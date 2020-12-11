APP launches Annual Women in Political Leadership Conference today

The Alternative Peoples’ Party (APP) will host its First Annual Women in Political Leadership Conference (WPLC) today, December 11, 2020, from 6:00 pm.

The WPLC brings female professionals and other civic leaders together, to discuss the greater involvement of youth and women in the social and political life of Dominica.

The nonpartisan event will provide participants with the opportunity to present their views and promote their platforms as APP prides itself as a coalition platform for all ideas, irrespective of partisan and political persuasion(s).

APP’s major remit is to join hands with individuals and organizations in promoting a more progressive and united Dominica-first agenda. Our party also believes that women and youth should play a greater role in the socio-political life of our country, and that nation-building begins with strong coalitions which can only be achieved when like-minded individuals work meaningfully together with mutual respect.

Representatives from a large cross-section of Dominican organizations, and those from further afield, were invited to participate in the event which is under the banner: Vision. Inclusiveness. Leadership. Prosperity. APP is pleased to announce that Dr. Simone Mathieu will be the main speaker, and she will speak on the theme: ‘Finding One’s Real Strength is the Beginning of Progress.’ The Zoom Conference will also feature six other participants who will join from Dominica and other areas of the globe.

The other topics to be explored are, The Links between Economic Progress and Greater Cross-Gender Participation; A Caribbean Connection of Women in Leadership: Filling the Void and Challenges in Regional Representation; Tips on Beauty which goes beyond the Skin and Health and how to turn Healthy Living into a Business; The Indigenous Woman’s Role in a Progressing Nation; Broadening the Horizon f Entrepreneurship, Leadership, and Development: A Blueprint for Micro Business Development and Youth Mentorship, and Empowerment through Enterprise, Training and New Possibilities.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook/YouTube: @AlternativePeoplesParty and @Pushpast10. Following the individual presentations, there will be a brief roundtable discussion before the event comes to end with a grand resolution for the next WPLC Conference which will be staged on December 10, 2021.

We invite you to tune in for this very timely conversation on the strength and importance of the woman in our changing society.