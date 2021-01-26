DFP statement on the resignation of Kent Vital; Bernard Hurtault becomes interim political leader

The Dominica Freedom Party acknowledges the resignation of Mr. Kent Vital as Political Leader on Monday, January 25, 2021. We extend our appreciation to Mr. Vital who served the party and people of Dominica for the past three (3) years six (6) months and wish him well in his future endeavors.

The Dominica Freedom Party remains committed to our core values of Good Governance, Economic Freedom, Social Justice, Protection of Human Rights, Freedom of Speech and Conscience and Freedom of the Press. These are fundamental values towards a thriving Parliamentary Democracy and authentic development in our country. They are critical to restoring faith and trust in our elected officials where checks and balances are fully operational.

The party has made good strides and will continue to attract a cadre of highly skilled professionals and Dominicans from all walks of life to the party, who are eager to bring new ideas, professionalism and capable leadership to the political, social and economic affairs of Dominica. The DFP is proud of its fifty two (52) years legacy and stands ready to again serve all our citizens at home and abroad with governance of integrity.

In line with the party’s constitution the Deputy Political Leader Mr. Bernard Hurtault will assume the role of Political Leader until such time when a delegates convention is held to elect a Political Leader. Mr. Hurtault has the full support of the executive committee and party and we are confident in his capability to lead us at this time.

The Dominica Freedom Party remains committed to restoring good governance to the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica. This requires a truly united approach that is grounded in transparency and accountability and not on political opportunism. The people of the Commonwealth of Dominica require leadership that is transformational; Leadership that is focused on authentic development, uplifting our people and restoring our sense of pride and industry.

As a party, and as citizens of Dominica, it is our pledge to deliver this vision to all our people.