Political parties and public invited to participate in public discussion on electoral reform

The Electoral Reform Group, which is made up of various sectors of society, will continue its public education exercise on electoral reform, by convening a public discussion on Tuesday 27th May, 2019.

The Electoral Reform Group includes the Dominica Christian Council, the Dominica Evangelical Churches Association, the Dominica Business Forum In. (DBF Inc.), the Dominica Bar Association, the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) and the Waterfront and Allied Workers Union (WAWU).

According to a release from the group, invitations have been extended to the leaders of the Dominica Labour Party, the United Workers Party and the Dominica Freedom Party to be part of the public discussion that will be moderated by Father Nigel Karam, the representative of the Dominica Christian Council.

The topic for the public discussion is: “Electoral Reform – Facilitating the verification of identity of persons on the Voter’s Registration Lists to enhance the process of issuing Voter ID Cards as an administrative tool in Sanitizing Voters Registration List.”

The Electoral Reform Group says in its release, that the activity was originally scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, but was postponed due to the panel discussion organized by the Electoral Commission on May 22nd.

The general public has been invited to participate in the public discussion and to interact with the leaders of the political parties who are seeking a mandate from voters to lead the Commonwealth of Dominica.

“The partisan divide of the electoral reform issue was very visible at the recent event of the Electoral Commission and requires the intervention of entities such as our Electoral Reform Group, now more than ever before, to safeguard our democracy,” the release from the group states.

The Electoral Reform Group initiated the consultative process on electoral reform on January 31st, 2019, and has held consultations with the Chairman of the Electoral Commission, the Chief Elections Officer, His Excellency the President of Dominica, representatives of the Dominica Labour Party, the United Workers Party, the Dominica Freedom Party, private sector and civil society.

On April 8, 2019, the group presented an interim report to the Dominican media on its work thus far, and convened its first public discussion on the matter on May 2nd, 2019.

“The public discussion on Tuesday May 28th, 2019, is another attempt to bring an amicable solution to the electoral reform impasse which,” according to the Electoral Reform Group, “from all indications, has the potential of disintegrating into a national crisis with unfortunate consequences.”

The Electoral Reform Group is appealing to all stakeholders, particularly the political parties and the Electoral Commission, to allow good reason to prevail for the prosperity of the Dominican people and to champion respect for the people’s right to determine the destiny of the nation “by engendering fairness and transparency in the process which facilitates and enables their right to vote and the peaceful development of the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

The public discussion will begin at 7:00 P.M. at the conference room of the Dominica Public Service Union.