Police officers donate to less fortunate families in Dominica

A few members of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) rang in the new year on a giving note by making donations to a number of needy individuals and families on island.

In December of 2021, the officers began their collection drive at Police Headquarters in Roseau and word quickly went around which resulted in a favourable response in terms of support from friends and a few business establishments that partnered with them on their venture.

At the end of the collection, the police officers had received both groceries and monetary contributions which were used to purchase additional goods.

“Believe it or not, we embarked on this journey not knowing what we would have collected in the short space of time so the number of people we would impact was uncertain,” Woman Police Constable (WPC), Euley Baptiste told Dominica News Online (DNO).

However, on donation day – January 1, 2022 – a team which included Assistant Superintendent Moses A, Inspector Pierre J, Sergeant Daisy L, Sergeant Laville G, Police Constable Desbonnes M and Pc Azille D along with WPC Baptiste and Nurse Ann Laville, went on duty to spread New Year’s joy around Dominica.

A total of 22 donations were made to several families and needy individuals recommended to the group by the social welfare division.

“The main reason behind this charitable project was that, in spite of all that has happened in the past, we, as police officers, continue to enjoy a monthly salary. We consider this an abundant blessing. Therefore, we wanted to bless the less fortunate,” Baptiste stated.

She said though the initiative and the journey to delivery was one of lessons, having witnessed the situation that some families are faced with, they are hoping to make the donation an annual initiative and are hopeful that this venture will grow over the years.

Baptiste also expressed optimism that the exercise will aid the CDPF in building community relations.