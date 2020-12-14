Police reiterate warning against mass gatherings; minister refuses to confirm or deny talk of more stringent measures

As Christmas Day draws nearer and the season gets busier, the potential for the mass gatherings associated with the festivities is becoming more and more real and talk is beginning to emerge of a possible tightening of COVID-19 regulations.
Already, the police are reiterating their warning to the public to adhere to the regulations dealing with mass gatherings.
Deputy Police Chief, Davidson Valarie, stressed at a recent COVID-19 press briefing, that permission must be granted by the police for certain events.
“I would like to remind the general public that anyone wishing to host an event targeting a gathering of 50 to 199 people must first seek permission from the chief of police,” Valerie stated. “To make it more convenient for organizers, an event application form is available online at dominica. gov.dm and discoverdominica.com. The application form, Annex 1 and Annex 2 must be completed, signed and submitted to [email protected] or delivered to police headquarters,”
Valerie advised that on receipt of the application form, the monitoring and inspection team will then make contact with the organizer of the event and a site visit will be conducted and the team will confirm that the requirements and conditions stipulated in the application form are implemented.
“The police are are expected to have a more visible presence on the streets to discourage any un-wearing of masks and to encourage and enforce the wearing of these masks in a public place…,” he stated.
Valerie further reminded the public that it is an offense if individuals refuse to wear a mask in a public place including a supermarket, retail and wholesale establishment, on any public transportation, in a bar, market or any similar business or place, parks, river banks and beaches.
He reminded the public that the penalty for not wearing a mask is $75.
However, one report which has surfaced, is the possibility of some measures – some say a curfew- being implemented on Christmas Eve in order to curtail such gatherings.
But when questioned by Dominica News Online (DNO) at a press conference last week, Minister for National Security, Rayburn Blackmoore, refused to confirm or deny such reports.
“I have the answer but I am not going to answer. Let us not kill ourselves over things that we hear on the street. You will have a nice Christmas,” the Minister responded.
The promise of a “nice Christmas” could help allay the fears of those concerned about more restrictive actions, but one officer at the senior level of the Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force did tell our reporter that discussions were being held on that matter and in the upcoming days, an official announcement will be made.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
“Police reiterate warning against mass gatherings”. I wonder what the expansive Christmas setup on the river bank area which was approved by the police is intended to attract small gatherings. SMH.
let us not forget that we live in a democracy which is governed by a constitution, being a social contract that establishes our society. so could these people please spell out what the constitution says about freedom of association and freedom of assembly? now start a real conversation on how to deal with mass gathering, since no law could be in contradiction to the constitution, instead of coming out and forcing you all ideology of governance on we the citizenry.
@ Original, you seem to not understand that this situation is completely different. There is a deadly virus going around and no one whom it has attacked and who is out of its way.
Authority wants to make sure that everyone will be safe from its wrath for the Holiday Festival. You know what happens all over the place from Christmas Eve to Boxing day, the constitution has nothing to do with those protocols against that wrathful virus. Stop speaking the thoughts of others; learn to produce your own.
i thought that matters of health concern are to be dealt with the ministry of health and or health department, which could be assisted by the police… so how is it that one has to apply to the police for permission when this covid-19 pandemic is a health issue? are there health professionals within the police force?
There is a difference between how to fillet and how to butcher. Dominica only knows the butcher’s approach. I never expect any logically thought through course of action in this country.
“I have the answer but I am not going to answer. Let us not kill ourselves over things that we hear on the street. You will have a nice Christmas,” the Minister responded.
My goodness, this sounds like child’s play. Come on Minister Blackmore you can do better than that.
You are so right.
Rumor has it that Christmas Eve shopping will be from 6am to 6pm. My God if that is the case, or whatever, let people know early. What is so wrong in that?
a big child mr be….smh that is the answer you as a minister find to give big people?? children he speaking to man.
In the absence of brains, that’s what we get… God help Dominica,
You will have a.nice Christmas . Ham and turkey on de table..labor ka twavay merry Christmas.