BREAKING NEWS: Kent Vital resigns as DFP political leader

I wish to inform my fellow Dominicans that effective Monday the 25th of January 2021, I tendered my resignation to the Dominica Freedom Party as its Political Leader. I thank the DFP for the opportunity to have served. I wish the Party well going forwards and encourage them to remain a party of integrity.
I have been heartened by the great commendations and support that I have received from the public during my tenure as Political Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party. Moreover, I have listened to the suggestions and insights of many persons that I have interacted with directly concerning the efforts that I can make to contribute to liberating our country from economic despair and to help roll back the erosion of our freedoms and democracy. All views considered and after deep and long reflection on the matters, I have decided to position myself to better contribute to the liberation of Dominica.
I am compelled at this juncture and for the time-being, to follow my deep conviction as to what strategies are critical in that regard. Such strategies may be varied and interrelated, but in my opinion, highly important among these are: attempts to unite the electorate towards success at unseating the current corrupt ruling regime and subsequently building a thriving nation; efforts to break the economic stranglehold that the ruling regime has on the people of Dominica; and continued and enhanced efforts to share information with our people as part of efforts to reach their hearts concerning doing right by our country.
All of these strategies need to be pursued prayerfully and with love of all our fellow-citizens. Given the efforts that I am currently undertaking to better prepare myself for the tasks ahead, as well as given other realities and considerations, I believe that I will be more effective as an independent player, for the time-being, with regards to pursuing such strategies.
Therefore, I will remain engaged with the public in many ways including through the putting forth of views and positions in the print and social media including a weekly article in the Sun News Paper and on Dominica News Online.
Importantly, I will engage with communities and entrepreneurs in efforts to contribute to creating a thriving nation and to encourage our people to have dignity, to be independent, and to be resilient. I have already started some of these efforts and hope to intensify actions over the next six months. Moreover, I will engage with any group that understands the need for joint action as a people to save our country and will seek to champion the cause of unity and integrity.
As an independent player for the time-being, I commit to the public to remain vested in pursuing a vision to improve the quality of life of our people and our future generations.
26 Comments
I believe Kent Vidal, should challenge Lennox Linton, for the top job at that so-called Workers clowns party Edison James, it’s time to get back to your cage and keep quiet Mr. Vidal, would do a much better job than Linton, any time off the day, uncle it is time to Go you are a useless loser.
Kent you had no effect on anything . Dominica is a democratic country and the people are free and liberated . You won’t be missed cause you weren’t felt either.
That is very good news save your self the problem and get back to normal life. Get th respect from your friends and family.
I concur. Mr vital it seems you are.resigning to take up me Linton post. Hmmmm
. Really? Was there anything to lead?
Good riddance, you can now continue your job ad PRO for the UWP.
The end of a once prominent Dominica Freedom Party. It is over people, get used to it! Freedom mort! Stop wasting time, money and other resources trying to flog a dead horse! This Lazarus needs more than Jesus to wake it up from the dead! Charlo and Parry handed the Dominica Freedom Party to Labour quite a while ago! Were you all not paying attention? You all do not understand that Dominica Freedom Party is now married, united, one with, and will die with Dominica Labour Party? Just ask the President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and the Prime Minister’s main local adviser and Civil Service Reform Consultant! There isno Freedom Party, just a bunch of losers who cannot seem to move on!
You took way too long o resign. Resign from WHAT? Stupess tan!
Man Bites dog I think de man had every right to put his patriotic love for country on the line and he was honest to know it didn’t work at this time maybe later.So what are you doing to make the country better?
Papa met? Is it April 1 already! Ok I going back in my corner
This is a man of principle. You realize that you cannot take the organization to its victory therefore you step down.
I strongly believe after losing 2 consecutive elections including losing some constituency that you held you should gracefully step down as leader and bring in some new blood new energy to lead the organization. The UWP leader should do the same. The party followers should not see a renewed energy as any thing against the leader, he has done what he could under the circumstances, which are extremely difficult circumstances, but at some point we should all recognize when we peak and pass it on. He can still play an integral role in the organization
It is nothing about “cannot take the organization to its victory”. There was an opportunity to contest the last election to help revive the party and there was a level of failure there.
Instead of going at it full strength, the DFP last election resembled a mini arm of the UWP taking orders or ideas from them. For example accepting the call to not contest any seats for fear of “splitting” the votes of the UWP or taking away votes from the UWP. The UWP had their own agenda which everyone in opposition seem to be following after. For some reason the UWP wants to be in government and everyone else where.
1. “Donkey has no right in horse-race”
2. “Classic misfit – a square peg in a round hole”
Good Luck,
@Man injures dogs
Dog Biter, you wish Mr. Vital goodbye. I, too, wish Mr. Vital goodbye from selfish party politics but welcome to positive social activism.
Common sense should always prevail over ambition. The resurrected DFP has gained no traction with the electorate. Therefore, Mr. Vital did the sensible thing by discontinuing his quest for political power for now.
At this crucial juncture, Dominica needs strong and consistent social activism to upend the present southward trajectory of the economy and to raise the living standard of the working poor and the disposed.
So, for putting country above personal ambition, Mr. Vital, I wholeheartedly salute you. This is an act of selflessness.
I now hope that your social activism will help to bring about a change to the present mindset of many Dominicans.
We hope for these changes:
*Self-reliance replaces dependency & mendicancy
*Unity replaces political decisiveness
*Equity replaces avarice
*Selflessness replaces selfishness
*Transparency replaces opacity
Finally – *Servant Leadership replaces Dictatorship
Wow Kent. Under your leadership the DFP had an opportunity to contest last election and start rebuilding the party, you failed to do this listening to the voice of UWP mouthpieces. I hope as you go on you will not look to other parties to make decisions.
I also hope you think carefully about teaming up with any groups there are people out there who are dangerous.
don’t be desperate, and do your thing
I’m not surprise by next month he will be either with the UWP or AAP.
So what if he decides to join UWP or APP. It is his political reight to associate with whoever he wants.
So many things going on in this country. This government is a mess. MSU students are being dropped from their classes for lack of payment of the country. Why give scholarships you can not afford. For shame.
In my vision of an ideal world all candidates seeking to represent their constituents would stand (and remain) staunchly independent. They would vote on issues according to their own conscience. Party politics has always been the curse of democracies.
I can well understand Mr. Vidal’s credible decision.
Mr Vital was so full of hope but alas. I continue to wish you well, Kent, and will keep you in my prayers.
Watch him go straight to UWP!!!!
Mr Vidal, I will not be allowed myself to be a hypocrite, you weren’t the right person for that job, most of the time I was wondering on which side you were for that reason goodbye.
For whatever reason he resigned I don’t want to judge the man but respect his decision. Not good bye but good luck.
How do you resign from a position that doesn’t exist?
well, well, well the rumor is true, Kent moving across to a norther party. Freedom has no future for him, UWP need a leader and ppppppp party want him to run in a particular constituency. Let the game begin.