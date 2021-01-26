DFP statement on the resignation of Kent Vital; Bernard Hurtault becomes interim political leader

The Dominica Freedom Party acknowledges the resignation of Mr. Kent Vital as Political Leader on Monday, January 25, 2021. We extend our appreciation to Mr. Vital who served the party and people of Dominica for the past three (3) years six (6) months and wish him well in his future endeavors.
The Dominica Freedom Party remains committed to our core values of Good Governance, Economic Freedom, Social Justice, Protection of Human Rights, Freedom of Speech and Conscience and Freedom of the Press. These are fundamental values towards a thriving Parliamentary Democracy and authentic development in our country. They are critical to restoring faith and trust in our elected officials where checks and balances are fully operational.
The party has made good strides and will continue to attract a cadre of highly skilled professionals and Dominicans from all walks of life to the party, who are eager to bring new ideas, professionalism and capable leadership to the political, social and economic affairs of Dominica. The DFP is proud of its fifty two (52) years legacy and stands ready to again serve all our citizens at home and abroad with governance of integrity.
In line with the party’s constitution the Deputy Political Leader Mr. Bernard Hurtault will assume the role of Political Leader until such time when a delegates convention is held to elect a Political Leader. Mr. Hurtault has the full support of the executive committee and party and we are confident in his capability to lead us at this time.
The Dominica Freedom Party remains committed to restoring good governance to the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica. This requires a truly united approach that is grounded in transparency and accountability and not on political opportunism. The people of the Commonwealth of Dominica require leadership that is transformational; Leadership that is focused on authentic development, uplifting our people and restoring our sense of pride and industry.
As a party, and as citizens of Dominica, it is our pledge to deliver this vision to all our people.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
30 Comments
The last election contested by the DFP. I gave $500. I also believe the party has a future in DA, and I wish it well.
I remember contending against Bernard Hurtault on Facebook at the group –“Dominica Labor Party”, the reason I know that he was not on the side of that group, now I know where he was
At the second paragraph, I noticed that “broken record” of “rhetoric” which is always lacking in sincerity. I am saying that if all that Mr. Hurtault mentioned in that paragraph, was the standard program for the DFP, why did it not work with Kent Vidal as the Leader; doesn’t his resignation prove that he was a failure, which most Dominicans already knew?
And since he could not be fruitful with those programs, who is the coming leader who will successfully claim that fruitfulness?
If PM Skerrit and governing body are not doing what he/they were appointed to do for the development of Dominica’s economic and social welfare, why is it that those who are claiming this “exaggerated untruth”, not coming forth with a gallant victory and not a resignation through failure?
ST.JEAN,you know nothing about Dominica politics.Any JackA will tell uou you DFP was a weak party before 1980.Research will show in 1975 DLP got 16 of 21 seats.It will also show as DFP got weaker DLP got stronger.WHY?because the DLP supporters,who once voted DFP were slowly returning to DLP.In the last 5 election 10 constituencies vote DLP 5 times in a row.In 2019 election DLP gained 222 votes,UWP,LOST 1,163 votes.DOMINICA IS LABOUR COUNTRY.TO make things worse for UWP they never helped after Maria.We DOMINICANS NEVER FORGET.
What Dominica needs is for the UWP and DFP to enter together in a coalition with the sole aim to rid the country of this DLP curse. United we can sent Skerrit and his cabal packing, divided he will keep on winning one election after another and plunder the country’s resources.
Do you know history? Ask about 10 to 1 When there were 11 seats. Who was 10 and who was 1 well do research. 1 was DUPP and 10 was Labor.
If you too young to know then go library, interview, and do some research.
Newton,the Labour Party supporters turned on PJ In 1980,and voted the DFP..That is why MAMO told Freedomites,they should NOT vote UWP.VITAL has betrayed DFP.Without the support of DLP,DFP would NEVER win an election.DLP supporters has returned to their roots.UWP like DFP is finished.
What was 10 to 1? They do not know the history of Dominica Politics. So they only say what they want. DFP only came strong in 1980. Prior to this, it was only one constituency that was not Labour. Do your homework people. It was DUPP and Anthony Moise was the Leader of the Opposition. The Soufriere constituency and history was created when they voted Labor Party a few years ago for the first time. And let me tell you these people not turning so just as they were lone rangers when they voted DUPP and then later Freedom Party when Moise joined with the likes of Eustace Francis then Miss Charles forming the Freedom Party. You need your homework before you people talk about so Lin clown is correct “DLP supporters has returned to their roots” and the Lone rangers (South constituency) has joined and let me tell you, hmm They do not deflect so. They remember Mamo’s words for they were the originals. Originals hold them down.
Mr Hurtault is a true visionary, analytical thinker, and a born leader. I look forward to seeing his plans for DFP and I wish him the best.
What are you guys fighting to hold on to, really? The DFP has long been extinct! Really. The wise thing to do is a total elimination of that third party. You are trying to trap the wind.
Labour Party/Scarerit buy all those freedomites for cheap.
i do not know if they will come back but you can try.
like the Newtown teacher SoniaW, the other Newtown teacher I Oscar,
they have been bought.
Mamo must be turning in her grave.
Abigail Newton how old are you? Read my comments above. Do some homework. DLP could never buy freedomites for there were none except the south constituency. A man called “Papa Moise” was the leader of the opposition. Teacher Sonia and any other only supported Freedom Party after Patrick John flipped and made his mistakes. Then the Labourites turned on PJ for his foolishness and they supported the Freedom Party from 1980 diligently. Only then did the Freedom Party flourished. Mamo knows this and that is why she asked the supporters to team up with Labour and not UWP. You Abi, the whole country was Labour. 10 to 1. Go do some homework the statistic is there for you to learn. Internet. If Patrick did not flip, perhaps Freedom would not have been. But I give Kudos to Mamo. She did a good job. The Prior Labourites stood behind her diligently.
