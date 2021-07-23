Police officer charged with murder granted $150k bail

Superintendent of Police Matthew Cuffy is now on a $150,000 bail after being arrested and charged for the murder of Kerwin “Slobby” Prosper of Kingshill.
Cuffy, one of several police officers under investigation for the death of Prosper, appeared before Magistrate Pearl Williams earlier today where the charge, filed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Richmond Valentine, was read to him.
According to the information, it is alleged that on Monday February 15, 2021, Cuffy, of Riviere Cyrique, did murder Prosper of Kingshill in Roseau.
Since the matter is indictable —expected to be heard at the High court before a Judge and jury— the senior police officer was not required to enter a plea.
Since bail cannot be granted in the Magistrate Court for capital offenses, an application was made in the High court by Cuffy’s attorneys, Gina Dyer Munro and Zeena Moore Dyer.
The prosecution did not object to bail hence it was granted by consent in the sum of $150,000.00 with one surety.
As part of his bail conditions, Cuffy is to report to the Mahaut Police Station twice weekly, surrender all travel documents and must seek permission from the court before travelling.
The prosecution’s case is led by Trinidadian Attorney, Keith Scotland and local attorney attached to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Daina Matthew.
The matter was adjourned to November 18, 2021, for Preliminary Inquiry to determine if there is enough evidence for the matter to be tried in the High Court.
31 Comments
As a SUPERINTENDENT CUFFY should not be on the SCENE,beating people up is from the rank of corporal down.The force has GOOD COP,BAD COP,the good cop is the one detailed to investigate a matter.The bad cop is the one who soften up the suspect,and beat up to one quarter inch of his DEATH.The bad cop NEVER investigates a matter.It is a mystery as to how a SUPERINTENDENT found himself involved.VERY STRANGE.
You are totally nuts…
@Lin clown, you must be a clown out of his mind to advocate for police to beat up people in custody. No rank of police should be beating anyone who is not resisting arrest. Once the police have subdued someone there must not be any beating of citizens, period. Why are you on the wrong side of social issues? I feel sorry for you and believe you need psychological evaluation and treatment based on the things you post. Only one who is sick mentally will advocate for the ill-treatment of others. That’s a sadistic point of view.
Waw. I always tell people the world is a cycle. This was the man who arrested Inspector Hayden Morgan for the killing of Joshua Etienne back in 2015. This was despite the fact that they knew he was not present during the incident. Arrested him, embarrassed him, only to drop the charges after they realized that he could not be successfully prosecuted. For your own sake I hope you are innocent. However, if you did it I do hope you are punished like everyone else.
This culture of violence by police officers against civilians has been allowed and even encouraged to fester for much too long. Civilians have been killed, shot, brutalized, wrongfully arrested by the commandos of this maladministion with complete impunity.
What is very aggravating to me is this. For such a barbaric crime the accused has spent not even one second behind bars. But two innocent, law abiding young men, flying a drone close to Mr. Skerrit’s place of domicile, doing legitimate work, were roughed up and placed in a most odorous cell and forced to sleep on the bare, nasty, concrete floor for two days.
This should disturb the conscience of every right thinking citizen. Two systems of justice have been created by the nakedly corrupt ruling regime. One for the ordinary and dispossessed citizens and the other for the PM’s goons and the politically well connected.
How much more can law abiding citizens take? The elasticity of their patience is at its end.
IBO,if what you say about Q95 is true,why is the DIASPORA and the Dominican electorate not believing?Q95 as we all know is a UWP radio station,in the 2019 election UWP LOST by 7,219 votes,18 seats to 3,59.01% to 40.99%,remember you blamed the DIASPORA for UWP lost.Even if the Diaspora and Dominicans listen to Q95,the majority of them believe Q95 is a FAKE,LYING,PROPAGANDA station.Their audience,Blessings,Blueblue,……………….,mentally deranged people like IBO FRANCE and FRANCISCO- DOGS.UNCLE is reading sec.72(2)(c) page 67 of the constitution which deals with DISCONTINUANCE of a case by the DPP.UNCLE tell’s FRANCISCO-DOGS,IBO FRANCE,BWA BANDAY,VIEWSEXPRESSED and the biggest JACKA of all % that no provision was made in the constitution for the DPP to discontinue a case,and all the above mentioned coonu agree.Sec.72(4) page 67 say’s the DPP decision CANNOT be appealed.
