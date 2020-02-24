Police search for tuberculosis patients who walk out of hospital

Dominica News Online - Monday, February 24th, 2020 at 8:13 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Health officials at the news conference. Dr. McIntyre is 3rd from left

Police are in search of two Haitian nationals who left the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital while being treated for Tuberculosis (TB).

This information was according to Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, who was addressing a press conference recently.

Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that they left the hospital between 8:00 pm on the 9th February and 7:00 am on the 10th February 2020.

“There were two Haitian nationals in isolation on the ward… I don’t think that they discharged themselves. If anything, we found out that they left. So, it wasn’t like they were going to the nurse and get a discharge from the hospital; we would not allow this,” he said. “Two of them absconded and that information was relayed to the authorities. The search began for them and it’s still ongoing.”

According to McIntyre, there are special protocols in regard to this.

“We know exactly when these patients get discharged and when they get discharged, we send them out to the district and then the district health team is aware of where these patients are, so the contact tracing can go on and then the treatment can continue,” he stated.

Meantime, according to the health minister, some unofficial sources said that the Haitians could have left the island.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.