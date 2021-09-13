Police seek public’s assistance with investigation of Wesley man’s death

The police are appealing to anyone with information about the death of a 30-year-old Wesley man to come forward.

Neshawn Coke, has been identified by police as the ill-fated victim of a suspected homicide which occurred on Friday, September 10, 2021.

According to Police Public Relation Officer (PRO) Inspector John Carbon, about 9:00 a.m on the aforementioned date, the lifeless body of Coke was discovered in the nearby bushes in the vicinity of the Wesley Primary School with severe head injuries.

“Neshawn was reportedly last seen alive by a villager about 7:00 a.m on September 9, 2021,” Inspector Carbon revealed.

Carbon stated that the body was examined at the scene by the district medical officer who pronounced Coke dead. He said foul play is suspected.

“The body was transported to a North Eastern Funeral Parlour pending a postmortem,” the Police PRO added.

Inspector Carbon extended his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased on behalf of the Commonwealth of Dominica police.