Clown, I am glad you have recognized that I am a dog; the good thing about this dog is that I am trained with a good sniffing nose; which leads me into every little hole where you that kindergarten student, and the damn corrupted thi..; Roosevelt Skerrit is hiding with all his corrupted money!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
You and corrupted Roosevelt can run; but, cannot hide from me!
I also sniff out the kindergarten school you attended, I sniffed out the front door you walked through and went right out of the backdoor.
Yes, indeed you registered, get educated, graduated, and went out the backdoor the same day; that is why you don’t know how to write a sentence, nor know how to utilize punctuation marks.
Now since the passport industry is the only employer on the island, I only hope you know how to count from one to a hundred, so that you don’t rob yourself by giving away your profits in change, usually can’t wright means can’t count either!
Hahahahahah!
You are just as crazy as the one you are answering to!
FRNCISCO-DOGS,what does my one time brother tell you?my one time brother in what?No wonder with a lack of understanding JACKA like you,UWP will always suffer DEFEAT after Defeat.The police force became crooked,corrupt,devided and dirty after UWP won election in 1995.
You know why UWP will always suffer defeat?
I will tell you; it’s because of people like you who are disoriented, and living in a world of delusions; walking upside down on you neutralized commonsense: And let me explain that in a simply way.
When you shift a car, or truck into neutral, if it is standing on level ground, no mater how you accelerate on the gas pedal, the vehicle will not go back nor forward!
Nerveless, if the vehicle is on a slope, it can only roll freely backwards; down hill into some precipice.
That is what pea brain people like you supporting the corrupted most dangerous crooked driver that damn most corrupted th… in the world doing to Dominica.
With ignorant specimens like you supporting the passport thief in power, how do you expect honest people to win elections in Dominica?
You quoted a mega number of votes the …. won by; what you fail to disclose, is that’s he paid those idiots to go home and vote for his corrupted half a bald-head eh!
Someone has already made this comment but it bears repeating. The police have charged Mt. Cuffy with murder but to get a sure conviction manslaughter is more like it.
Mr. Cuffy was slapped with this specific charge so that his lawyers could easily shred it to pieces. The prosecution would have to prove that Mr. Cuffy intentionally or premeditatedly set out to cause the death of Mr. Kerwin Prosper. From the evidence they could never prove what was in Mr. Cuff’s head while inflicting horrendous bodily harm to Kerwin. There goes the case.
These people are irreparably corrupt. No wonder Dominica languishes at ground level in the OECS. Ubiquitous and entrenched corruption the major reason.
Because we just can’t be outdone. Everything we see on TV we have to do.
how is it that Mathew Cuffy has been granted bail in a murder case on the same day that he is charged when there are new procedures for preventing bail granting to persons on murder charges?
I don’t believe in the Skerrit and Blackmore police neither do I believe in that fake murder charge they placed on Cuffy because I know it doesn’t stand a chance to get a conviction. But my point is ,here is a man the assistant commissioner told us he murdered Kerwin Prosper, and charged him with Murder, yet he is already out on bail.Compare him with Mehul Choksi, who committed no crime here and although all evidence is showing he was kidnapped and legally brought to Dominica, yet they put a fake charge of entering Dominica illegally and for that those evil people would not grant him bail.
If there were other officers assisting this disgraced perpetrator or even standing still and did nothing while Kerwin was burgeoned to near death at that particular moment inn time, then, they too, are culpable and should be charged.
