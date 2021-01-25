BREAKING NEWS: Kent Vital resigns as DFP political leader

I wish to inform my fellow Dominicans that effective Monday the 25th of January 2021, I tendered my resignation to the Dominica Freedom Party as its Political Leader. I thank the DFP for the opportunity to have served. I wish the Party well going forwards and encourage them to remain a party of integrity.

I have been heartened by the great commendations and support that I have received from the public during my tenure as Political Leader of the Dominica Freedom Party. Moreover, I have listened to the suggestions and insights of many persons that I have interacted with directly concerning the efforts that I can make to contribute to liberating our country from economic despair and to help roll back the erosion of our freedoms and democracy. All views considered and after deep and long reflection on the matters, I have decided to position myself to better contribute to the liberation of Dominica.

I am compelled at this juncture and for the time-being, to follow my deep conviction as to what strategies are critical in that regard. Such strategies may be varied and interrelated, but in my opinion, highly important among these are: attempts to unite the electorate towards success at unseating the current corrupt ruling regime and subsequently building a thriving nation; efforts to break the economic stranglehold that the ruling regime has on the people of Dominica; and continued and enhanced efforts to share information with our people as part of efforts to reach their hearts concerning doing right by our country.

All of these strategies need to be pursued prayerfully and with love of all our fellow-citizens. Given the efforts that I am currently undertaking to better prepare myself for the tasks ahead, as well as given other realities and considerations, I believe that I will be more effective as an independent player, for the time-being, with regards to pursuing such strategies.

Therefore, I will remain engaged with the public in many ways including through the putting forth of views and positions in the print and social media including a weekly article in the Sun News Paper and on Dominica News Online.

Importantly, I will engage with communities and entrepreneurs in efforts to contribute to creating a thriving nation and to encourage our people to have dignity, to be independent, and to be resilient. I have already started some of these efforts and hope to intensify actions over the next six months. Moreover, I will engage with any group that understands the need for joint action as a people to save our country and will seek to champion the cause of unity and integrity.

As an independent player for the time-being, I commit to the public to remain vested in pursuing a vision to improve the quality of life of our people and our future generations.