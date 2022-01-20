Barbados’ Mia Mottley wins again by a landslide

The Barbados Labour Party has retained power and won the 2022 General Election, Loop News has reported.
In a snap election called 18 months before it was constitutionally due, the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) has been able to make history twice over by once again winning all 3o seats and also as the first party to win the first general election since Barbados transitioned to a parliamentary Republic.
According to Loop News, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has said that she believes in two-term leadership and believes that this may be her last term in elective politics. Now the ninth prime minister to lead Barbados, Mottley has further stamped her name in the annals of the country’s history.
At the launch of the BLP 2022 manifesto, Mottley, according to Loop News, cautioned residents and citizens against voting for an opposition and her request and word of warning have seemingly not fallen on deaf ears.
With counts commencing across most constituencies from after 9pm, Barbadians had to wait until the early hours of Thursday morning to learn who will be their next government.
“From the earliest boxes, it was clear that the incumbents would be hard to dislodge. Even those seats which were being closely watched turned out to be nothing more than a momentary blip,” Barbados newspaper, Nation News reported.
Neither the BLP’s main opposing contender Democratic Labour Party (DLP) under the leadership of Verla De Peiza, nor the emerging parties, including the coalition Alliance Party for Progress led by former Opposition Leader Bishop Joseph Atherley, made any impact with the electorate.
The DLP is expected to hold a news conference later today, concerning the election result.
6 Comments
Way to go Mia!
I love it when a political party wins elections BIG Time without employing shananigans and paying millions to import voters. This shows in no uncertainty this is the will of the Bajan people. Now I wish the Dcan Dictator would do that so we can actually see what those at home think. But again, it takes “stones” like Mia’s which he does not have.
I always say Mr. Mia has more testicular fortitude than those empty barrel male ministers we have walking around “playing” minister. God bless Mia.
In the next election in Dominica,UWP is going to lose Marigot and Roseau North,giving the DLP a 20-1 victory.
I see the plan for stealing is already in place. That does not surprise me but go ahead and we will see
I admire Mis Amor Mottley. She is progressive, savvy, articulate, patriotic, forthright, intuitive and open-minded. These are qualities we want to see in our leaders.
Having said that, I abhor one political party winning all seats. It isn’t good for democracy. Constructive opposition is important for democracy to thrive and grow from strength to strength. Monopoly in politics, business or anything else is not usually good. In fact, in politics, it usually leads to dictatorial rule.
I hope Ms. Motley will remain humble and not be carried away with her renewed dominance of political power in Barbados.
CONGRATES to the BLP… Congrats also to the electorates of Barbados. You voted for progress and not party like the people of Salisbury, Marigot and Roseau North in Dominica. Intelligent and smart people, YOU have displayed your patriotic quality that YOUR Country before PARTY. DOMINICANS take a page from Barbados.