Again, the family and the public have a right to know the contents of the autopsy that was done on Mr. Prosper. They also have a right to the report from the forging investigators who were recruited by the powers that be. Why the most transparent government in the Western Hemisphere is being so murky and secretive?
Where are the voices of the media houses in all of this? The only one that brings the heat and speaks TRUTH to POWER is Q95 fm. All the others are too afraid or collude with this junta-like regime. Kudos to Q95 fm for standing tall above all the others.
Yet Q95 retracted their earlier story today and reported a new story saying “this time we will only give the facts of the case as stated by the court.” That’s pretty telling….they have a habit of sensationalizing their news and catering to a certain set of people…no wonder you like them….DNO deserve their blows at times but Truth to Power my ahse…you just like your views to be pandered to….before you ACCUSE me of supporting DLP I think those openly red stations are MUCH worse(lord help us all)…but that doesn’t automatically make Q95 or DNO Good either….
Mehul Choksi did not kill, but he could not get bail..
We are not fools as some of you believe we are….
We too, know who controls the judiciary and everything else on this very CORRUPT country called Dominica.
We agree this place is corrupt, but is not calling out corruption that makes you not corrupt, its how you behave….shouting down how wrong something is not the same as being right mon dye
You sound like a self-righteous, obdurate demagogue who has lost his way.
People have an inalienable right to be passionate about things they want to see change. Your frivolous criticisms are like water that runs off a duck’s back.
How can anyone take you seriously with a name and an attitude like that? Arrogantly claiming to be an avid sinner exposes your recalcitrant,,asinine attitude.
@knownsinner
The truth can be painful at times especially for an unrepentant well-, known sinner.
Not to belabor the point but Q95 fm does its research, provides the factual evidence and let all ideas contend. Do the management and stall always get it right? No, they are not perfect beings. Do they get it right most of the times? Yes!
The TRUTH may hurt hut it is not a sin. Amend your sinful ways you self declared sinful miscreant and come again.
P.S. Q95 fm attracts the largest following in both in Dominica and in the Dominican diaspora. All are invited to have their say. Q towers above the rest by giving a voice to the voiceless.
disappointing… delusional, trite, diatribe….everything you said about Q applies to DNO you’re likely just too biased and self-serving to admit it. you probably believe those hollow words you cobbled together to defend your vain self image are actually smart and true, feel sorry for you…I mean it, not interested in one upping you with words. My irritation is gone, replaced by a sadness for you and my country. If you are a representation of the best Dominica has to offer then we have no hope….but fortunately there is better…not saying that’s me…but won’t waste any more time on you, I am going to improve, afterall have my own sins to deal with but I’m more than willing to face those… I’d say God help you but we all need help…so may God help us all.
You are just a sanctimonious blowhard. Instead of using your miniscule brain to decry the corruption in government you use it to vilify others. My skin is thick, my shoulders are broad. No mental invalid of your ilk can ever quake me. I view your comments as comical and just have a healthy laugh for I occupy a large piece of real estate in your head free of cost. Send some more. Don’t stop now you have been floored.
Nonentities like you attack other to bring some attention to yourselves which you are incapable of getting meritoriously.
These are my final words to you. Megalomaniacs like you do more good for the country by remaining under your dwelling rocks. You sound much more intelligent when you remain silent.
You know life seems very cheap in Dominica, there seems to be very little value on peoples life’s; someone murdered another his bail is set at only one ($150,000.00) hundred fifty thousand dollars; it appears to me that the judiciary has put a value of $150,000.00 on the murdered victim life.
When a defendant is eligible for bail, courts consider several factors to determine the appropriate amount.These include the amount established in the countries bail schedule; constitutional and statutory factors.
Such factors should be listed in the Dominica Constitution which should include the seriousness of the offense charged; the defendant’s previous criminal record if any exists, and the probability that the defendant will appear.
