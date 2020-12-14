Police reiterate warning against mass gatherings; minister refuses to confirm or deny talk of more stringent measures

As Christmas Day draws nearer and the season gets busier, the potential for the mass gatherings associated with the festivities is becoming more and more real and talk is beginning to emerge of a possible tightening of COVID-19 regulations.

Already, the police are reiterating their warning to the public to adhere to the regulations dealing with mass gatherings.

Deputy Police Chief, Davidson Valarie, stressed at a recent COVID-19 press briefing, that permission must be granted by the police for certain events.

“I would like to remind the general public that anyone wishing to host an event targeting a gathering of 50 to 199 people must first seek permission from the chief of police,” Valerie stated. “To make it more convenient for organizers, an event application form is available online at dominica. gov.dm and discoverdominica.com. The application form, Annex 1 and Annex 2 must be completed, signed and submitted to [email protected] or delivered to police headquarters,”

Valerie advised that on receipt of the application form, the monitoring and inspection team will then make contact with the organizer of the event and a site visit will be conducted and the team will confirm that the requirements and conditions stipulated in the application form are implemented.

“The police are are expected to have a more visible presence on the streets to discourage any un-wearing of masks and to encourage and enforce the wearing of these masks in a public place…,” he stated.

Valerie further reminded the public that it is an offense if individuals refuse to wear a mask in a public place including a supermarket, retail and wholesale establishment, on any public transportation, in a bar, market or any similar business or place, parks, river banks and beaches.

He reminded the public that the penalty for not wearing a mask is $75.

However, one report which has surfaced, is the possibility of some measures – some say a curfew- being implemented on Christmas Eve in order to curtail such gatherings.

But when questioned by Dominica News Online (DNO) at a press conference last week, Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, refused to confirm or deny such reports.

“I have the answer but I am not going to answer. Let us not kill ourselves over things that we hear on the street. You will have a nice Christmas,” the Minister responded.

The promise of a “nice Christmas” could help allay the fears of those concerned about more restrictive actions, but one officer at the senior level of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force did tell our reporter that discussions were being held on that matter and in the upcoming days, an official announcement will be made.