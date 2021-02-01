Police make thirteen illegal entry-related arrests over past four days

Just four days after arresting nine people in connection with an incident of illegal entry in the Marigot/Wesley area, Dominica police are reporting that they have made another such interception at Toucarie in the northern part of the island.
According to Inspector John Carbon, four Haitian nationals were arrested for illegal entry after a joint operation between the police and customs intercepted an open keel vessel powered by two 250 horse power Yamaha engines.
The incident occurred at about 2:30 pm today, February 1, 2021.
Carbon stated that the captain and other occupants escaped with the vessel. He said shortly afterwards, the vessel was found abandoned, by the coast guard about 500 yards from where the Haitians were arrested.
“Travel documents of one of the men arrested was found on the vessel,” he added. “According to the men, they were coming from Guadeloupe when they were intercepted. They were all taken to the Government quarantine facility at Portsmouth.”
Carbon said the vessel is now in police custody and the investigations are in progress.
On Friday, January 29, 2021, Police Chief, Lincoln Corbette, confirmed a similar incident which occurred about 11pm on Thursday when police and customs officers were conducting a routine land and sea patrol in the Marigot and Wesley area.
He said one open keel vessel was intercepted at Wesley and six people, including one Haitian national and five Dominican nationals, disembarked from the vessel and were arrested for illegal entry.
According to Corbette, the vessel attempted to evade the police and a chase ensued.
He said the boat was eventually ditched on the beach in Marigot in an area called Sandy Bay where a search was conducted and a large quantity of 12 gauge ammunition and an unspecified sum of cash were discovered and seized.
“Two individuals were arrested on the beach and one appeared to have sustained gunshot injuries to his face. The boat was seized and transported to the Marine Coast Guard base in Fond Cole,” Corbette stated, adding that ongoing investigations into the same incident resulted in the arrest of one individual in Roseau who appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face, mouth, and left hand.
The Police Chief said that nine (9) individuals were arrested in connection with this matter and that they are currently at the government quarantine facility.
He said last week, the police also seized three (3) illegal firearms and 40 rounds of ammunition in the Grand Bay area and three individuals have been arrested and are assisting the police with the investigations.
Corbette also had an update regarding police investigations into a homicide where Tricia Wiltshire was discovered with multiple stab wounds at her home in Stock Farm on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
“One man is in police custody assisting with the investigations and a charge of murder is expected to be instituted soon,” he disclosed.
8 Comments
I wish Corbette was chief,when the Habitual Criminals,Rogues,Arsonists,Crooks,Traitors and Vagabonds,set FIRE to Roseau and Salisbury.
The same rogues from Zone Rouge (Zone Red) started and caused the fires and attacks on that night of feb 7. Also their cases have been dropped.. i wonder why.
Nice!! keep it up. Say what you want about Mr Corbette. I like the guy. Now lets get some names. That is not just illegal entry. That is a bigger story.
What is there to like about the guy.. the guy is a red red red labourite comissioner.. he can never be objective …. Since the guy took up office as commisioner what difference had u seen in the country?? Roseau still empty on a weekend .. not one police in Roseau walking about.. I mean it is literally dangerous to be out in the public now because 95% of the tie u goin to end up being Robbed . Beaten by some vieux kalitay fellas …or maybe even murdered.. I don’t see nothing about the guy to praise..
Seems you living in a different Roseau. I can walk the streets at any time of day or night. without fear. And i have seen police patrolling from time to time. I dont care about his complexion or his political affiliation. I love the fact that under his leadership, our waters are being patrolled for back door entries. Not much to understand in that. Right now we only have about 11 active cases. If these people were not caught coming in, who knows how many cases would have had.
In the absence of real economic development, job creation, and employment, crime, theft, robbery, rape, murder, illegal trafficking in drugs, in people will increase! What did you all expect? This lawlessness in Dominica that has been established by those in authority looking the other way because is Party supporters, will not end well in Dominica! We have a human man-made disaster coming that will be worst than any hurricane that we have suffered. We are about to reap what we sow and no amount of prayer will safe Dominica from our evil and hypocrisy, God is not a fool. “If you ain’t red you dead” Well we all dead in this society of vice that we have created over the past 20 years! No one will be able to live in peace with their stolen loot!
Illegal entry into the country brings a multiplicity of problems. An increase of COVID 19 cases, illegal drugs, guns and ammunition, diseases at times, are possible consequences a porous border.
I commend the police for intercepting these vessels and apprehending the violators. Illegality of any kind should never be tolerated.
Police, Stop trying to fool some people. The captain escaped…. (oh my arm). The police allowed the captain to escape because he is well known to them and to those in the higher circles. And the boat, tell us who is the true owner. Money to build hotels and multiple homes will come in anyway possible. We all know the culprits. Country is smaller than the eye of a needle but yet so big