The amount of money should be high enough to give the criminal a reason to return to court; however if the criminal jump bail they forfeit the amount, in this case if the murderer decide to flee Dominica the cost of searching for him internationally could…
Here is a man charged with murder and the prosecution has no objection to bail. Also, he was granted bail in a nanosecond, didn’t even have to spend a day behind bars.
Another man claimed that he was kidnapped and involuntarily brought to Dominica. His person bore all the signs of being tortured. Yet, he was denied bail for five months and initially was objected to receiving critical medical attention of his choosing to combat life threatening illnesses that he has as the medical facilities in Dominica are below par.
Is the judicial system in Dominica the most corrupt in the Eastern Caribbean? Check the pletora of evidence and draw your own conclusion.
Murderers have many faces and dispositions Some are scared. Others just look wicked. Some others seem respectable,are elegantly dressed up in jacket and tie. These ones are murderers in disguise without face masks.
I feel sorry for you my one time BROTHER,you should have learned from the best.I am not saying what you did was right but,I wish you well.I know a police officer who was suspended 3 times for violence,he retired as a SUPERINTENDENT after 41 years of service.BROTHERHOOD my brother BROTHERHOOD.POLITICAL PAYBACK.In the 70’s and 80’s there were no TRAITORS,CROOKS and SNITCHES in the force.I have heard MATT say on Q95 he is getting information STRAIT from SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS information that should be CONFIDENTIAL.That is what happens when a force is politically divided.THANKS TO UWP..
“I feel sorry for you my one time BROTHER,”
Are you not tired of saturating DNO with rubbish?
You see that in the quote, I know where you got it from.
“Fair well my one time brother” as spoken in the movie: “The Ten Commands” spoken by Ramses to Moses when he thought he was sentencing Moses to his death in the wilderness.
You only added “I feel sorry for you.”
I got you pegged: (you ain’t gat no education eh; al you can tak bout a Lennox Linton eh!
)Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
What is the point of you writing in so many upper case (capital) capital letters; that only proves my point that you went into kindergarten, and left after you graduate kindergarten eh!
If you had any intelligence, you would know that intelligent people don’t write in all block letters!
Where did you go; which kindergarten school you attended?
I hear zero oui!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Clown, you finally proved that you are sick in your head. But these mental OUTCASTS are still welcome in the DLP.
Something just doesn’t sit right with this. I can’t stop thinking somebody is trying to sell us a dummy. I will be watching very carefully how this unfolds.
Cuffy boy , guess not me alone that is surprised ? You act so much like a Moumou. It’s rightly said never judge a book by its cover, what went into your head. Now if justice should reach your doorstep you will be singing who will guard the guards
This news is a good start in the unfortunate but unnecessary death of Slobby and I’m hoping that the family will feel some sort of vindication that despite the long and unwaranted delay the wheels of justice are turning. For what remains of the police force I hope that there will be a change in behavior by all levels of the organization. Too many times has there been a propensity to use excessive force, totally unneeded on citizens who they are sworn to serve and protect. They need to be made to understand that the elements of that vow have real meaning and are to be taken seriously at all times. Once the police have subdued someone they must do all in their power to secure the person’s humanity and well being. There should be quite a few police officers before the courts in the upcoming months for abuses and I’m hoping they are all made to pay a steep price. You can’t serve two master’s so choose which side you are on. Down with the Tonton makoot in Dominca.
I agree with everything you say but I go further and demand the person/persons that give the orders to be brought to justice. The fact that the CDPF is quite willing to ‘sacrifice’ one of their own and a high ranking as such, suggests to me that there is much more to this than meets the eye. If you ask me, don’t look any further but to the top of the pyramid. I mean the government pyramid. Dominicans need to start facing facts and acknowledge that the country can’t go on like this. It is time to remove that PM. I mean just look at the facts, Choksi affair, CBI money missing, CBI money given to loyal supporters, PetroCaribe money missing/unaccounted for, international relief money missing, interference with the judicial system, persistent interference with police issues…