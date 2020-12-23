Police reiterate warning against illegal entry/departure and non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols

An incident involving a vessel in distress off the coast of Martinique, has prompted Dominican police to reiterate their call for persons who engage in illegal entry and departure activities to place some value on their lives and those of others.

Superintendent in charge of the Northern Division, Anthony Lawrence, reported at a press briefing earlier this week that recently, a vessel carrying eleven (11) people encountered difficulties off the coast of Martinique, with only 3 individuals being rescued.

Lawrence said the persons who engage in this activity seem persistent in their trade and can only do so because they do not value their lives and that of others.

He said the police have implemented a number of border control strategies in its mission to prevent anyone from leaving or entering the country illegally.

“We have arrested about 42 people who allegedly came into the country illegally,” Lawrence revealed.

He stressed that the police will continue in their effort to combat and prevent people from leaving and entering Dominica illegally and thanked the general public for continuing to provide the police with information on that activity.

Lawrence also reminded the public that “Section 8 of the Environmental Health Services SRO number 40 of 2020 prohibits anyone to host or attend large gatherings” and warned that the police will disperse such gatherings and people found not complying will be prosecuted.

“Section 9 of the Environmental Health Service SRO number 40 2020 prohibits anyone from hosting a gathering of more than 50 people, unless the individual has the written permission of the Chief of Police,” he stated.

He said so far, about 40 events had been approved island-wide.

Citing an observed tendency of certain individuals to go about their business with little regard to the COVID-19 protocols, Lawrence reminded persons to “make an effort to wear a mask, sanitize and observe the social distancing guidelines.”

“Section 3 of the Environmental Health Service SRO number 40 of 2020 provides for a mandatory mask requirement, therefore, absolutely no one should be in any public space without a mask,” Lawrence warned, citing legislation that was specifically enacted for that purpose.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of everyone to comply with this requirement and made it clear “that while the police have been very tolerant during this week, police officers will be called upon to strictly enforce this requirement.”

He reminded the general public that the penalty for not wearing a mask is $75.

The senior police officer also shared some important tips for use by the public during this time of year.

He advised everyone to stay alert and be aware of their surroundings even if they are in a hurry and avoid carrying large amount of cash.

“Items in vehicles must be secured and not be left exposed,” Lawrence said and urged people to be extra careful in how they go about carrying their purse or wallet, lock all doors and check to ensure that windows are closed whenever they leave their homes.

Motorists were also advised to utilize available parking on the outskirts of town, example, the Link Road.

“Do not drink and drive, avoid using cell phones when driving and be courteous to other road users,” Lawrence stated.