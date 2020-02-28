Police report slight drop in crime in Dominica for 2019

A total of eight hundred and thirty-five (835) serious crimes were reported in Dominica in 2019 and according to Police Chief, Daniel Carbon, this was slightly lower than the figure of 906 which was reported in 2018.Carbon said during a recently held press conference that in terms of minor crimes, three thousand, five hundred and one (3501) offenses were reported in 2019.

“For minor offenses in 2018, 3856 minor crimes were reported to the police and in 2019, 3501 minor offenses were reported to the police and we realized a reduction by 355 minor crimes in 2019,” he noted.

He said ten (10) murders were reported in 2019, compared to eleven (11) in 2018.

“I have a concern with the number of murders that are being committed as we all know one murder is one too many,” Carbon stated.

He noted, however, that out of the 10 murders that were reported in 2019, six were gun-related and eight were detected.

There were also twenty (20) firearm offenses in 2019, according to Carbon, an increase from the sixteen which were reported in 2018.