A lesson for you and many others.
Claudie. That is your true calling. You were born for this. You were born to lead. Take us higher!!!
Mr. B., I hope your buddy has changed. I would not like a carry over of his Mid Western habits into Dominican politics.
Freedom is a By-Gone Movement that once ruled in a by-gone era! In her time, like the Dame she ruled with impunity and made us Dcans proud to be Dcan. However, since they joined the DLP, the shine was lost and hence it will NEVER come back. Kent tried but realized it’s time to move on from a sputtering engine called Freedom..
In addition, I have said it before and will again; Dca and the region in general is NOT ready for a Rasta PM. Like it or not, it is what it is and so I dare say it like it is. Ken is a smart, great leader in my view but those dread locks did not help him in the quest to Make Freedom Great Again.
However all is not lost for I see the newly liberated Ken and the likes of UWP, APP, Moon-SERWEEYAY, CCM and others taking the lead to liberate Dca from the clutches of the mad dictator. Militancy will form part of the conversation. DLP days are numbered, mark my words.
I don’t know what it will take to help us understand that our problem is not the leadership of UWP, DFP or App but rather, our problem is the evil and very corrupt leadership that Dominica is under. To me Dominica is no longer a real country but rather, a country under a spell, a country led by a cult leader that knows how to play on the minds of hungry, blind and greedy Dominicans. Unless we understand our problem and decide to do what it takes to solve our problem I can assure you that we are on a journey of nowhere no matter what we do. Americans can’t do it for us. We need to stand as one mighty people and say enough is enough. People open your eyes because our country is under the attack on one very evil man
@Truth Be Told, I agree with your point of view and answer to the question, where have all the Freedomites gone? They sold their souls to Labour party and are interested in lining their pockets to be concerned about Dominica. If Dominica could talk it would blame the Freedom party for the malaise and the predicament the country is in. Dame Eugenia Charles and other past stalwarts of the Freedom party must be weeping and wailing and gnashing their teeth.
Jonathan at your age, I really do not understand. You of all people should know the history. What was 10 to 1? Read my comments bro and you of all persons should know the truth. The only Freedomites were Soufriere Constituency. Does this answer your question?
Read my other comments for further clarification.
Stop bubbling about history! All you like Skerrit for one reason only… the ‘little’ presents and favours. If it wasn’t for that by now all you would be shouting DOWN WITH THE DICTATOR
The DFP press release is well written and sounds convincing. Their objectives, goals and aims are quite noble indeed, just what the country needs at this time.
However, let’s be realistic. The executive members of the DFP are relatively unknown to the majority of the populace. For the last three plus years, the party has not made any significant inroads with the electorate. Despite this cotton candy statement, which is intended to assuage the public, disagreements and infighting have caused Mr. Vital to tender his resignation as leader of the party.
The country needs much more social and political activism, not more eloquent, deceptive politicians.
Mr. Hurtault, congrats! Freedom party needs some re-invigorating blood like yours. On that note however, I hope you’ve changed from your Mid-Western days. Or else, you’ll end up dragging the party even further the wrong way.
@Anansi
You could have just stopped at “congrats!”. But like a typical Anansi, you just couldn’t resist inserting a maypuis against his character. His Midwestern days were more than 20 years ago, almost a whole generation ago, but you have your time machine working overtime trying to bring something to the present that may/may never have existed. Good luck!
Treadstone, I made a simple remark hoping that the brother has changed. Why does that get under your rubber?
What exactly is this skeleton? A few arguments / fights with my girlfriend at the time in public? A few drunken parties with my buddies? A few public disturbance calls to the cops? If this is not college life what is? This can be copied verbatim for almost any 20 yr old college student as I was at the time. Sure I had a bit of fun in University. But why not highlight too the many academic and leadership awards that was my legacy there. Why not mention over 20 yrs of Caribbean student mentoring at the same University? In fact, there is a scholarship established in my name at that University based on my service. Still this is 25 yrs ago though. What is the relevance of this?
Mr. Hurtault, congratulations on your interim appointment. I hope you are elected at the delegates conference Sir. However you should recognise this ploy for what it is. A covert attemot to tarnish your reputation. This is the very exact same tactic that was used to paint Mr. Lennox Linton dirty. Your best move is to clear up this rumour publicly before Dcans start to embellish it.
Before your political aspirations die a slow death like your predecessor.
Good luck sir.
From a diehard freedomite who needs fresh youthful blood in the party.
@etoeman: Not forgetting that I was the one to try to explain the erratic and borderline insane behaviour of some of those Dominican students to US authorities. I’ll rest my case there
he has not changed one bit
Anansi, that remark was irrelevant and redundant, given the amount of time under consideration, and knowing that you haven’t personally interacted with the person in such a long time. You are not the same person you were 20-30 years ago, neither am I. I don’t believe anyone is. Your remark was juvenile – GROW UP!
@Treadstone: How do you not know that I have an indirect personal relationship with Mr. Hurtault? Perhaps you need to do some more research into his more recent affairs.
You know something we don’t know man? Tell us because Compere Lampere want to know.
Who, what, where is the Dominica Freedom Party? Who is it’s Executive? Party Conference? How are decisions made? Never heard of this Deputy before who is now Leader(?) Freedom party, after covid pandemic you better organise your carnival band, hold parties, barbeque, picnics, rallies, motorcades, get visibility and let people see you and who are the Freedom Party(?) Where are all the Freedom Party politicians of old children? Oh yes, they are all Labour now! Everyone in it for their roof, hospital fees, job, duty free, house, man, woman! Poor Dominica, nobody loves her!