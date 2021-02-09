Police officers in Dominica now better prepared to redirect juvenile offenders

As Dominica progresses towards the enactment of a Child Justice Bill, 31 police officers participated in a workshop recently to enhance their knowledge of Juvenile Justice Reform.

The workshop emphasized diversion provisions within the draft Bill. Diversion creates an opportunity for justice officials to work with children in conflict with the law, their families, community members, victims and other stakeholders to holistically address issues of youth delinquency apart from formal court processes.

Diversion is one of the “pillars” of the new legislation, and pre-charge diversion falls squarely within the mandate of law enforcement officers.

Read more