fields is more loving to his species than man, who should be representing the God of Love on Earth.
But the day is coming! God Almighty, in His Christ Jesus, will return for the final judgment. We, who are still in our body, will remain so, and those who have left their body through physical death will be called from the other side and the judgment will begin.
You, murderers, wicked & evil souls of this World, your time is coming. It will be a time that you will wish you had never come out from your mother’s womb. God’s Will be done!
Please Mam, explain 1st Thes to me. My understanding we will not remain so. The flesh can’t see God. Corrupt will put on incorruptible you stated we shall remain so…..we will caught up in the air to meet the Lord. Those who died In Him will resurrect. AM I reading 📚 this scripture wrong. Are we talking about the 1st coming of Jesus or the second coming.
I wonder how “NotNice” got his name?
Because he was NOT a nice guy. when you playing badboy gangstar and think no one can touch you its only a matter of time before someone much more NOTNICER than you come along. The end game is usually not nice because only the fittest or let me luckiest will survive. Antigua has become a fools paradise. May he RIP NOTNICE because Antigua and most likely Dca will be a better place without the likes of you.
The thing is, they get away in Dominica with their nastiness and then try it on in other places. They regularly get unstuck not only with gangsters that have got their measure but also with a police force in these countries that actually do their duty as police officers instead of acting as a private militia in camouflage. All you people have to open your eyes and ears and objectively see what’s going on in DA. The newest stunt is that so called election which is nothing short of what Putin has been doing in Russia in the last 15 years. NO LAW AND NO CONSTITUTION… That’s what all you got in DA!
Human beings have become completely devoid of empathy, remorse or guilt. A human life is not considered sacred anymore. It’s always disheartening when one dies unnaturally, prematurely or senselessly.
Having made those comments, the name ‘Not Nice’ is bound to attract unwholesome attention, criminal and unsavoury characters. People tend to act out their aliases in real life.
Would this once very placid and most peaceful peaceful region on the planet ever return to its serene and tranquil self?