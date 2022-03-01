Police seek public assistance in solving Yampiece shooting

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 at 8:37 AM
A shooting incident in Yampiece on the evening of February 26, 2022, has left 38-year-old Lester Charles of Fond Cole nursing injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) and the police in search of his assailant.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Belgrove Charles told Dominica News Online (DNO) that on the said evening, Charles sustained a gunshot wound to the head which was inflicted by an unidentified individual.

The shooter fled the scene shortly after the attack and Charles was transported to the DCFH where he is  now a patient.

“Anyone with information which could assist in solving this matter should contact the Police at 2665164, 2665165 or  the hotline 911 or crime stoppers @18008477,” the ASP encouraged.

DNO will continue to follow this story and report any new development.

1 Comment

  1. Ibo France
    March 1, 2022

    Most crimes are solved by information from members of the public who have witnessed incidents of crime. It is therefore imperative for the CDPF to always have a good relationship with the whole community.

    Most resident Dominicans perceive the members of the present CDPF as a loose group of tyrants and hooligans who has brutalized even elderly women; arrested and murdered young men in custody; brought bogus charges on members of the Opposition; and who work at the behest of a cold, dark, nakedly corrupt leader.

    Why should they expect information to be forthcoming from these same people they often victimized and terrorised? Respect doesn’t come by fear nor brute force. Respect is earned. If one wants respect he has to show/give respect. The CDPF is a colossal failure. It should be purged.

