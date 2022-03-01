Police seek public assistance in solving Yampiece shooting

A shooting incident in Yampiece on the evening of February 26, 2022, has left 38-year-old Lester Charles of Fond Cole nursing injuries at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) and the police in search of his assailant.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Belgrove Charles told Dominica News Online (DNO) that on the said evening, Charles sustained a gunshot wound to the head which was inflicted by an unidentified individual.

The shooter fled the scene shortly after the attack and Charles was transported to the DCFH where he is now a patient.

“Anyone with information which could assist in solving this matter should contact the Police at 2665164, 2665165 or the hotline 911 or crime stoppers @18008477,” the ASP encouraged.

DNO will continue to follow this story and report any new development.