Police stress that lifting of Covid-19 restrictions does not include reopening of bars

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Superintendent of Police Davidson Valerie has made it clear to the public that the lifting of the suspension of the liquor license does not permit bar owners to reopen.

He was speaking on State-owned DBS Radio.

The suspension of liquor licenses was lifted this week.

Some bar owners misinterpreted the announced to mean that their facilities can now be opened but Valerie said permission was given for only shops and supermarkets to be opened.

“We have seen a change, the lifting of the ban of the liquor license so that the shops and supermarkets are allowed to sell alcohol,” he said. “People who wish to purchase their alcohol can now go to these areas and purchase their alcohol without a problem.”

Valerie said there should be no consumption of alcohol on the premises or the points where they are being bought.

“This restriction remains for persons who wish to purchase their alcohol,” he explained. “There shall be no consumption at the point where the alcohol is being sold…you want to purchase your drink, you go to a shop or a supermarket where these things can be sold, but the bars are to remain closed”

He also warned that persons are not permitted to be on playing fields in the afternoons.

“One of the things we see is that there are people who try to be on the playing fields in the afternoons and I have heard that in some communities,” Valerie stated. “You are not permitted to be on the playing field in the afternoons; you are permitted to be going about your business, going to work, coming from work.”

He stressed that the only exceptions were emergency cases and where permission had been obtained from the Chief of Police, “but otherwise, there are people who are trying to go to the beaches, these are not permitted.”

Meantime, police last week, arrested and charged a well-known Barber and his employee in Roseau for remaining open during the curfew period.

The two individuals were granted bail.

“In relation to non-essential of businesses, we continue to receive complaints from the general public that some of these businesses operating in a secret manner. When you do so, you are seeking to give the virus a ride to survive. Should someone contract the virus at your establishment it will spread like wildfire since contact tracing would be near impossible,” Deputy Chief of Police, Lincoln Corbette said at a COVID-19 press briefing.

Corbette also revealed that all of the police officers who were quarantined have all tested negative for the COVID virus and had all resumed active duty.

“They’ve all been warned to continue to follow the safety protocols established by the Ministry of Health and the police force,” the Deputy Chief added.

Residents are reminded that during the curfew period which will be in effect until May 11, they are not permitted to be in a public place between the hours of 6 pm and 6 am, Monday to Friday and of a total lockdown on weekends.

Persons are allowed to be in a public place only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m to access or provide an essential service.