Police seek public’s assistance with investigation of Wesley man’s death

The police are appealing to anyone with information about the death of a 30-year-old Wesley man to come forward.
Neshawn Coke, has been identified by police as the ill-fated victim of a suspected homicide which occurred on Friday, September 10, 2021.
According to Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Inspector John Carbon, about 9:00 a.m on the aforementioned date, the lifeless body of Coke was discovered in the nearby bushes in the vicinity of the Wesley Primary School with severe head injuries.
“Neshawn was reportedly last seen alive by a villager about 7:00 a.m on September 9, 2021,” Inspector Carbon revealed.
Carbon stated that the body was examined at the scene by the district medical officer who pronounced Coke dead. He said foul play is suspected.
“The body was transported to a North Eastern Funeral Parlour pending a postmortem,” the Police PRO added.
Inspector Carbon extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased on behalf of the Commonwealth of Dominica police.
10 Comments
Ok so here is my piece to help the police…..
If Lincoln stole Daniel’s phone and Danile being tech savvy even considered a crazy nerd had that same phone paired with his computer and was able to track the phone, went to Valarie and told him where the phone is would it not be prudent for Valarie to act immediately?
I cant believe the dead guy did all that leg work, even if he is considered crazy and after telling the police who has his phone in which house the phone was located he was found dead. Having said that, can the Wesley police now do their job and start with that information? In other words somebody realized the crazy guy who is now dead was not that stupid after all and they were probably on their way to jail. Just maybe it will bring them closer to solving this crime. There is just too many murders in Wesley the past few years with no solutions. Wesley people need to now start talking or else I forsee dark days ahead for that community.
Let me tell you something; Wesley people are perhaps some of the smartest people in the country; but they could see one die, and not say anything!
Look my father did not in Dominica, but he was attending to one of my sisters wedding in another country; I could not attend that wedding, due to one of my daughters was getting marred here in Los Angeles the same day; coincident; that was not planed.
Anyway at my sisters wedding, my father began drink every kind of rum beer, whiskey wine they had, and what those concerned about him told him to stop he continued; until it triggered a stroke which killed him.
So, I called a son of his aunt in Dominica and told him to inform the rest of the family; days past the man told no one.
When I found out; and ask him why he did not tell the family anything; the man told me he did not want to tell people my father is dead when it could not be true!
So, this cousin of mine thought I was lying.
That is the mentality of our people.
I say…
So, when I was a little boy, I saw one of my cousins struct another up side his head with a walking Cane, it knocked him out cold, I thought the man was dead.
Police became involved, I am the only witness; when the village heard I the little kid is the only eyewitness; all of us in the village are related one way or the other they descended in my grandmother yard everybody talking at the same time, giving a reason why I should not talk to the police or go into court and tell what I saw.
Bothe the people who were involved Robert Archer, Steadman Joseph are now dead, about five years ago I meet Steadman in NJ, we just talked about that drank we Mount Gay rum and laugh about, he told me he remember going down, but have no actual memory of what started the argument.
Wesley people are very conniving!
Is it not a shame that a child is born, grew up and mature as a young man only to die violently prior to his time?
Is it not a shame grandmother, his mother’s mother is yet alive, and he is dead?
Something is wrong with our Village; I debated in one of my books that some evil lurks over Wesley, there is no question about that; too many killings in such a small village, his grandmother recently left Dominica, I am sure she might be shocked to learn of his natural death or murder!
So, Miss Dee, my condolences goes out to you and the rest of your family, his mother and including the one we called governor (Angelo)!
Wow, an author you are too. You ‘talents’ are simply limitless. Man, stop making a complete of yourself!
Proper investigation is lacking in Dominica and murderers are taking advantage. We need to update policing so that trained and and equipped detectives can do a thorough job.
In today’s Dominica the police force is not measured on their success of crime prevention or crime investigation but rather in the protection of one single man. But Dominicans appear to be unconcerned. They appear to be happy with the status quo and continue to hide in the dense bushes.
Sincerest condolences to the family, friends and acquaintances of the deceased. It’s always painful when a human life is unnaturally cut short by man’s evil intentions.
Concerning the police and their investigations. Most crimes, particularly murder, the assistance from members of the public is acutely critical in solving these.
When the police force brutally assault, injure, maim and murder members of the public, how do they expect these victims of their brutality to assist them in their efforts to solve crimes?
Shortsightedness, arrogance, poor training, political bias, ignorance, conceit and shamelessnes , all these, have rendered the local police force very inefficacious.
Hope the perpetrator(s) would be apprehended and fittingly punished.
You are a two way cutting sword.
After all you have said about the police, YOU hope the perpetrators would be apprehended.
Are YOU THE ONE going to apprehend them?
Our problem is, we live in a time where people we once trusted like our government and police and even church leaders are now involved in crimes and they are all ready to coverup their friends that are either working on their behalf or otherwise. I am referring to the likes of Monfared that some would kill to protect him, and the latest death of the Prosper guys that died a terrible death in the hands of police. So we don’t even know who to trust with information but definitely people can’t trust the current police or our government with information because we just don’t know who is behind the crimes we see these days