Police recruits reminded their duty is to the State and its citizens

Chief Police Training Instructor, Inspector Anthony Lawrence, has called on police recruits to never fail to do their duties and to remember that their duty is to the State and its citizens.

“Your primary duty is to the state and its citizens. The level of discipline you exhibited on this course must be maintained throughout all your endeavours,” Anthony told the graduands at the graduation ceremony of the 34th Police Recruits Course at Windsor Park Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

He told the recruits that they are now joining the service at a time when much more is demanded from the police and when the police service itself is under greater scrutiny from the public.

“You will face numerous challenges and will be called upon to make tough decisions as police officers. You may be prosecuted for doing your duty or the subject of disciplinary proceeding for the manner in which you perform that duty but never fail to do your duty to God and country,” he advised.

Lawrence urged them to never compromise their ethics for what the public may see as excusable but be true to the oath of office which they took to execute their function without favour or affection, malice or ill will.

He urged them, in performance of their duties, to always respect and protect human dignity and maintain and uphold the human rights of all persons regardless of their background.

“Recognise the need to improve your knowledge and skill, read, research and ask questions and above all make the Lord Jesus Christ the centre of your life. It is your faith that will sustain you when the challenges seem overbearing,” he said.

28 male officers graduated from the training school.

Best Recruit award went to PC Delroy Jno Charles who also received the awards for Best at Drills and Best at Self Defence. 1st runner up went to PC Calian Scotland.

The other awards were as follows:

Best at Police Duty Subject – PC Shaun Laville

Best at Physical Training – PC Romeo Hypolite

Best Shot – PC Timothy Warrington

Best at Weapon Training – PC Aaron Hypolite

Best Turned Out – PC Sachin Titre

Commissioner Shield for Most Disciplined Student – PC Marvin Augustine.

Baton of Honour – PC Delroy Jno Charles.