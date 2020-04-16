Police satisfied with public adherence to curfew, to remain in effect until May 11th

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Superintendent, Davidson Valerie, has expressed satisfaction with the public’s adherence to the curfew order in Dominica.

Valerie said at a press briefing held on Wednesday evening that the curfew has been generally adhered to island-wide. He said for the Easter weekend, in particular, it was noticeably quiet and thanked all citizens and residents of Dominica for their cooperation.

The police superintendent reminded residents that the curfew order continues to be enforced until May 11th 2020.

“No person is allowed to be on the streets on weekdays between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm without a valid reason or permission from the Commissioner of Police,” Valerie continued. “No persons shall be allowed on the streets on weekends without a valid reason or permission from the Commissioner of Police.”

He said the law makes provision for essential workers to be exempted from the conditions of the curfew.

“All essential workers, at all times, carry personal identification,” Valerie advised. “All non-essential workers are required to seek permission from the Commissioner of Police to be in a public place during the curfew.”

He said applications for permission can now be made online at dominica.gov.dm.

Valerie also reminded the public that all bars will be closed, adding that there shall be no sale or consumption of alcohol in or in the vicinity of any shop, grocery store or supermarket, or in any public place through the period of the curfew order.

Private parties which include any person from outside of the immediate household are also prohibited.

Only ten (10) members of the immediate family of the deceased, one (1) officiant and one (1) essential mortuary staff are permitted to attend a funeral.

Valerie warned that any person who fails to comply with these regulations shall be dealt with according to law.

“The penalty for which will be EC$500 or imprisonment for 12 months,” he stated.