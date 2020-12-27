Police officer dies in traffic collision

According to information reaching Dominica News Online (DNO), a police officer was killed in a traffic accident which occurred on the E.O. Leblanc Highway on Saturday December 26, 2020.
Reports are that police constable Philbert Williams died after the motorcycle which he was riding collided with a car near the former Dominica Banana Marketing Corporation (DBMC) building.
The reports further indicate that Williams died at the scene.
True that..if I riding I dont need govt or police to tell me to wear a helmet. Be wise bikers be wise
Sad indeed. But yee all who think the answer is govt regulation are very deceived. We in dominica and for the most part world wide need a healthy dose of deregulation to set the world back on a path to freedom and away from oppression
So what exactly have to happen for police to start pulling over riders and children (yes children that not older than 13 passing me on bikes full speed image that ) and give them a $250 ticket for not wearing helmet?
Even if you’re the best rider and you holding your side and everything, if the person in the vehicle reckless, you that paying the price.
Are helmets even mandatory? I don’t think so. So how are the cops going to issue tickets?
Believe or not there are states in the US that do not mandate helmets whatsoever. And there are some who only require it of riders below a certain age.
But definitely we should look at enacting some kind of helmet requirement.
Sip bullet..sad news to hear u gone sip
i’m deeply saddened by the death of this police officer. however, wasn’t there a rule stating that motorcycle riders should wear helmets each time they ride? what happened to this rule? think how much of a difference it might have made if he wore a helmet? there are so many young men out there riding scooters, and motorbikes without helmets. i wonder when we’ll adopt safety measures.
Condolences to the family. I agree but.im.dominica is too show too flam. They may start now charging those without helmet and then forget about it like the seat belts.. they also talk about no mask on transport they charge 75.00 but it’s just a show. Only in D.A. so long this cry for helmet wearing his on and no one tales heed. Not even those in authority. Sad he had to go like this..eternity one time no turning back. Let’s all make our calling and election sure before it is too late. Death comes at anytime we must be ready.
Sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased police officer. May you live to cherish all the happy moments that he brought to your lives and his sterling service to his country.
May the good Lord bring you some much needed comfort and peace of mind in your time of bereavement.
Sad indeed! Rest in eternal peace officer Williams and thanks for your service. My sincere condolences to the family , friends and CDPF on this sad occasion.
We keep having accidents in that area from Pottersville through the Port and I am beginning to believe we need to look at road alignment , traffic patters etc among others civil considerations. We can only blame it on human error long enough before we take heed. Yes humans errors may be the “overall cause” but a review of that area is long overdue. I know we doh have no loogaroo, soucouyant or curse in the area like in Pond-Casse but too many accidents there man.
It is sad! So young and full of potential…
Was he wearing riding gear?
So many of our young men in Dominica die in motorcycle accidents, yet laws regarding protective gear is not enforced. Is it a simulation exercise? Let’s see how many we lose this year? And even a police officer, one entrusted with enforcing the law? Too many of our loved ones die this way. Why is nothing being done to remedy this situation? Other countries have more motorbikes than Dominica but what’s the difference? Traffic laws: lights, penalties and surveillance. Every year so many young officers are recruited, please put them on traffic duty…not to catch those driving without license and insurance, but to ensure that our drivers, including motorcycle riders are maintaining safety on the roads.