Police search for tuberculosis patients who walk out of hospital

Police are in search of two Haitian nationals who left the Dominica-China Friendship Hospital while being treated for Tuberculosis (TB).

This information was according to Health Minister, Dr. Irving McIntyre, who was addressing a press conference recently.

Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that they left the hospital between 8:00 pm on the 9th February and 7:00 am on the 10th February 2020.

“There were two Haitian nationals in isolation on the ward… I don’t think that they discharged themselves. If anything, we found out that they left. So, it wasn’t like they were going to the nurse and get a discharge from the hospital; we would not allow this,” he said. “Two of them absconded and that information was relayed to the authorities. The search began for them and it’s still ongoing.”

According to McIntyre, there are special protocols in regard to this.

“We know exactly when these patients get discharged and when they get discharged, we send them out to the district and then the district health team is aware of where these patients are, so the contact tracing can go on and then the treatment can continue,” he stated.

Meantime, according to the health minister, some unofficial sources said that the Haitians could have left the island.