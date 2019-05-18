Police seek assistance in shooting investigation at Picard Portsmouth

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) is seeking assistance into an ongoing investigation into an alleged shooting incident which occurred on Wednesday 15th May 2019 at 3:15 am at Picard Portsmouth.

The police have indicated one man is nursing injuries at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Any one with information on this incident should contact the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at 2665165/ 2665164; Police Headquarters at 4482222; Crime Stoppers at 18008477 or the nearest Police Station.

