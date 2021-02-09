Police officers in Dominica now better prepared to redirect juvenile offenders

As Dominica progresses towards the enactment of a Child Justice Bill, 31 police officers participated in a workshop recently to enhance their knowledge of Juvenile Justice Reform.
The workshop emphasized diversion provisions within the draft Bill. Diversion creates an opportunity for justice officials to work with children in conflict with the law, their families, community members, victims and other stakeholders to holistically address issues of youth delinquency apart from formal court processes.
Diversion is one of the “pillars” of the new legislation, and pre-charge diversion falls squarely within the mandate of law enforcement officers.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
7 Comments
As Dominica progresses towards the enactment of a Child Justice Bill, 31 police officers participated in a workshop recently to enhance their knowledge of Juvenile Justice Reform.
The workshop emphasized diversion provisions within the draft Bill. Diversion creates an opportunity for justice officials to work with children in conflict with the law, their families, community members, victims and other stakeholders to holistically address issues of youth delinquency apart from formal court processes.
“How Diversion Works for example. Diversion is a program that identifies crimes and offender characteristics that will enable the defendant to enter the program. … Defendants typically pay for their diversion programs with a fee to the court, treatment center, or both.”
Not bad, but who is going to pay for this. More tax payer dollars? For those who will say it will be state funded, who do you thing the state gets it’s monies from?
Stupse. Cannot teach old dogs new tricks.
Exactly, all these workshops are a total waste of time and serve only one purpose: Propaganda for the Ruler. A police force that turns on its brothers and sisters for no reason is not a police force but the private militia of a wannabe dictator.
A major part of youth delinquency is leadership delinquency. The police should deal with the leaders who are breaking the law.
Tell me about it! They doing so in broad daylight following the footsteps of those who should be admonishing them
Children live what they see. Their errant behavior doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It is learnt.
Where there is a vacuum of leadership at the top (home, church, school, government, society) the country suffers. Where LEADERSHIP is lacking anarchy flourishes.
MORALS and VIRTUES where have you gone?
Juvenile delinquency/criminality has become a serious problem. This starts in the home. When the home is dysfunctional the society becomes dysfunctional.
Poor parenting, poverty, bad company, easy access to alcohol and illegal drugs, blatant misconduct by adults in society, all these, are just a few obvious causes of unbecoming and criminal behavior of our youths.
The home, school, church, law enforcement, social welfare services have to work hand in glove to solve this societal problem. A simple one or two-day workshop by police officers will not seriously solve this ever growing problem.
By the way, the Dominica Police Force probably has the lowest level of respect of any public entity. Many people perceive them as working at the behest of Mr. Skerrit and not in the best interest of the citizens and residents. They are seen as the PM’s private bodyguards.