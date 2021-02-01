Police make thirteen illegal entry-related arrests over past four days

Just four days after arresting nine people in connection with an incident of illegal entry in the Marigot/Wesley area, Dominica police are reporting that they have made another such interception at Toucarie in the northern part of the island.

According to Inspector John Carbon, four Haitian nationals were arrested for illegal entry after a joint operation between the police and customs intercepted an open keel vessel powered by two 250 horse power Yamaha engines.

The incident occurred at about 2:30 pm today, February 1, 2021.

Carbon stated that the captain and other occupants escaped with the vessel. He said shortly afterwards, the vessel was found abandoned, by the coast guard about 500 yards from where the Haitians were arrested.

“Travel documents of one of the men arrested was found on the vessel,” he added. “According to the men, they were coming from Guadeloupe when they were intercepted. They were all taken to the Government quarantine facility at Portsmouth.”

Carbon said the vessel is now in police custody and the investigations are in progress.

On Friday, January 29, 2021, Police Chief, Lincoln Corbette, confirmed a similar incident which occurred about 11pm on Thursday when police and customs officers were conducting a routine land and sea patrol in the Marigot and Wesley area.

He said one open keel vessel was intercepted at Wesley and six people, including one Haitian national and five Dominican nationals, disembarked from the vessel and were arrested for illegal entry.

According to Corbette, the vessel attempted to evade the police and a chase ensued.

He said the boat was eventually ditched on the beach in Marigot in an area called Sandy Bay where a search was conducted and a large quantity of 12 gauge ammunition and an unspecified sum of cash were discovered and seized.

“Two individuals were arrested on the beach and one appeared to have sustained gunshot injuries to his face. The boat was seized and transported to the Marine Coast Guard base in Fond Cole,” Corbette stated, adding that ongoing investigations into the same incident resulted in the arrest of one individual in Roseau who appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face, mouth, and left hand.

The Police Chief said that nine (9) individuals were arrested in connection with this matter and that they are currently at the government quarantine facility.

He said last week, the police also seized three (3) illegal firearms and 40 rounds of ammunition in the Grand Bay area and three individuals have been arrested and are assisting the police with the investigations.

Corbette also had an update regarding police investigations into a homicide where Tricia Wiltshire was discovered with multiple stab wounds at her home in Stock Farm on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

“One man is in police custody assisting with the investigations and a charge of murder is expected to be instituted soon,” he disclosed.